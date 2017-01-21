Obituaries for Jan. 21, 2017

JoAnn Basham
FORT WORTH--JoAnn Basham, 87, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband John Basham.
Survivors: One sister; three children; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel
7301 E. Lancaster Ave., 817-451-3333
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Sheryle Karlene Brandon
FORT WORTH -- Sheryle Karlene Brandon, 68, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes.
She was born Sept. 28, 1948, and lived her whole life in Fort Worth. She received her RN Degree at Tarrant County Junior College and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science at California State University. She worked her entire nursing career at Fort Worth Children’s Hospital and at TCOM NICU. She had a passion and deep love for all children. She enjoyed traveling and playing games.
Sheryle was preceded in death by her parents, Bobbie Lee Brandon Sr. and Maudie Juanice Neill; brothers, Jeffery Brandon and Bobbie Brandon Jr.; and a nephew, Edward Blanchard Jr.
Survivors: She is survived by her sisters, Andrea and husband, Richard Plhak and Nancie Gatlin; niece, Jennifer and husband, Robert Brake; nephew, Jacob Gatlin; great-nieces, Taelor Blanchard and Briana Brake; and great- nephew, Ryen Brake.
Laurel Land Funeral Home
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Evangelina “Eva” Camacho
FORT WORTH– Evangelina “Eva” Aguilar Camacho, 90, entered into eternal life with the Lord on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 4:25 a.m.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet.
Eva born on Sept. 9, 1926.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Refugio and Isaura Aguilar; husband, Vincent Camacho; son, David Joe Camacho; sisters, Mary Ramirez from Lawrence, Kan., Ursula Cisneros, Gavina Rodriguez, and Ines Berrones; brothers, Vincent and Tony Aguilar from Fort Worth; and granddaughter, Felicia Obiedo.
Survivors: Daughters, Mary Helen Hernandez and Carol Obiedo; son, Albert Camacho; sister, Katy Vela; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family and friends.
Mount Olivet Funeral Home
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 831-0511
See obituaries online at star-telegram.com/obituaries
Doris Harvison Chamness
FORT WORTH--Doris Harvison Chamness, 91, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Monday at Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ, 6102 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. Interment: 3 p.m., Acton Cemetery, Acton. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Doris was born June 16, 1925, in Jonesboro to William Dolford Harvison and Della Peck Harvison. She was reared in Waco until age 12 and attended Gurley Elementary School. She moved with her parents to Houma, La., in 1937 where she attended junior high and high school. Doris graduated from Terrebonne High School in May 1942.
Doris then moved with her parents to Palo Alto, Calif., in August 1942, where she was employed as a telephone operator. She met Archie Chamness and they were married Dec. 22, 1945. They traveled the country from west to east with Archie’s job, and after living in Kansas City, Mo., for most of 1948, Doris and Archie later settled in Odessa in October 1948. In 1954, the Chamness family moved to Midland and lived there until October 1972, at which time the family moved to Cisco. In August of 1986, Archie and Doris moved to Granbury.
Family was very important to Archie and Doris. They began their family in 1948 and had their tenth child in 1967. As Archie and Doris became Christians in 1949, their family became active in the church everywhere they lived. Archie became a deacon of missions at the Granbury Church of Christ and both became active volunteers in mission work and community projects.
Doris was an active volunteer in county extension work – assisting in teaching seminars in health issues, as well as social service needs from the county courts. She worked with a camp for abused children held by the Granbury church at the camp site in Glen Rose. She also volunteered to work with problem children at the Behavioral Center (one of her most rewarding works).
In 1997, Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years. Doris remained in Granbury for five years after Archie’s death before moving to the Metroplex in January 2002 to be near family members in this area. She became an active member of the Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ on Jan. 6, 2002. She immediately became a volunteer at the “Hearts and Hands” project of the church. She made good friends with many right away and always felt that this was home for her. She never felt like a newcomer “but one of the bunch” as she said.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
Survivors: Children and spouses, Debbie and Wayne Cary, Robin Chamness, Gayle Williams, Janis and Mike Rockwell, Mark and Rhonda Chamness, Mary and Bob Ferguson, Randy and Sammy Jo Chamness, Kelly and Selissa Chamness, Becky and Ernest Thompson, Fran and Randy Forbes; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and two great- great-grandchildren.
Wade Family Funeral Home
Arlington, 817-274-9233
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Judy Cleveland
AZLE --Judy Cleveland, 81, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Graveside Service:/ 11 a.m. Tuesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas.
Martin Thompson & Son
6009 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth, 817-292-2250
See on line obituaries at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Regina Dawn York Collins
Grapevine -- Regina Dawn York Collins passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15. 2017.
