Obituaries for Jan. 20, 2017

Alejandro Carrizales Aguilar Sr.
FORT WORTH-- Alejandro “Cano” Carrizales Aguilar Sr., 72, went to be with our Lord on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and brother-in-law.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Laurel Land with a Rosary at 6 p.m.
He was born Nov. 13, 1944, in Fort Worth to Tulos Aguilar and Jessie Carrizales-Agular. Mr. Aguilar was a long time resident of Fort Worth, loved his family and adored his grandchildren and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ruben for assisting and caring for Cano to his final day.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
Survivors:
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary D. Aguilar; son, Alejandro C. Aguilar Jr.; daughter-in-law, Veronica Salas-Aguilar; grandchildren, Kaelee Aguilar, Alejandro and Christopher Aguilar; and brother-in-law, Ruben Davila.
Harold James “Jake” Bemrick
☆FORT WORTH -- Harold James “Jake” Bemrick, 95, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Funeral: 4 p.m. Saturday at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery.
Jake was born in Clare, Iowa, on Sept. 15, 1921, the first of five children born to William and Hazel Bemrick. Jake left Iowa at the onset of World War II to join the U.S. Army Air Corp/U.S. Air Force, proudly serving in the Pacific Theater throughout the war. After the war, Jake remained in the service, retiring after 23 years with the rank of Sr. Master Sargent. Jake then settled with his wife and three kids in Fort Worth, working for General Dynamics and Bell Helicopter until retiring in 1983. Jake was preceded in death by wife, Katherine Honor Bemrick; sisters, Colleen English, Marie Daniels and Helen Schreiber; and son-in-law, Cliff Clayton.
Survivors: Wife, Elwanda Stringer Bemrick; sister, Monica Summers; daughter, Carol Cameron and husband, Mark; daughter, Linda Clayton; son, Guy Bemrick and wife, Laurie; grandchildren, Kathy Clayton, Mike Clayton and wife, Angela, Tim Cameron, Brandon Bemrick and wife, Macie, Erin Peters and husband, Jeff, Kirby Bemrick and Sydney Bemrick; five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews across the country.
Francisco Bibanco
FORT WORTH -- Francisco Bibanco, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Service: Noon Friday at Church Angels Funeral Home. Visitation: 8 a.m. to Noon Friday.
Survivors: Wife, Guadalupe; sons, Francisco Jr. and Humbertino Bibanco.
Munro H. Blanks
HURST -- Munro H. Blanks, 84, passed away to his heavenly father on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Service: 3 p.m. on Saturday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home.
Munro was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Denton, to Clifford L. and Klemmons Blanks. Munro grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1951. He married the love of his life, Barbara Buie, June 12, 1952. They had two daughters, Barbara and Melody. He later attended U.T. Arlington and T.C.U. He was a lifelong fan of the Frogs. His career was spent primarily in the oil and gas industry. He took early retirement from B.P. Amoco, and spent the remainder of his working career with Mid-cities Redimix in sales and public relations. His outgoing personality being one of his greatest assets. Munro loved all sports. He played softball and basketball through his thirties and was an avid fisherman. He was president of Mid Cities Angler’s club. He fished from Alaska to Mexico, winning tournaments along the way. Munro did not like change, but knew the power of God and accepted the changes as just part of life. Munro held all his friends in high esteem and they were friends for life.
Munro was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Clifford “Corky”, Jr.; and his beloved granddaughter, Katie Davis.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; daughters, Barbara Ann Davis and Melody Blanks Ayers; grandchildren, Elizabeth and James “Jay” Davis, Patrick, Michael and Tom Ayers; and three great grandchildren.
Jennie Mae O’Dell Bohannon
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – Jennie Mae O’Dell Bohannon, 75, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, quietly at home with her family by her side.
Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place, Ste. 105, Fort Worth, Texas 76107.
Jennie was born April 23, 1941, in Fort Worth to Edward and Nannie O’Dell. She married the love of her life, Loyd Bohannon, April 9, 1960.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward O’Dell and mother, Nannie O’Dell.
