Obituaries for Jan. 21, 2017

Ell Baltimore “Stompy” Birdow III
FORT WORTH--Ell “Stompy” Birdow III passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at a local hospital.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Greater Harvest Church of God in Christ, 2900 Mitchell Blvd..
Survivors Wife, Nelda Birdow; sons, Anthony Birdow, DeZundre Clark, Raul Hernandez Jr. and Andrew Hernandez; daughters, LaPorsha Clark, Erica Hernandez and Erin Singletary; mother, Flossie L. Birdow; brothers, Ervin Bryant Sr. (Jackie), Antonio Birdow, Darryl Birdow, Terrance Williams and Dominique Birdow; sisters, Sandra L. Shaw (Derek), Tammy Birdow-Deckard (Jessie, Sr.) , LaQuita Nelson and Cheryl Birdow; grandchildren, Amari Clark, Sunny Hernandez, Miguel Flores, Jr., Kaylee Olivia Hernandez, Noel Andrew Hernandez; in-laws, Florindo Singletary, Ana Singletary, Gloria Singletary, Ruben Singletary; a host of family and friends.
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave., 817-531-8666
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Betty Joe “Betty Jo” Black
GLEN ROSE--Betty Black died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Graveside service:11 a.m. Sunday, Squaw Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Wiley Funeral Home.
Wiley Funeral Home
Glen Rose, 254-897-2288
See obituaries on line at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Laverne Marshall Blackwell
GRANBURY - Laverne Marshall Blackwell, 93, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Graveside service: 2 p.m., Saturday, Rowe Cemetery, Hedley.
Wiley Funeral Home
Granbury, 817-573-3000
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Jo Jean Bryant
ARLINGTON—Jo Jean Bryant, 68 , of Arlington passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Interment: at a later date.
Jo was a loving single mother of two. She moved the three of them from Arkansas to build a life in Texas.
Survivors: Son, James Bryant and wife, Tami; daughter, Toni Jo Bryant; granddaughters, Alyssa and Allison Bryant.
Emerald Hills
Kennedale, 817-572-1681
See on line obituaries at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
David Cleveland
FORT WORTH -- David Cleveland, age 55, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Burial: Private.
Survivors:Brother, Paul: and sister Gabriella.
Rev’s Funeral Parlour
3615 Vaughn Blvd., 817-536-0200
Regina Dawn York Collins
GRAPEVINE -- Regina Dawn York Collins passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15. 2017.
Service: The family will hold a private memorial service
She was 84 years old and lived in North East Tarrant County for the past 20 years. Regina was devoted Christian, loved her family and loved animals. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in her death by her husband, Mike York; and her daughter, Valorie Dawn York.
Survivors: She is survived by her son Michael York and his wife, Sonia; her daughter, Pam Pietrykowski and her husband, Bill; her brother, Bill Schreuder and his wife, Pat; six grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Dr., 817-514-9100
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Billy Don Damron
JACKSBORO-- Billy Damron died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016.
Survivors: 10 a.m. Saturday, with visitation at 9 a.m., at Christian
Missions Church. Interment: Loving Cemetery.
Coker Funeral Home
Jacksboro, 940-567-3778
See obituaries at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Larry Laverne Foley
CROWLEY -- Larry Laverne Foley, age 74, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, peacefully with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m.. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 First Baptist Crowley, 400 Eagle Dr. Crowley, 76036.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the Family request that a donation be made to American Lung Association www.lung.org
Larry retired from DB Construction where he worked more than 20 years.
Survivors:Larry is survived by his wife, Cristy, of 52 years; daughter, Melissa Foley Rydell and husband, Dwayne; grandsons, Zachary Ryan Beesley and Jacob Beesley; granddaughter, Lauren Rydell; bonus granddaughter, Vivian Cravey; sister, Susan Foley and husband, Dennis Thomas; numerous in-laws; and nieces, and nephews.
Providence Funeral Home
Taylor, 512-352-5909
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Nell Grantom
GRANBURY - Nell Grantom, 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in Granbury, Texas.
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Texas. Interment: Acton Cemetery, Acton, TX.
Nell was born on July 7, 1930, to Benjamin and Zora Melton in Lamesa, Texas.
Survivors:Nell is survived by daughter, Julie Norris and husband Mike; grandchildren, Brent Patterson and wife, Anita, Amy Smith and husband, Shane, Katy Redden and husband, Cody; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Lillie, Emily, Rylie, Madeline, Jillian and Peyton; sister, Joyce Matthews; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Rangers. She enjoyed taking care of her home and being with her family.
Wiley Funeral Home
Granbury, 817-573-3000
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Ruby Lee Haynes
WEATHERFORD -- Ruby Lee Haynes, 97, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Service:2 p.m. Monday in Memory Gardens in Weatherford.
Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 N. Elm St. Weatherford, 817-594-2747
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Alpha Omega Holley
FORT WORTH-- Alpha Omega Holley, 92, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, 76107.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Harris School of Nursing TCU, The Association for Macular Diseases, St. John’s Church or the Glen Crest Civic League.
She was a passionate lady who lived life to the fullest, traveled the globe well into her late 80s and was the best friend anyone could have. Alpha was a highly skilled long time Registered Nurse Practitioner. She enjoyed her work so much that she only retired due to contracting macular degeneration. She was born in McLain, Miss., but truly loved her adopted home of Fort Worth.
When they moved to Texas in 1948 she went to work for Dr. Harris at Harris Methodist Hospital as soon as she could and served there for many years. Alpha saw the need to have better training and consistency for the RN profession and worked tirelessly to help improve standards and expand the Texas Board of Nursing by serving as an officer and advocate. She felt a passion to share her advanced nursing skills and worked many years teaching with the Harris School of Nursing as well.
Alpha loved her neighborhood and enjoyed the years she spent serving her neighbors as a Code Blue officer. She was an outspoken and active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and Glencrest Civic League. Through her many years of service she touched many lives for the better.
Alpha was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel Holley; son; and her brothers.
Survivors: Sister, Billie Nell Kittrell; sisters-in-law, Lois Byrd and Hilda Byrd; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road, 817-336-0584
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Charles Ray Holt
HURST -- Dr. Charles Ray Holt, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and uncle was called home by his Heavenly Father on Jan. 17, 2017. He was 81 years old.
Memorial Service: A memorial service in Dr. Holt’s honor will be conducted at Legacy Church of Christ on Saturday, January 21 at 2 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please make donations to Christ’s Haven for Children, 4200 Keller-Haslet Road, Keller, TX 72244 or to the Barnabas Benevolence Fund/Legacy Church of Christ, 8801 Mid-Cities Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX 76182.
Born in Fort Worth in 1935, Dr. Holt was a faithful member and former deacon of Legacy Church of Christ in North Richland Hills where he devoted himself to Bible teaching and caring for others. Dr. Holt began a general dentistry practice in Hurst in 1961. He limited his practice to TMJ (Temporal Mandibular Junction Dysfunction) treatment Bedford in 1984, and was lauded as one of the pioneers of TMJ. Dr. Holt retired from active practice in 2010. Dr. Hold was a founding member of the national TMJ association named the American Academy of Craniofacial Pain. He also was honored with the AACP Holt Humanitarian Award, annually given to the TMJ practitioner voted as the most active in community and benevolent service.
Survivors: Dr. Holt is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Turner Holt of Hurst; one sister-in-law, Judy Turner Willingham of Hurst; his children: Laurie Holt Salfen Dutton and her Husband Phillip Dutton of Pearland, TX; Gregory Charles Holt of Dallas; Janet Holt Matthews and her husband Marcus Matthews of Shreveport, LA; and Kyle Harper Ryan Holt of Hurst; one grandson, Kynan Lee Harrison of Hurst; and a host of nephews and nieces.
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Ernest “Brad” Kelly
COLLINSVILLE -- Ernest “Brad” Kelly passed away last Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Brad was diagnosed with tonsil cancer April 10, 2014. He had two more good years of wonderful memories with his family and friends.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Slay Memorial Chapel, with Steve Frerich officiating. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey.
Memorial: Donations in Brad’s honor can be made at www.youcaring.com/bradkelly-709797.
Brad was born Sept. 16, 1952, in Pilot Point to Ernest Edward Kelly and Ann Davis. He was raised in Hurst and was class of 1971 at L.D. Bell High School. He had many wonderful childhood memories and often said he would not have wanted to grow up in any other era. He loved pumping gas at his Uncle Joe’s gas station as a young wee man child in downtown Pilot Point. He always looked forward to staying with his grandparents in Tioga with his two younger brothers, David and Lynn. If not there, then running wild in Watauga at his Aunt Juanita’s with his four cousins.
As a young adult he married his beautiful first wife and mother of his children, Pam Nowell in 1972. When Kristal was born in 1974 the doctor came out and said it’s a girl and Brad said that’s just what I wanted. Then he wanted a boy, so Byran came in 1976. Just what he wanted, a son and daughter. Family completed. In 1999, he met Starla and married her on Oct. 15, 2009, in Santa Fe, N.M. He took on the task of loving her with three preteens. End result, his step-daughter had the latest grandbaby and gave his last name, Kelly, for his last name. Brad has eleven grandkids by the five children, the nine boys and two girls lovingly call him Grumps. The day he became a grandfather was Sept. 15, 1999, the day before his birthday. That day he said he could not have asked for a better day to become a grandfather. He was so excited to hold that baby girl.