Service: The family will hold a private memorial service
She was 84 years old and lived in North East Tarrant County for the past 20 years. Regina was devoted Christian, loved her family and loved animals.. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in her death by her husband, Mike York; and her daughter, Valorie Dawn York. Survivors: She is survived by her son Michael York and his wife, Sonia; her daughter, Pam Pietrykowski and her husband, Bill; her brother, Bill Schreuder and his wife, Pat; six grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Dr., 817-514-9100
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Betty Sue Crawford
FORT WORTH – Betty Sue Crawford went to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave., Fort Worth.. Family burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Rockwall. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Betty’s memory to Christ Chapel Bible Church or Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.
Betty was born Sept. 14, 1933, to Aubrey and Louise Anderson in Royse City. She graduated from Royse City High School. She met the love of her life, Clyde Crawford, while in high school and they were married Sept. 12, 1952. Betty graduated from East Texas State University and began a teaching career that significantly influenced many young lives. She spent over 30 years in the FWISD and taught at Sagamore Hill Elementary and Atwood McDonald Elementary schools. She earned her master’s degree and administrative certificate from the University of North Texas. She was a resource teacher for several years.
Betty accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was faithful to Him her entire life. She shared the Gospel by teaching children at Sagamore Hill Baptist Church and Bible Study Fellowship. Betty and Clyde have been faithful members at Christ Chapel Bible Church for the past 25 years.
Betty loved to travel, read, play bridge, and was active in several bridge sections at The Woman’s Club. She was also a member of Club Fidelite and La Maison. She enjoyed traveling with Clyde to foreign countries and visiting their elementary schools. She loved children and was always looking for creative methods to enhance their learning environment.
Survivors: Husband of 64 years, Clyde Crawford; son, Brad Crawford and wife, Alison; grandsons, Jonathan Crawford and wife, Sarah, Alan Crawford and wife, Rena, Andrew Crawford and wife, Emily; great granddaughters, Molly, Caroline, and Emma Jane; sister, Anna Lea Knight and husband, Harry, and many other loving family members.
Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory
702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
John Rogers DeGroat
FORT WORTH--John Rogers DeGroat, 85, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood.
John was born May 17, 1931, in Oklahoma City, Okla. He retired from General Dynamics after 46 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Anthony DeGroat.
Survivors: Wife of 67 years, Ruth C. DeGroat; sons, John DeGroat and wife, Dottie; Timothy DeGroat and wife, Judith; grandchildren, Kyle DeGroat; Zach DeGroat and wife, Anne; Daniel DeGroat; and great-grandson, Henry Alan DeGroat.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road, 817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Dessis Doiline Eatman
FORT WORTH– Dessie Doiline Eatman, 72, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Graveside Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Dessie was born Jan. 30, 1944, in El Dorado, Ark., to father, Doyle Helms, and mother, Daisy Sisk. She married John H. Eatman in 1960. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth. She retired from K-Mart after 32 years. She enjoyed fishing with family, painting, cake baking and doll restoration. She was a past member of Eastern Star.
Survivors: Sister, Edna Louise Robertson and husband, Jimmy; husband, John Eatman; sons, John M. Eatman and wife, Amanda, Mark D. Eatman and wife, Kathleen, and Gary W. Eatman and wife, Betty; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mount Olivet Funeral Home
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 831-0511
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
.
Sam Edward Fisher
FORT WORTH--Sam Edward Fisher, 99, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Service: The family will receive guests from 11 to 1 p.m. Monday at Handley United Methodist Church, 2929 Forest Ave., Fort Worth, before graveside service at 2 p.m. in Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Sam was born Nov. 10, 1917, in Millsap. He retired from Bell Helicopter after 20 years of service.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Myrtle Hill Fisher; four children; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family.
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel
7301 E. Lancaster Ave., 817-451-3333
See online obituaries at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Joe R. Freeman
FORT WORTH-- Joe R. Freeman, 81, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Graveside Service: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Joe R. Freeman grew up in Loop, Texas. He joined the Navy and served for four years, before enrolling in the University of Texas at Austin. He majored in accounting and obtained his CPA license. Joe worked in banking for many years in the Dallas- Fort Worth area, before retiring. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors: Wife of 55 years, Eloise Freeman; daughter, Holly Kavanagh; son-in-law, Tom Kavanagh; granddaughters, Caroline and Laurel; brother, Kenneth Freeman; and sister, Mary Lou Marple.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road, 817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Lowell Frank Gilbreath
☆SANDUSKY, OHIO -- Lowell Frank Gilbreath, 79, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Services:At Lowell’s request, cremation will take place and private services will be held.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1937, in Fort Worth, and graduated from both Tech High School and North Texas University. He was a decorated 20-year Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Gray and Frankie Clark Gilbreath.
Survivors: His wife of 62 years, Edith Harriss Gilbreath; children, Lowell Wayne Gilbreath, Robin (Tom) Baker, Tracy (Phil) Wolfe, Karen (Richard) Brixie and Kelly Bartlett; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Carroll Gilbreath.