Survivors: Loving memories will be cherished forever by her husband of 57 years, Loyd Bohannon; daughter, Vicki Redding and husband, Stanley; son, Wesley Bohannon and wife, Melanie; three grandchildren, Shalyn Southwell and husband, Spencer, Spencer Redding and Sheridan Redding; brother, Charles O’Dell; sister, Kay Franklin and husband, Lee; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Claire Snyder McDermott Bradley
FORT WORTH -- Claire Snyder McDermott Bradley, 87, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2017, in the comfort of her home, her daughter at her side.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at First United Methodist Church in Leonard Memorial Chapel, 800 W. 5th St.
Reception following in Wesley Hall. Visitation: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home.
Memorials: Fort Worth Opera, 505 Pecan St., Suite 100, Fort Worth, 76102, mark@fwopera.org.
The family wishes to express deepest
thanks the Stayton at Museum Way, Wendy at Vitas Hospice, and Linda and Jackie, caregivers for their kindness and care.
Born Feb. 6, 1929, she was the eldest child of Dr. F. L. and Eloise MacDonald Snyder, he a well-known general surgeon and she a founder of the Fort Worth Opera. Claire made her debut at the Steeplechase Ball in 1948, after attending Mary Baldwin College in Virginia and just before graduating from the University of Texas. At age 84, the Steeplechase presented her again in 2013 at their 100th anniversary celebration. She married Gerald J. McDermott in 1950, an Irishman from Boston who swept her off her feet a year earlier. The marriage ended in 1965 and she raised four children on her own, moving from San Antonio back to Fort Worth and working at Neiman Marcus first as manager of bridal consultant and later coutour. She inherited her mother's passion for the arts, raising funds for the Fort Worth Ballet (now Texas Ballet Theatre) and indulging in “chronic volunteerism” as she called it, all while working many full time jobs to support her family and obtaining a masters degree in liberal arts from TCU. She also raised money for the Westside and Metro YMCAs, and for the Tarrant Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. She joined the organization's board and later staff as fundraiser and founded Stars in Recovery, now an annual event of more than 25 years. Through this event she worked with Ben Vereen, Lindsay Wagner, Larry Gatlin, Ali MacGraw and many other celebrities raising funds and awareness and helping thousands. Her passion for history led her into a passion for collecting and, selling antiques and running estate sales as well as serving twice as president of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America and on the board of Tarrant County Historical Society, acceptance into the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Huguenot Society. She joined and volunteered for Tarrant County Archeological Society, Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes, and the Historic Preservation Council for Tarrant County for which she opened her restored 1909 Arlington Heights bungalow on their 1994 home tour. At 80 years young she met and married “the man of her dreams,” John “Brad” Bradley, 91, a WWII pilot and career U.S. Air Force officer. They had almost three miraculous years together. We are very sad for our loss, but very joyful for her wonderful life. A follower of Jesus Christ, her Bible was marked at this verse: “Truly, truly I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has eternal life; he does not come into judgement, but has passed from death to life.” John 5:24.
Survivors: Four children, Mary Ellen Davenport, and husband, Dr. Alan, Gerald J. McDermott and wife Kathy, Rev. Thomas S. McDermott and wife, Rev. Linda, and Michael S. McDermott and partner, Stan Tucker; sisters-in-law, Kay Snyder and Dana Haltom Freese; a great many nieces, nephews and cousins; 26 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kenneth R. Burch Sr.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS:
– Kenneth R. Burch Sr., 77, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Entombment: Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet.
Kenneth Ray Burch Sr., was born Dec. 27, 1939, an only child, to Thawie and Bobbie Burch. He was a topnotch machinist and welder. He bid the work, did the work and delivered the work for B & K Machine Shop.
Survivors: Wife, Linda, of 55 years; son, Kenneth Jr and wife, Darlene and Steve and wife, Beth; four grandchildren, Adrienne Walker, Emily Burch, Becca Burch and Marc Burch; and one great-granddaughter, Clara Walker.
George C. Burton
FORT WORTH - George C. Burton, 84, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, the family will have a gathering for friends and family at Laurel Land Funeral Home.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers please make a donation in George’s honor to the SPCA at www.aspca.org/donate.
George was born in Okla., the last of five children. he was in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. When he returned home from the Navy he worked in the oil fields of Okla., and in the defense and construction industries in Texas. He enjoyed the ocean, traveling and history programs.
Survivors: He leaves behind one sister; two children; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and extended family and dear friends.