Brad has always been able to make and keep lifelong friends from many of his jobs across decades and state lines. His life in construction began in 1970 with BR Nowell. Many of those friends are still around from the 70’s. And this continued on until his last job this past summer. He was always good to everyone on the job by remembering their name and inquiring about the well-being of their families. Brad was always surprised how it could be years since he spoke to someone from an old job and people always remember his name as soon as they heard his voice. Who could forget Brad? That man wasn’t going to let you.
Brad had a love for music, motorcycles, and traveling. And a gift for telling a story, remembering quotes, and never forgetting a name. Thomas Paine wrote “I do not choose to be a common man. It is my right to be uncommon … if I can.” He lived by that every day. He brought so many smiles and laughter to the people he touched throughout his life. He will be missed.
Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Ann.
SURVIVORS: He is survived by his father, Ernest of Collinsville; wife, Starla of Collinsville; daughter, Kristal Fanning of Haslet; son, Byran Kelly of Argyle; two step-sons, Joshua Jenkins of Granbury, and Joseph Jenkins of North Richland Hills; step-daughter, Jana Jenkins of Austin; two granddaughters and nine grandsons; two brothers, Lynn Kelly of Bangkok, Thailand and David Kelly of Austin.
Slay Memorial Funeral Center
Aubrey, 940-365-7529
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Charles “Chuck” Leon Kirk
ARLINGTON--Chuck Kirk passed Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. He was a man who would put others first. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and Papi.
Greenwood-Arlington Chapel
Arlington, 817548-1791
See obituaries at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Rose Littlejohn
JACKSBORO-Rose Littlejohn, 87, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Monday, Shannon Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. Monday, Coker Funeral Home.
Coker Funeral Home
Jacksboro, 940-567-3778
See on line obituaries at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Eunice Louise Lowe
GRAND PRAIRIE--Eunice Louise Lowe, 81, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Funeral:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at funeral home.
Survivors:Six children; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren;and one sister, Mary S. Jarvis.
Blessing Funeral Home
Mansfield, 817-473-1555
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Lena M. Payne
FORT WORTH--Lena M. Payne passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Celebration of Life: Noon Monday at Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Maverick Gayton pastor, eulogist. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens Visitation Friends may visit Mrs. Payne 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors.
Survivors Brothers; William Bostic, Rev. Harrison R. Bostic (Vivene), niece, Kimaya T. Williams; other loved ones; and friends.
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave., 817-531-8666
See obituaries on line at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
James T “Jim” Peterson Jr.
BURLESON -- James T “Jim” Peterson Jr, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
SERVICE: Noon Monday at Genesis United Methodist Church of Fort Worth. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Land Funeral Home.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Jim requested donations be made to Genesis United Methodist Church Pipe Organ Fund.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Jesse “Kitty” Peterson; brother, John “Butch” Peterson; and sister, Natalie “Sissy” Peterson.
SURVIVORS: Wife, Cam Peterson; children, Mary Margaret Peterson, Allison Shannon Valencia, Natalie Alice Peterson, Jayme Tres Waldt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Burleson
Burleson, 817-295-5211
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Ruby Sue Smith
GRANBURY -- Ruby Sue Smith, 79, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Service: was 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Granbury Baptist Church. Interment: Caddo Cemetery..
Wiley Funeral Home
Granbury, 817-573-3000
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Duane A. Sooter
BEDFORD--Duane A. Sooter, 82, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Funeral:1:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood.
Duane was born Sept. 11, 1934, in Slaton. He received his bachelor’s degree from Texas Wesleyan University and his master’s degree from the University of Texas at Dallas. Duane retired with Bell Helicopter after 34 years of service.
Survivors:Wife, Lou Sooter; children, Brett Alan Sooter and wife, LaDonna, Brian Sooter and wife, Susie, Shannon Meriweather and husband, Chad, Wendy Jordan, Randy Sooter and wife, Sherry, Lacie and Misty; 16 grandchildren; brother, Trent Sooter and wife, DeAnn; and sister, Sonja Huffaker and husband, Ken.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road
817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
John Arnold “Stoney” Stone
☆FORT WORTH - Technical Sgt. John Arnold “Stoney” Stone, 74, devoted husband, daddy, and grandfather, passed peacefully from this life Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood.