Toft Funeral Home & Crematory 2001 Columbus Avenue
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Meredith Ann William Graves
FORT WORTH--Meredith Ann Williams Graves died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Fort Worth at the age of 88.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow from to 2 to 4 p.m. at the Greenwood Live Oak Room. Dr. Steve Nutter will officiate the ceremony. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend the worship service and celebrate Meredith’s life.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pregnancy Lifeline, 4747 S. Hulen St.; James L. West Alzheimer’s Center, 1111 Summit Ave.; or the charity of your choice.
Meredith was born March 10, 1928, in Coffeyville, Kan., to LeRoy and Violet Williams. She graduated from Paschal High School and subsequently worked in San Francisco and Fort Worth. Meredith married George Graves in 1952. After a brief move to Snyder, they settled in Fort Worth and began a family.
While her children were at home, Meredith devoted her energies primarily to her life as a wife and mother. Her abiding faith in Jesus Christ led her, along with her husband, George, to begin a singles ministry, Icthus2, at McKinney Memorial Bible Church, impacting the lives of countless people involved in that ministry. Subsequently, she was active in mission trips to the Dominican Republic, volunteering in ministry to women in crisis pregnancies, and co-founding The Mission Link, a ministry serving overseas missionaries. In her final illness, she was comforted by the knowledge that upon leaving this world, she would be in the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Meredith had a quick mind and a keen sense of humor. She was a skilled artist and writer. She loved animals, particularly her dogs, and enjoyed spending time with her friends.
The family would like to thank Meredith’s caregivers over the last three years, particularly home caregivers Robbie, Irma and Lawanda, and too many staff to name at the James L. West Center for the loving care they extended to Meredith during her last year.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Pete and Tony Williams.
Survivors: Her devoted husband, George Graves; her son, Peter Graves and his wife, Alexine, of Austin; her daughter, Amy Graves of Irving; brother, David Williams of Tyler; grandchildren, Hallie Graves of Austin, Peter Graves Jr. of Dallas and his wife, Carmen, Sam Graves of Tulsa, Okla., and his wife, Jordan, and daughter, Ellis and Emma Graves of Austin; her husband’s grandson, Kent Churchill and his wife, Whitney, of Fort Worth; sisters-in-law, Charmagne Williams of Gardnerville, Nev., and Ann Williams of Westminster, Calif.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road 817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Dorcas Rebecca Hanna
Mansfield--Dorcas Rebecca Hanna, 84, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, Mansfield. Burial: 2 p.m. Monday in Mansfield Cemetery.
Born in China Springs on May 29, 1932, Rebecca was married to Marvel Dene “Bud” Hanna for 67 years before he went to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2014. Rebecca was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker, decorator, musician, piano teacher, and lifelong learner.
Survivors: Rebecca is survived by daughters, Peggy Miceli of Mansfield and Renda Miller of Dallas; granddaughter, Camille Jenkins and her husband, Chris; great-granddaughters, Renee Jenkins and Kayla Jenkins of Mansfield; and sister, Lynda Crook and brother-in-law, Bob Crook, of Caldwell.
Blessing Funeral Home
Mansfield, 817-473-1555
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Josh Harbuck
ALEDO--Joshua Jolly Harbuck, 36, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2017, due to a one car accident on a wet country road. He was taken from his family and friends too soon, but we take comfort knowing that he is in the arms of Jesus.
Memorial Celebration: 3 p.m. Monday at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave, Fort Worth, 76107, followed by a graveside service in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Live Oak Room at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Josh Harbuck Family Fund” at InterBank.
Josh was born May 2, 1980, in Fort Worth. Raised in the Ridgmar and Ridglea Hills neighborhood, Josh graduated from Arlington Heights in 1998. He went on to be a five-year scholarship-athlete at TCU playing offensive guard for the Frogs while also a member of the SAE Fraternity. He graduated in 2003 and later received his Executive MBA from TCU in 2013. Josh was a medical sales rep for Smith & Nephew in which he loved all doctors, nurses, and medical personnel he worked with on daily basis. He was on the board of directors for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and a Calf Scramble Committeeman. His love for the kids quickly made this event one of his favorites every year. His involvement with the Black Dog Charity became a passion for Josh. He loved nothing more than helping local families in need. Josh was ‘larger than life’ both physically and spiritually and how he loved and impacted others. He had an enormous heart in which he served others, never met a stranger, and always helped anyone in need. He met the love of his life, Emery, at Sugartree Golf Club and were married Oct. 29, 2005. Together they have two kids, Hudson (8), his Buckaroo, and Harper (5), his Lady Bug/Princess. Josh consistently read the Scriptures to his kids and was actively involved in Trinity Bible Church in Willow Park. There was nothing more important than his family. Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents, F.E. and Betty Jolly.