Elizabeth “Lee” Ann Caicola
FORT WORTH -- Elizabeth “Lee” Ann Caciola went to be with our Lord and Savior, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, after a strong battle with cancer.
Service: Rosary 2:30 p.m., Friday, followed by Christian Mass 3:30 p.m. St. Michael Catholic Church, Bedford.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org
Elizabeth was born to immigrant parents Michaelangelo and Colegera Scalzo, Jan. 28, 1936. in Middlesex, N.J. and grew up in a loving household of 10 children.
Lee married Eugene “Gene” Vincent Caciola in 1956. They were married 47 years before he passed away in 2004.
Lee was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved unconditionally. She was a gifted artist and wood carver; loved to cook and made the best homemade pizza.
The family would like to thank mom’s dear friend Becky Baker for her dedicated love, friendship and support to our mother for many years.
Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her son, Paul Michael Caciola; brothers, Larry Scalzo and Sam Scalzo; sisters, Loretta Cunningham, Josephine Vaughn and Carmela Danna.
Survivors: Son, Christopher Caciola and girlfriend, Elizabeth Bui, daughters, Dana Weaver and husband ,Roy Weaver, and Regina Cartwright and husband, Chris Cartwright; grandsons, Paul Weaver, Jonathan Weaver and CJ Cartwright; sisters, Christine Lee, Jeanne Cunningham, Mary Anne Yurek and Rose Rosati,; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Regina Dawn York Collins
Grapevine -- Regina Dawn York Collins passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15. 2017.
Service: The family will hold a private memorial service
She was 84 years old and lived in North East Tarrant County for the past 20 years. Regina was devoted Christian, loved her family and loved animals.. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in her death by her husband, Mike York; and her daughter, Valorie Dawn York. Survivors: She is survived by her son Michael York and his wife, Sonia; her daughter, Pam Pietrykowski and her husband, Bill; her brother, Bill Schreuder and his wife, Pat; six grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Billy Don Damron
Jacksboro -- Billy Damron, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, with visitation prior at 9 am at Christian Missions Church. Burial: Loving Cemetery.
Sharon Suzanne Dehnel
KENNEDALE -- Sharon Suzanne Dehnel, 52, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Dallas.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Tate Springs Baptist Church, 4201 Little Rd., Arlington. Interment: Emerald Hills Memorial Park, Kennedale. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Sharon was a woman of integrity, kindness and love. Her passion throughout her life was to help and care for others in their time of need. I have heard so many stories recently of how my mother, in some way - great or small - drastically changed people’s lives for the better. She loved her children more than anyone could ever fathom and would have gone to hell and back for us. She fought hard for those she loved.
She was very stubborn, but not in a selfish way. She was stubborn in a way that she would make sure everyone else got what they wanted or needed above her own desires. Our mother battled breast cancer and won. She struggled with the loss of her husband on April 17, 2016. Even though she lost the battle to Leukemia, she never stopped fighting.
Our mother was a woman of great strength and passion. If she were with us now she would say not to cry, that this too shall pass and we will be stronger for it. Our mother was loved by many. Our mother’s kindness has stretched far and wide and she has touched the lives of people she has never even met.
Although this is a sad time we must remember that she is now home. She is now with her husband. She is free of all life’s burdens, but she still, and forever shall, remains in our hearts.
Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Doug and her father, David.
Survivor: Sharon is survived by her mother, Vivian Perry; her five children, Ben, Kelsey, Stephen, Emily and Richard; her three siblings, Linda, Chuck and Mike; and many other relatives.
Bonnie Mae Spriggins Harris
FORT WORTH-- Bonnie Mae Spriggins Harris, 71, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Wake: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Both services to be held at Golden Gate Funeral Home 5701 E. Loop 820 South in Fort Worth.
Survivors: Her loving husband, Willie Lemons;, her daughter, Cassandra Brooks; sons, Terrance Brooks and Reginald Harris; sisters, Kay Frances, Betty Davis, and Dorothy Manuel; brothers, Johnny A. Spriggins, Odell Spriggins and John A. Spriggins; she also leaves eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memory.
Kent Johnson
ALVARADO -- Kent Johnson,72, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Dallas.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Alvarado. Burial: will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in Cleburne. Bryan Patrick will officiate. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, the family will receive visitors at Rosser Funeral Home.