John was born Jan. 29, 1942, in Plymouth, Fla., to James Oscar and Grace Fulmer Stone. John took great pride in his happy marriage of 52 years to his loving wife, Dorothy. His three grandchildren were a great source of joy for him. The 20 years of service in the United States Air Force were of great importance in John’s life and he continued his career of HVAC maintenance for many more years following his military retirement. He could fix just about anything! John was a great storyteller, especially fish tales! He could catch and tell some real whoppers! Along with fishing, John enjoyed college football, western movies, listening to old country music, singing silly songs, and frying up a batch of fish for the whole family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Allen A. Stone; parents, Oscar and Grace Stone; and sister, Peggy Smith.
Survivors: Devoted wife of 52 years, Dorothy Trussell Stone; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie Renee and Kevin Cain; daughter-in-law, Stacy Stone; grandsons, Christopher and Jeffrey Stone; granddaughter, Payton Cain; brother, Oscar Lee Stone; and numerous other family members and friends.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road
817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Kenneth O’Neal Walker
☆FORT WORTH -- Kenneth O’Neal Walker, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
Funeral: 10 a.m, Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel with interment to follow at Authon Cemetery. Visitation: 6-8 p.m, Friday at the funeral home.
Kenneth O’Neal Walker, son of Joe and Rosa Lee Walker and brother to Roy, Jerry, Joe Bob, Hershel, Pauline and Mildred, was born in Parker county March 11, 1929. He attended the public schools in Parker county and graduated from Peaster High School in 1947 with the love of his life, Margaret Morris Walker. He received his Associate’s Degree from Weatherford College and his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from Texas Christian University.
He was married to Mary Margaret Morris November 20th, 1948 in Weatherford Texas in the quaint house of Brother Brooks. They first laid eyes on each other in elementary school and grew up on neighboring farms. As their deep love for each other grew, God blessed their union with three children: Dewey, Stanley, and Sheryl, two of whom lived on the same street the remainder of his life.
He was drafted to the United States Army, proudly served as a Private first class in the Korean War, and continued serving in the reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1960.
Along with his wife Margaret, he served 32 years teaching the children of Tarrant County with unselfish love and devotion. He taught world history and coached basketball, football, baseball, and track & field. He taught at Santo, Brewer, Crowley, and Western Hills High Schools. He also served as Principal at Crowley High School.
He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his family in the great outdoors. After retiring from teaching, he continued to fulfill his passion for ranching by raising cattle. He passed his love for the outdoors onto his children and grandchildren. His son Stanley eventually took over ranching duties, and cared for him and his wife until the day God called him home.
Kenneth never let another man down. He fulfilled every obligation he ever undertook. His word was his bond, and everyone knew it. He was strong in body, in spirit, and in commitment. He had a quiet dignity, respecting himself the way he respected others. He was loyal and never stingy. He understood the value of a dollar and the importance of saving, and the generosity he expressed with his money matched his generosity of spirit. Even as he faced his final days, his mind and body worn from numerous trips to the hospital, he never had one moment of self-pity and he never lost his faith.
His infinitely, generous Spirit of unconditional, love, compassion and grace will undoubtedly live on, and shine on, through his children, his grandchildren, his family and friends, and every single individual he touched with his loving grace.
Survivors: He will be missed greatly and will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Margaret Walker; his children, Dewey, Stanley and Sheryl; daughter-in-law, Sulema; and his grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha, Zac, Kirk, Serenity, Zen, and Phoenix.
Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 N. Elm St.
Weatherford, 817-594-2747
See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Thomas Nathan Wood
ARLINGTON--Thomas Nathan Wood, 92, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Service:12:30 p.m. Monday at the Restland Wildwood Chapel. Visitation: The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Restland Funeral Home. Nathan was born to Benjamin and Amelia Wood on Aug. 29, 1924. He married Dorothy Jean Brooks in 1944 and they resided in Caruthersville, Mo., until 1970, when they moved to Dallas. He was a Certified Public Accountant and was co-owner of Wood and Wood Accounting Firm in Garland. Nathan was a member of the Lake Highlands United Methodist Church, where he served as treasurer for over 30 years. Over the years he and Dorothy enjoyed participating in a number of trips with the church, including Alaska. Nathan enjoyed all types of sports, including basketball, football and baseball. For several years he participated in the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot run in Dallas. In later life he enjoyed watching sporting events on television. His family would like to thank the caregivers of Autumn Leaves Memory Care center in Arlington where he has resided for the past two years for their care and attention. Nathan was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; his brother, Bill Wood; and his sister, Elizabeth Euell. Survivors:Daughter, Charlotte Bonine and husband, Doyle; granddaughter, Natalie Priddy and husband, Charlie; grandson, Greg Bonine and wife Kim, and great-granddaughters, Rylee and Reese Priddy.
Restland Funeral Home
Dallas, 972-238-7111
See obituaries on line at star-telegram.com/obituaries
Comments