Other family members that have been truly blessed by Josh and will deeply miss him are parents, Hal and Ann Harbuck; brother, Carter; sister-in-law, Sarah; in-laws, Truett and Nancy Weeks; brother-in-law, Shane Weeks and fiancee, Silvia; their son, Landes; brother-in-law, Brett Weeks and wife, Megan; their kids, Cohen and Allison; grandparents, Grant and Wanda Grumbine, and Hal and Sylvia Harbuck; along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Josh Harbuck Family Fund” at InterBank.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road, 817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Mary Josephine Hendrix
DUBLIN- My name is Mary Josephine Hendrix. I took the hand of the Lord on Wednesday, January 18, 2016, at the age of 92.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday at Laurel Land Memorial Park. My family will welcome visitors and guests from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.Sunday at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Fort Worth
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Maria Mae Hernandez
FORT WORTH -- Maria Mae Hernandez, 34, passed away on Jan. 13, 2017.
Service: She was honored by family and friends at a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Maria was born on Feb. 19, 1982, at Castle AFB, California. She has lived in Fort Worth, since 1991. She attended Crowley High School graduating in 2001 where she was a Crowley Talonette. Maria attended Tarleton State University where she was a member of Phi Mu. Maria was the owner of Mae Entertainment and was an Artist Manager and Booking Agent. She was currently working for Powerhouse of Crowley. Welcoming her to Heaven are her grandparents, John and Lillian Noon and Maria and Jose Hernandez; her brother, Calvin James Corfont along with many other family members.
Survivors: Her sons, the true loves of her life, Landen James Hirth and Joshua Daniel Ellis; her father and his wife, Jose L. Hernandez Sr. and Heidi Hernandez; mother and her husband, Rebecca Noon-Trimble and Dan Trimble; brother and his wife, Jose Hernandez Jr. and Cortney; sisters, Alycia Trimble Sheley, Courtney Trimble Maples and their families; fiance’, Anthony Molna and his family; along with numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who love her and will miss her dearly.
Skyvue Funeral Home
Mansfield, 817-478-6955
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Kelly Hickman
Fort Worth -- Kelly Hickman, 48, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
He was a lifelong resident of Fort. Worth, attended Western Hills High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington. Kelly always had a smile on his face and a great sense of humor, already so missed by his family and many friends. He will be in our hearts forever, always remembered and never forgotten.
Survivors:Kelly is survived by his mother, Catherine Volberg; and brothers, Kris Hickman, Rick Clark and Matt Hickman.
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 James Ave., 817-293-8477
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Dana E. Jernigan
☆MANSFIELD-- Dana E. Jernigan, 60, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away in her home, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel.
She was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Zachary and June Breighner Iannantuono. She is a 1974 graduate of Calvert High School. On Aug. 1, 1975, Dana enlisted in the U.S. Navy and obtained a top secret security clearance and the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class as a Communications Technician “R” brancher. She served her country working in the Naval Security Group copying Morse code on the island of Guam, where she met and married U.S. Marine Sgt. Joseph P. Jernigan on Jan. 1, 1977.
Dana worked as a lab technician for Associated Milk Producers in Arlington, for several years before she became a registered sanitarian. She then worked for the state of Texas as a health inspector of manufactured foods until her retirement in 2016. Dana earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Dallas Baptist University. Anyone that knew Dana would say she had a gift of mercy, always putting the needs of others first. She had a sweet and humble spirit and positively touched the lives of many people that she came into contact with on the job and in her personal life.
Survivors: Left to honor Dana and remember her love are her husband of 40 years, Joseph “Pat”; her mother, June Iannantuono Marquart; her brothers, Frank and Douglas; sister, Julie Elchert; her children, Alisa, Joellen (Ken) Walter, Samuel Jernigan, and Joseph (Jill) Jernigan; grandchildren; Celeste, Brianna, Cole, Miranda, Dana and Melody; and great grandson, Jacen.
Greenwood Arlington Chapel
Arlington, 817-548-1791
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Jackie J. Jobe
☆Fort Worth-- Jackie J. Jobe, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Laurel Land Funeral Home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers: please make donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Jack was born Feb. 22, 1929, in Carter County, Okla. Jack was the second of three boys born to Alton and Pauline Jobe. Alton’s job in the oilfields moved them around Oklahoma and up into Kansas where they finally settled in Lyons, Kan. Jack went to Lyons High School where he met the love of his life and married, Constance Pierson. Upon graduating from high school, Jack entered the U.S. Navy and after 21 years he retired as an aviation electrician, senior chief petty officer.
Upon retiring from the Navy, Jack hired on at General Dynamics as a field service engineer on the F-111. He held numerous positions in field service until his retirement from Lockheed in 1994, after over 26 years with the company. After retiring, Jack volunteered with the neighborhood watch program in the Wedgwood area. They also enjoyed traveling in their motor home and spending the majority of the year at Buckhorn Lake Resort in Kerrville.
The family would like to thank Universal Health Services and Brookdale Broadway at City View for their care and support.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Pauline; and his brothers, Alton Jr and Richard.