Survivors:Wife, Belinda Johnson; daughter, Jana Holveck and husband, Jeff; and son, Todd Johnson and wife, Judy.
Robert Glen Lee
CLEBURNE -- Robert Glen Lee died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home.
Jackie McKethan Lyles
BEDFORD -- Jackie McKethan Lyles died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 2 a.m.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst. Burial: Private. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by son, Jimmy M. Lyles; mother, Hallie G. McKethan; father, Lee McKethan; and son-in-law, Eric Ortega.
Survivors: Daughter and son-in-law, Debi and Bryan Segroves; daughter, Lori Pavelka; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lyles; grandchildren, Misti and Justin Cash, Jason and Tiffany Towne, Zack and Kelsey Towne, Crystal and Daniel McNiel, Nicholas and Tara Lyles, Brittney Perry, Carmen Lyles and Mattie Lyles; great-grandchildren, Sierra Rodriguez, Cheyenne Ortega, Chloe Ortega, Tanner Robertson, Isaiah Ortega, Noah Ortega, Coby Ortega, Makenzie Ortega, Morgan Towne, Maci Towne and Maddie Towne.
Ginger C. Martonak
MANSFIELD -– Ginger C. Martonak, 70, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet.
Ginger was born Dec. 17, 1946, in Jonesboro, La. to Ansley and Ora Colvin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ansley and Ora Colvin.
Survivors: Husband, Stephen Martonak; daughters, Robbin VanHuss and husband, Rick, Anita Doyle and husband, Michael; son, Lee Swanner and wife, Nancy; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Olivia Jarrett.
Terry McGrath
FORT WORTH -- Terry McGrath peacefully went to glory on January 18th, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in the Elizabeth Cramer Chapel at Arborlawn UMC, 5001 Briarhaven Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76109.
Memorial: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Arborlawn United Methodist Church or The Texas State Men & Boys Choir, 4818 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, Texas 76114, or your charity of choice in Terry's honor.
Born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Charleston, W.V., the son of the late Dr. Thomas T. and Virginia McGrath. Terry was raised in Kansas City, Missouri, before moving to Fort Worth for his senior year at R.L. Paschal High School. He attended Texas Wesleyan University and received his Certificate in Management from Texas Christian University, and his Th.D. in Theology from Florida State Christian College. He was an ordained minister.
Terry was a pioneer in the long term care industry, serving as the Administrator, and eventual owner of Fireside Lodge Healthcare Center for 54 years. He also owned Fireside Manor, Bowie Nursing Center, Jackson Square East and Jackson Square South. He always felt it was his mission to care for the elderly, insisting that the resident's care, environment, safety and delicious food were a constant in their lives, all within a home like atmosphere. He was President of the Fort Worth Chapter of the Texas State Nursing Home Association, the Tarrant County Nursing Home Association, and was a Fellow in the American College of Nursing Home Administrators.
Terry was passionate about his life and his personal interests. He loved children's choirs and served as Chairman of the Board of the Texas Boys Choir, and served on the Board of the Texas State Men & Boys Choir as their founding benefactor.
His hobby was railroading. He owned Texas Railway Supply that manufactured a train featured as gift of the year in the Neiman Marcus Christmas catalogue. He also owned Trains-N-Things Hobby and Toy stores with two locations. He started his own model railroad with a circle of track in his backyard, eventually expanding to a 2 mile track on his land in Annetta, Texas. He was President of the Southwestern Live Steamers, and also of the Annetta Valley and Western Railroad Club. He was a recipient of the Les Burford Award for excellence in railroading.
Terry loved the Lord and his church, Arborlawn United Methodist Church. He served on the Administrative Board of Westcliff UMC and was a member of the Bible Study Sunday School Class at Arborlawn.
Time spent with family and friends were the highlight of his life. He loved entertaining and cooking, and being involved with anything of importance to his three sons and six grandchildren.
Terry served on the boards of both the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. When he asked these groups why they asked him to serve on their boards, he was told it was because his name was so respected in the community. He was also listed in World's Who's Who of Professionals, Who's Who in the South and Southwest, Personalities of the South, and the American Hospice Association's Recognition of Outstanding Healthcare.
Travel, fine dining and Blue Bell ice cream were integral parts of his life. He experienced more than 70 cruises and belonged to several local clubs for their excellent cuisine, including Ridglea Country Club, Colonial Country Club, City Club, Fort Worth Club and Petroleum Club. He was listed in the Fort Worth Social Directory.