Survivors: His wife of 69 years, Connie Jobe, children, Terry Jobe and wife, Linda, of Fort Worth, Sheryl Jobe Nelson and husband, Roy, of Roanoke; his nephew Kevin and niece Kerry Olvey of Fort Worth; grandchildren, John Jobe and wife, Tammy, of Fulshear, Randy Nelson of Roanoke, and Tiffany Lair and husband, Charles, of Fort Worth; great grandchildren, Jaxon and Lauren Jobe and Reece and Corbin Lair.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Fort Worth
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Ishmael W. Johnson
☆MANSFIELD -- CMSGT retired Ishmael Wayne Johnson, 96, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, to continue his eternal life with the Lord.
“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived”. General George S. Patton Jr.
Survivors: He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Lauretta; and two married daughters, Patti Henry of Mansfield and Laura Schwertner of Arlington; four grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
Arlington Funeral Home
Arlington, 817-548-1791
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/Obituaries
Charles Ashley Kimbrough
☆HURST -- Charles Ashley Kimbrough Jr., 86, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Funeral : 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the chapel of Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. in chapel. Burial: 1:30 p.m. in DFW National Cemetery in Dallas.
He was born Oct. 6, 1930, in Comanche to Charles Ashley Sr. and Valta Ellen Cantrell Kimbrough.
Charles served his country in the U.S.Marine Corps from 1952-1954 and served in the Korean War. He graduated from Schertz-Cibolo High School in Schertz, Texas, in 1948.
He was preceded in death by a son, Garry Kimbrough, in 2004.
Survivors: Charles is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gloria Shafer Kimbrough; daughter, Retha Welch and husband, Gordon; son, Kevin Kimbrough; daughter, Karen Kimbrough; brother, Eddy Kimbrough; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Dalton and Son Funeral Home
Lewisville, 972-436-6511
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
August Calvin “Gus” Koehler
☆ARLINGTON – August Calvin “Gus” Koehler, 89, a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Graveside Service: Private at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas.
Gus was born on May 11, 1927, in Oak Island, Bexar County, to Oscar Ottis Koehler and Lena Winona Reichel Koehler. He grew up and attended school in Oak Island, Somerset and San Antonio. His family moved to Fort Worth and he graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1944. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Merchant Marine on the S.S. Pine Bluff Victory in the Pacific theater until the end of WWII.
Calvin enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in 1946. He served in the Korean War 1950-1951 with the 30th Bomb Squadron on Okinawa, Japan as a B-29 radar mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael; sister, Lorraine Schott; and son-in-law, Robert G. Moretz.
Survivors: He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Mary Florence; daughters, Karol Koehler and Kimberlie Moretz; son, Michael Koehler and wife, Terri; sister, Willie Lee Crow; grandson, Brandon Moretz and wife, Natalie; great-grandson, Mason; and granddaughter, Kristen Moretz.
Wade Family Funeral Home
Arlington, 817-274-9233
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Wanda L. Lee
WEATHERFORD -- Wanda L. Lee graduated on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, to be with her Lord and Savior after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at South Side Baptist Church 1115 S. Brazos St. Weatherford The family will be available to visit following the service.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
Teal Magnolias c/o Amanda Hodges
The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders
800 W. Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76104
For more information, call Amanda Hodges at 817-759-7077.
Teal Magnolias is a support group for women with gynecologic cancer. Wanda benefited from this support group.
She was preceded in death by parents, Grayson and Mabel Parker; twin sister, Rhonda Ree Parker; and husband, Robert L. Lee.
Survivors: Children, Rhonda Neuhaus and husband, David of Edmond Okla., Renee Lewis and husband, Bill of Tulsa Okl and Russell Lee and wife, Katheryn of Weatherford; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, John Parker of Arlington and James Parker and wife, Cindy of Abilene; sisters, Joy Simpson and husband, Larry of Boyd and Linda Maikell and husband,Joe of Gorman: and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Park Funeral Services
North Richland Hills, 817-428-9500
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Genella Lewallen
FORT WORTH--Genella Lewallen, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at home.
Graveside Service: 1 p.m. Monday in Whitt Cemetery, 10481 Lone Star Road, Whitt, 76088. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Land Funeral Home
Genella was born March 3, 1927, in Gibtown to Joseph Lanham and Mattie Curtis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, and infant son, Harold.
Survivors: Daughters, Rita Guilfoyle and husband, Kevin, Nita Pearce and .husband, Greg; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Fort Worth
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Donald Howard Lind
TOP PHOTO
BOTTOM PHOTO
FORT WORTH--Donald Howard Lind passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 3401 Bellaire Drive South, in Fort Worth.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church Operating Reserve Fund, which Don was instrumental in the establishment of.