Survivors: Wife of 52 years, Aileen McGrath; sons, Michael McGrath, Tom McGrath and wife, Andi, and Gary Bryant McGrath; grandchildren, Danny Kuhn and wife, Jess, Landry McGrath, Ashley McGrath, Alex McGrath, Madison McGrath, and Hannah McGrath; one sister, Sharon Gray and husband, Jack; one brother, Patrick McGrath and family; nephews Scott Gray and Jeff Gray.
Marion Earl “Sam” Morris
FORT WORTH -- Marion Earl “Sam” Morris, began his eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday morning, at Alliance Community Fellowship, 2185 Golden Heights Road, Fort Worth, 76177.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to one of the ministries that was so dear to Sam’s heart and to which he gave so many hours of loving ministry.
He was born June 17, 1930. Sam, as he was known by everyone, was involved in many ministries to the less fortunate in the Fort Worth area. He was Vice President of Community Affairs with Agape Men’s’ Ministry of Texas for thirteen years. He could be found many days in the kitchen at Beautiful Feet Ministries, preparing meals for 250-300 homeless people. He also collected and delivered clothes, blankets and food for Beautiful Feet Ministries, Unity Park, Union Gospel Mission, Presbyterian Night Shelter, Battered Women’s Shelter and Jay’s House, a men’s recovery center. He assisted Jeff Sanders of Tarrant Net which networks with churches throughout Tarrant County coordinating outreach ministries.
Survivors: Sam is survived by his wife of 38 years, Dorothy Morris; six children; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dan O’Brien
Rockwall-- Dan O’Brien, age 87, loving husband and devoted father, passed from this earth on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, at Rest Haven Funeral Home, Rockwall, followed by an informal opportunity to visit with family and friends. Graveside service: will be held in Columbus, OH, at a date and time to be announced. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Tim O’Brien Memorial Scholarship Fund – The Columbus Foundation, 1234 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205, phone 866-263-6001.
He was born March 26, 1929, to Daniel Francis O’Brien Sr. and Charlotte Hoffurth O’Brien. A proud native of Elizabeth, N.J., Mr. O’Brien was a distinguished dual sport athlete at Thomas Jefferson High School who was inducted into the Union County Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999. He continued as a two sport collegiate athlete and graduated from Florida Southern College in 1952 and then served in the US Army from 1952-1954.
Mr. O’Brien was hired for his first baseball job by Hall of Fame Executive Branch Rickey in 1955 and spent the next 18 years in a variety of Minor League administrative positions. From 1973 to 1993 he served as a Major League front office executive with four different organizations: Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians and California Angels. He worked for the Arizona Fall League 1994-1996, then served as Executive Director of USA Baseball until his retirement in 2000, capping a 45+ year baseball career in the sport he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son Tim.
Survivors: Mr. O’Brien is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann; daughter, Lori; son, Dan; daughter-in-law, Gail; grandchildren, Tyler, McKenna and Sydney; and a host of cousins.
Debra Lynn Nash
FORT WORTH -- Debra Lynn Nash, 55, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at her home.
Celebration of Life 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at First Baptist Church of Buffalo Gap, located at the corner of Live Oak Street and Hwy 89 in Buffalo Gap. Family and close friends will be having a celebration dinner at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at the First Baptist Church of Buffalo Gap.
Debra was born July 26, 1961, in Fort Worth, to Jimmy and Neoma Nash of Fort Worth. She was a loving, caring and has such compassion for anyone she met. Her caring spirit filled a room instantly; her laughter contagious. She loved her family and friends fiercely. She left such a caring mark on this earth and happy memories in our hearts.
Debra had many successful careers and endeavors during her life but later in her life found a love in the nursing profession. She worked at John Peter Smith Hospital for many years and later working for the late Dr. Albert G. McDowell. She had a loving, compassionate, caring heart for all people she encountered. She enjoyed gardening, trip to casinos, dancing, shopping, her dog, Macky, and of course spending time with her family and friends.
Debra is preceded in death by both her parents, Jimmy and Neoma Nash; and the love of her life, Darrell Smith.
Survivors: Sister, Kelly Bybe Nash of Abilene; nephew, Hunter Smith and fiance, Aly; great nephew, Hunter Boston Smith; great niece, Ashton; two stepsons, Justin and Brandon Smith of Abilene; and multiple uncles, aunts and cousins.
Vera Norwood
FORT WORTH -- Vera Norwood, 93, took the hand of Jesus to enter eternal life on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Service: Noon. Saturday, Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes at 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park.
Vera was born in Big Spring and was raised in Stanton, where she played softball and graduated with honors from Stanton High School. She attended business colleges in Big Spring and Abilene and continued her education at South Plains College and TCC. Vera worked for the Soil Conservation Service where she met Jerry, her husband of 62 years, and later worked for the J.C. Penney Company in Fort Worth.
Vera was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. She also enjoyed vacations, especially in Ruidoso, teaching Sunday school, baseball, and always retained her love of learning.
Those who welcomed Vera home include her husband, Jerry; adoring parents, J.S. and Minnie Blackford; stepson, Jerry; best friend, Nina; and six brothers.
Survivors: She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Robert “Bob” and daughter-in-law, Linda; son, Gary and daughter-in-law, Deborah; daughter, Carol; daughter-in-law, Carolyn; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; sister, Opal Petree; brother, Roland; several nephews and nieces; and devoted family friend, Trent.
Brian O’Dear
FORT WORTH: Brian O’Dear, 48, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Great Commission BC, 7700 McCart. Burial: Cedar Hill. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
Vicki Lynn Ott
FORT WORTH -- Vicki Lynn Ott, 40, a sales associate for Wal-Mart, passed away Monday Jan. 16, 2017, at her home.
Viewing: 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Biggers Funeral Home.
Vicki was born Feb. 10, 1976, in LaPorte, Ind.
Survivors: Parents, Kenneth and Debra Ott of Fort Worth.
Shirley Jean Richardson
FORT WORTH
-- Shirley Jean Richardson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, with her children by her side. The loss of Shirley brings heartbreak to those that love her, but also joy, knowing that she is now free from the pain and physical challenges she long endured.
Service:
2 p.m. Saturday at Olive Place Baptist Church, 3283 Olive Place, Fort Worth 76116.
Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of North Texas, or Meals on Wheels.
Shirley was always a big personality, the one everyone loved to talk to, and talk about! She truly made friends wherever she went, and no one ever forgot Shirley once they met her. She leaves behind a legacy of good humor, laughter, and above all, love for her family and friends.
Shirley was born March 8, 1935, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Walter Edward Callahan and Janeva Mabel Sutherland Callahan. Shirley was raised by her mother and loving stepfather, Walter Murray Johnson II. Shirley married Rex Richardson in 1957. She was a loving mother to James, Janice and Sue, and as a U.S. Army wife, Shirley raised her children while moving many times around the U.S. and abroad. Eventually the family settled in the Fort Worth area, where Shirley lived until her death.
Shirley was a gifted artist, and in her early years created department store window displays, then began a career as an artist for Hallmark Cards at their Kansas City headquarters. Shirley was the definition of a "people person." One of her favorite pastimes for many years was her volunteer work in the gift shop at John Peter Smith Hospital. She loved talking to the doctors, patients and family members who came through, and she no doubt cheered many heavy hearts during her time at the hospital. Shirley is predeceased by her parents; former husband, Rex Richardson; sister, Barbara Atkinson; and son-in-law, Daniel Boyd.
Survivors:
Her brother, Walter "Bud" Johnson (wife, Mary Ann); her son, James Richardson (wife Rebecca); her daughters, Janice Boyd and Susan Richardson (wife Terri). Shirley was a loving grandmother to Lindsey Rutherford (husband, Trey), Megan Smith (husband, Tabor) and Jacob Holzknecht (wife, Karen), and great-grandmother to Jack Rutherford and Boston Smith. She also leaves behind beloved nieces, Jody Atkinson and Janene Radke (husband, Mike); and nephews Steven Atkinson and Scott Johnson.
Donald Paul Samanie Jr
☆ARLINGTON - Donald Paul Samanie Jr. 72, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Arlington.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Sunday at North Davis Church of Christ, 1601 N Davis Dr., Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Don was born on March 11, 1944, in Big Spring, to Donald Paul Samanie and Jettie Marie Long Samanie. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran having earned the rank of Captain as a fighter pilot. A resident of Arlington since 1978, he served as Elder for many years at North Davis Church of Christ. He worked as a business executive and consultant in several industries including Oil and Real Estate. Don served as business manager at Let’s Start Talking Ministry and retired in 2013.