Don was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Elgin, Ill. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and earned an MBA from TCU. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and the Naval ROTC. Following college, he served as an officer and Navy pilot for four years. In 1959, he joined General Dynamics (Lockheed Martin) and worked on the design of several fighter jets, including the F-16. After retirement in 2000, he loved traveling with his wife throughout the U.S. and six continents. Don was incredibly devoted to his wife, Barbara, of 49 years. He was very proud of his two daughters, boasting about them frequently – Kat for training and showing quarter horses in national competitions, and Karen and her two darling children, who he absolutely loved watching play and grow. Family and the Episcopal church were always most important to him. He will be fondly remembered for his quick-witted humor and his “mean” martinis.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, E.O. “Swede” and Helen Lind, and his first wife, Pat Stafford Lind.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brockman Lind; his eldest daughter, Katherine “Kat” Draughon, Ph.D., and her husband, Graham K. Draughon; his youngest daughter, Karen Lind Ball, her husband, Matt Ball, and their children, Liam and Laurel Ball; and Don’s sister, Beverly “Bev” Faldalen and her husband, Dave.
Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory
702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Arce Marie Espinoza Linder
FORT WORTH -- Arce Marie Espinoza Linder, 87, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Marine Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation in Fort Worth where she had resided for the past four years. In hospice care for two months prior to her death, she quietly slipped away in the afternoon.
Inurnment: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary 297, P.O. Box 26664, Benbrook, Texas, 76126.
A native of Roswell, N.M., she lived in River Oaks for over 40 years where she owned Marie’s Hair Fashions. She was a 32-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 297, Benbrook, and spent many hours volunteering and promoting the programs and mission of service to veterans. She was a volunteer at DFW National Cemetery for 9 years, a position which she loved and served with pride.
The family of Arce Marie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of the Marine Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation for their care and to the staff of Hospice + for their devotion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrocino Montoya Espinoza and Juanita Saavedra Espinoza of Roswell, N.M.; her brothers, Manuel S. Espinoza and Rudy S. Espinoza; her husband of almost 38 years, Gary Lee Linder; and three sons, Larry, David and Donald Bohanon.
Survivors: She is survived by her son, Robert D. Bohanon and wife, Niki,, of Venus, Fla.; brothers, Pat S. Espinoza, and wife, Virginia, of Boswell, Okla., and Pablo S. Espinoza of Roswell, N.M.; sister, Cissi S. Espinoza Garcia, and husband, Alex, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and special friend, Jessie Valencio. She was blessed with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Greenwood Chapel
Greenwood Funerals-Cremation
3100 White Settlement Rd., 817-336-0584
View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Eleane F. “Granny” Lovell
FORT WORTH--Eleane F. “Granny” Lovell, 85, passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed but forever cherished.
Memorial Service: will be private.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3301 West Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas, 76107.
Eleane was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lovell.
Survivors: Son, Dickie Henry; daughter, Kathy Longoria and husband, Art; stepchildren, Tracey Landers and Kelly Rooks; grandchildren, Chad Thompson, Ashlee Lovell, J.R. Richardson, Mandy Wright and Becky Longoria; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Marissa, Maci, Bridgette, Cade, Ayden, Mason, Kaitlynn and Bella.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road 817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Joseph David McDowell
FORT WORTH -- Joseph David McDowell, 85, of Fort Worth peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, after a brief illness.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hallmark Baptist Church, 4201 Risinger Road, Fort Worth. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook.
He was a loving, caring man who served his country proudly in the USAF for 20 years and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Loved by everyone that knew him, he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph McDowell Jr.; both parents; four sisters; and one brother.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Lyn; twin brother, Don; daughters, Terri Bennett and Ann Shine (David); nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Winscott Road Funeral Home & Cremations
1001 Winscott Road, 817-249-1177
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituariess
Loretta L. Meason
HURST--Loretta L. Meason, 82, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Hurst. Interment follows in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst.
Loretta was born Dec. 9, 1934, in Russell, Okla., to the late Frank and Flo Teeter. She served over 40 years as a real estate broker in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Loretta was very active in Delta Theta Chi Sorority and was a proud member of First Baptist Church of Hurst.
Above all, she was a remarkable and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sorely missed.
Loretta was preceded in death by brothers, Travis Teeter and Winston Teeter; and sister, Carolyn Greer.
Survivors: Sons, Randall Lee Meason and Frankie Wayne Meason Sr. and wife, Ginger; daughter, Tonya Meason McNair; grandchildren, David, Brian, Hillary, Trisha, Jacob, Cole, Taylor, Hannah and Frankie Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jack, Robert, Lilia, Gunner, Grayson and Titus; brother, Buck Teeter and wife, Charlotte; sisters, Collene Lamb and husband, Bud, and Anna Weihrouch; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members.