He enjoyed serving at church, reading, Civil War history, teaching bible class, and was a counselor to many. Don was a great student of the Bible and loved to share his faith with others.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Linda Carol Johnson Samanie on May 20, 2010; his parents; and mother and father-in-law, Max Johnson and Joy Blackman Johnson.
Survivor: Daughters, Julie MacDonald and husband, Chad, of Arlington and Tracie Ely and husband, Brian, of Burleson; brother, David Samanie and wife, Jill, of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Junanne Cooper and husband, Gary, of Fort Worth; mother-in-law, Opal Johnson of Cookeville, Tenn.; brother in-law, Rev. Phillip Johnson and wife, Janet, of Camden, N.J.; sisters-in-law, Toni Samanie of Edmond, Okla., and Sherry Lee Woodward and husband, Mark of North Richland Hills; grandchildren, Caden, Cort, Emma and Ally; and host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Carolyn Spencer
BURLESON -- Carolyn Spencer passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Carolyn would like to let you know that after 84 years, her work here on Earth is done. She graduated from Earth University and will continue living forever in Heaven. She entered the throne room 17 January 2017 and was hugged by Jesus. I believe she was also reunited with a young, lanky good looking man from west Texas. She left detailed instructions for her children and grandchildren to celebrate her life here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
Celebration of Life; 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Burleson.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers gifts may be given to the International Living Streams, ILSministries.com or facebook.com/ILSministries.
Carolyn Spencer was born December, 30, 1932, in San Saba, Texas. She was the third of six children born to Charlie and Matha Schwartz. Her family moved to Austin. Carolyn graduated from the University of Texas and began her career as a school teacher. While teaching school in Midland, Texas she met, fell in love and married Joe Ed Spencer. They had two children Carla Sue and John David.
We want to let you know that she lived her life well and was faithful to follow the Life-Giver, Jesus! We will remember her amazing generosity, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, and friends. She enjoyed a long relationship with the love of her life, Joe Ed and she loved her children. She was especially gifted in her last life role as “Oma” and had more than enough love for all 8 of her grand kids. She worked very hard all her life, up until the very end. She made a difference in the lives of many. We invite you to join us and celebrate together.
Survivors: She is survived by her brother, Gene Schwartz and his wife, Shirley; sister, Mary Sue Byers and husband, Buzz; her children, Carla Cockerham and husband, Bret and John Spencer and his wife, Marci; grandchildren, Jenny, Keet, Megan, Annie, Joseph, Jacob, Carrie and Jesse.
Betty Ann Bolton Starnes
MIDLOTHIAN -- Betty Ann Bolton Starnes, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at the age of 81.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday at Temple Baptist Church in Fort Worth with Pastor Steve Bolton and Pastor Doug Rife officiating. Burial: will follow in Isham Cemetery in Fort Worth. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family at Jaynes.
Mrs. Starnes was born in Dallas, the daughter of Sarah Elizabeth Smith and John William Bolton. Mrs. Starnes was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Kenneth V. Starnes; father and mother, John and Sarah Elizabeth Bolton; and sister, Patsy Bailey.
Survivors: Children, Kenneth R. Starnes and wife, Anna, Brenda Webb and husband, Mark, Linda Davidson and husband, Allan, and John Starnes; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles Bolton and wife, Dorothy, Nita Hill and husband, George and Nelda Chapman and husband, Gerald; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Wynell Stevens
ALEDO -- Wynell Stevens, 91, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and
friend, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Saturday in White's Funeral Chapel, Weatherford. Interment: East Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford, with a luncheon to follow at the Aledo United Methodist Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aledo United Methodist Music Ministry, 100 Pecan Drive, Aledo, TX 76008.
Wynell was born Aug. 4, 1925, in Hubbard, Texas, to Clarence and Ethel Pursley. She graduated from Hubbard High School in 1943 and married George Wayne Stevens, the love of her life, in 1949. They moved to Aledo and she ran a dress shop, Wynell's Fashions, in her back yard for 40 years.