Lucas Funeral Home
Hurst, 817-284-7271
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Robert “Bob” Kirkman Neely
JOSHUA--Robert “Bob” Neely, 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, NorthPointe First Baptist. Visitation: 6 p.m. Monday. Mountain Valley Funeral Home.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home
Burleson, 817-426-3200
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
George Raymond Nelson
FORT WORTH--George Raymond Nelson, 86, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Shannon Rose Hill Chapel. Buria: Private.
George was a graduate of North Side High School and Texas Christian University. He
was a life member of Handley Masonic Lodge #1140, Moslah Temple Shrine, and Bedouin
Oriental Band. He served as Potentate of Moslah in 1991. George was an accountant
and financial vice president of Ben Hogan Company for many years.
He was preceded by his brothers, James and Oneal, and sister, Betty Jo.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wynola Nelson; daughters, Georgia Rippin (Tim) and Luanne Langley (Joseph); grandsons, Bailey Smith (Carli), Scott Smith (Vicky); three great-grandchildren.
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel
7301 E. Lancaster Ave., 817-451-3333
See online obituaries at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Jason Rawlings
BLUM - Jason Rawlings, 44, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Crosier-Pearson- Cleburne Chapel. Burial: Blum Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m.. Monday.
Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne
Cleburne, 817-648-0522
Mildred Bernice Reighard
FORT WORTH -- Mildred Bernice Reighard, 93, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 24, Caddo Cemetery, Joshua. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, Mountain Valley Funeral Home.
Mildred was born Nov. 20, 1923, in Lenoir City, Tenn. to John Floyd and Myrtle Emmaline Schaffer Conner. She loved reading her bible, doing crossword puzzles, and visiting with her friends. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Reighard.
Survivors: Mildred was survived by her sons, Mark Reighard of Fort Worth and Eric Reighard and wife, Debra of Everett, Washington; grandchildren, Jacob Reighard and wife, Amanda of Pensacola, Fla., John Reighard of Joshua; sisters, Barbara Jean Carrell of Tyler and Helen Schrodt of Memphis, Tenn.; brother, Jerry Conner and wife, Norma of Lakeland, Fla.; extended family and friends.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home
Burleson, 817-426-3200
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Graham Holmes Robertson
☆FORT WORTH- - Graham H. Robertson, 95, an electrical engineer, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Memorial Service: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.
Graham was born in Sweetwater. He served three years in the Naval Air Corps during World War II. He and Martha Ruth “Tom” Thompson were married in 1947 after his return from service. Following graduation from the University of Texas in Austin, he joined General Dynamics as an engineer and program manager. He retired 35 years later in 1986. Graham loved music and was the manager of the University of Texas Longhorn Band while in school. He enjoyed amateur radio and their second home on Possum Kingdom Lake.
He was preceded in death by his wife, “Tom” of 57 years; and daughter, Kimberly Ann Robertson.
Survivors: Sons, Kent Robertson and Keith Robertson and wife, Kathy.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road, 817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Cleo Rosales
FORT WORTH – Cleo Rosales, 79, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel.
Cleo was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and retired after 32 years of loyal service with Miller Brewing Co. He was a Shriner and 32nd-degree Master Mason. Cleo’s greatest passion was selling novelties during the Shrine Circus every year. He also was a
devoted New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Margaret Rosales; parents, Cleofas and Herlinda Rosales; brother, Raymond Villarreal; and sister, Betty Vasquez.
Survivors: Son, John Anthony Rosales; daughter, Delia Garcia; grandchildren, Damien Moreno, Demeriek Moreno, Jason Rosales and Cerise Garcia; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters; five brothers; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Mount Olivet Funeral Home
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 831-0511
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Betty Schwensen
WEATHERFORD -- Betty Schwensen passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Funeral: was 2 p.m.Saturday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 West Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76013. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at funeral home.
Memorials: Remembrances suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association.
.She was born April 17, 1931.
She was preceded in death by husband, John; parents, Ernest and Lois Stewart; brother, Ernest Stewart Jr.;and son-in-law, Randall Young.
Survivors: Children, Jonna Young, Joyce Schwensen (Lucia Regan), Amanda Sobczak (James), and Stewart Schwensen (Tammy Gough); grandchildren, Tyler (Lori Ann), Carrie, Justin, Ryan, Jeanette, and Betty;and great-granddaughter, Sallie Harper.
Wade Family Funeral Home
Arlington, 817-274-9233
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
George Thomas Shewmaker
ARLINGTON--George Thomas Shewmaker, 71, of Arlington passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Memorial: The Moose Lodge, Grand Prairie, # 1818, will be hold a semorial in Tom’s honor on 1t 1 p.m.. Saturday, Feb. 11. All are welcome to attend.
Funeral: Saturday, Jan. 28, at Moster Mortuary, 334 N. Main St., Rushville, Ind., 46173. Burial: East Hill Cemetery in Rushville.
Tom was born in Rushville, Ind., on Nov. 30, 1945, to William Shewmaker and Martha Gordon Shewmaker.