She was an active member of the Aledo United Methodist Church and the TLC Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, weekly Bible Study Group, Sunday School teacher, completed the Walk to Emmaus in 1996, former member of the Weatherford Order of the Eastern Star Chapter and enjoyed spending time with her friends which included the Breakfast Club. She enjoyed shopping and gardening.
Wynell had a servant's heart and dedicated her life to serving others.
Wynell was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Orville Ray
Pursley; and her husband, Wayne.
Survivors: She is survived by her son, Tim Stevens and wife, Tina, of
Aledo; daughter, Glenda Moore and fiance, Steve Kline of
Arlington; nephew, Ray Pursley of Duncanville; grandchildren, Terry Moore, Brandon Moore, Mary Moore, Brittany Stevens and Callie Stevens; great nephew, Matthew Pursley; and four great-grandchildren.
Clyde James Vandergriff
BOYD -- Clyde James Vandergriff, 85, passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. in Oakland Cemetery in Weatherford. Visitation: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet.
Clyde was born June 25, 1931, to Sular and Kate Vandergriff of Pocahontas, Ark.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Sular and Kate Vandergriff; wife, Melba Jane Vandergriff; daughter, Dorothy Vandergriff-Todd; sisters, Alous, Avis, Edna, Almalee; brothers, Kenny, Denny, Joe and Clay.
Survivors: Wife, Virginia Vandergriff; sister, Bonnie Blissenbach; sons, Ernie and his wife, Nancy Vandergriff, Michael and his wife, Georganna Vandergriff, Clyde James Jr. and his wife, Tammy Vandergriff, Beverly Rayburn and husband, Sam, Julie Beashers and husband, Jeff, James Buchanan; 15 grandkids; 25 great-grandkids; and 15 great-great-grandkids.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Ginger Lee Welch
FORT WORTH: Ginger Lee Welch, 39, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Sunday in Emerald Hills Funeral Home Chapel with a visitation an hour prior.
Ginger Lee Welch was a very loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and niece who was very well loved by her friends and family and will be dearly missed. She was loved much and loved back even more.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to P.O. Box 1524, Mansfield, Texas, 76063 c/o Skylar Welch.
Ginger Lee Welch was preceded in passing by her Nanny and Papa Morehead; and brother-in-law, Robert Allan Frost.
Survivors: Daughter, Skylar Welch; dad, Vaughn Morehead and wife, Roxie; mom, Norma Stoy; sisters, Calinda Rhoden and husband, Robert, Windy Morehead and Kandie Morehead; brother, Vaughn R. Morehead Jr.; and grandmother, Ruby Stoy.
Bill Randall Weston
FORT WORTH -- Bill Randall Weston, 65 , passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home. Celebration of life reception to follow 2 to 5 p.m. at Weston Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Emerald Hills Funeral Home.
Memorial: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Randy Weston Memorial Gardens Fund for future development and maintenance of the gardens; 8101 Anglin Drive. Fort Worth, TX 76140.
Randy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved gardening, cooking, music, traveling, nature, art, Texas Tech, and the Green Bay Packers. Randy graduated as Valedictorian from Spearman High School in 1970 and went on to earn his BA in Math in 1974 and Masters in Statistics in 1978 from Texas Tech University. There, he achieved membership in Phi Beta Kappa honor society.
After college, Randy moved to Dallas where he worked in consulting for Arthur Anderson for four years. In 1984, Randy and his wife started Weston Gardens. The company has a landscape and design division, retail and garden center, sells wholesale plants and does weddings and special events in the historic demonstration gardens they developed. The historic gardens were developed to teach people in North Texas how to landscape and garden with Texas native and low water plants. The gardens have been featured in numerous publications including Southern Living, Texas Highways and The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Randy was a popular speaker and came from a long line of preachers on both sides of his family. That combined with his love of all things gardening, especially organic gardening inherited from his maternal grandmother, made him a dynamic speaker. He loved to share his gardening passion with others.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, David and Doris Frye; sister, Darla Somerville; and niece, Kristi Frye.
Survivors: Wife of 39 ½ years, Sue Weston; son, Jackson Weston and wife, Courtney; brother-in-law, Victor Somerville; sister, Sheryl Munoz and husband, Danny; brother, Marvin Frye and wife, Linda; grandchild, Arthur Weston; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the Weston Gardens family and friends.