Tom graduated from New Salem High School in 1963. He called Texas home since 1976 where he retired from the City of Fort Worth. He was a member of the Texas Moose Association for over 34 years, most recently, Moose Lodge, Grand Prairie, #1818. He became a Pilgrim in 1997 and held that title for the remainder of his life. He held many different positions and was heavily involved with the children’s charities. He had a passion for reading, puzzles, and spending time with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters; Barbara Kennedy, and Rosie McCreary.
Survivors: Tom is survived by son, Dewayne Shewmaker and wife, Brandi, of Indiana; daughters, Robyn Shewmaker and Kerry Kline of Arizona; brother, Bill Shewmaker of Iowa; granddaughters, Phylicia Scott and Erin Shewmaker of Indiana; grandsons, Austin Harris of Arizona and Rhylan Shewmaker of Indiana; great-grandchildren, Emma Shewmaker, Caleb Shewmaker, and Charlie Monahon; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his extended family at the Moose Lodge and The Pump.
Moore Funeral Home-N. Davis Chapel
Arlington, 817-275-2711
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
William Earl Stevens
☆ARLINGTON--William Earl Stevens, 84, passed in his sleep on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Woods Chapel Baptist Church, 2424 California Lane,, Arlington.
Bill was born on March 20, 1932, to Aubrey Hurley Stevens and Lilly Pearl Ausmus Stevens in Fulbright. He graduated from Fulbright High School in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Rich and USS Melvin Destroyer for four years during the Korean War. Bill worked for Delta Airlines and retired after 30 years. He couldn’t stay retired very long and went to work for Arlington Hardware retiring again after 27 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Hurley Stevens and mother, Lilly Ausmus Stevens; and sister, Billie Ruth Pate.
Survivors: He leaves behind a loving wife of 63 years, Bettye DeShazer; children, Paula Caruth (Joe), Todd Stevens, Amber Wegener and Stacie Ferguson (Bill); grandchildren, Jared Wegener, Haleigh Ferguson, Johnny Huseby and Bishop Huseby; sister, Katy VanDeaver; and nieces.
Wade Family Funeral Home
Arlington, 817-274-9233
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Eric Allen Trowbridge
ARLINGTON--Eric Allen Trowbridge, 55, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Arlington.
Memorial service: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. 1200 S Davis Drive, Arlington, 76013.
Memorials: If you wish to remember Eric, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.
Eric was born in Dallas on Sept. 11, 1961, to Everett and Teresa Trowbridge. He grew up in Garland where he attended North Garland High School. He then attended and graduated from UTA where he met his wife Rebecca. Eric and Becky married June 2, 1984, and settled in Arlington. They were blessed with four beautiful boys: Brian, Andrew, Kevin and Matthew. His children were a huge part of his life and he spent countless weekends cheering on his boys at swim meets, basketball, baseball, soccer, and football games. Eric worked as a database administrator for Tarrant County College. He enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, fishing, and auto racing, but he most enjoyed being a loving father to his boys and “Pops” to his grandkids. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Everett Trowbridge.
Survivors: Eric is survived by his loving wife, Becky; his children, Brian Trowbridge and wife, Maria, Andrew Trowbridge and wife, Angie, Kevin Trowbridge and Matthew Trowbridge; his grandchildren, Colin, Connor, Evan, and Catherine; his mother, Teresa Trowbridge, his sister, Deborah Byars and husband, Jimmy; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal dog, Penny.
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Eric D. Turmes
EULESS--Eric D. Turmes, 48, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, after a lengthy struggle for life.
Graveside service: 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth.
He was always a warm and caring son and brother. He will be deeply missed until we meet again on the other side, when we will all be together for eternity.
Survivors: He is survived by his parents, John and Gloria Turmes and brother Victor Turmes (Wanda).
Lucas Funeral Home
Hurst, 817-284-7271
See on obituaries at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Avalon A. Worley
☆GRANBURY --Avalon A. Worley, loving father, brother and papaw, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2017, at age 89.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Greenwood Funeral Home. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood.
Avalon was born in Fort Worth to Ormond and Hazel Worley on Nov. 11, 1927. He served the United States Navy during World War II. He worked in the sheet metal industry after discharge. Avalon was a member of the International Sheet Metal Workers Union for 60-plus years, member of the American Legion for 50-plus years, and a member of the Odd Fellows.
Avalon loved to entertain his family and friends by playing the piano. He was known as a very generous, devoted, and kind person who loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wynonna Worley; daughter, Linda Tunnel; stepson, Lloyd Stafford; his parents; and three brothers, Roy, JV, and Leon.
Survivors: Daughters, Donna Williss (John) of Moses Lake, Wash., Pamela Marsh (K.B.) of Saginaw and Vicki Villines of Fort Worth; stepson, David Stafford (Donna) of Granbury; sister, Rona Jo Ward (Shorty); brother, Raymond Worley (Darlene); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road, 817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Comments