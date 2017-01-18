Obituaries for Jan. 19, 2017

Robert Glenn Baker
HASLET — Robert Glenn Baker, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. He was 83 years of age.
Service: Private Graveside will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Robert was born in Portsmouth, Va., to parents, Lee and Mamie Baker. He proudly served his country as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He was very proud of his accomplishments through his military career, which included flying a B-58 Hustler. After many years of dedication and service, he retired as a Major, and continued his career as a Pilot with American Airlines. He was an airline pilot from 1966, until his retirement in 1993. Whenever Robert was not dealing with planes, he was enjoying one of his favorite pastimes, working on cars. He was a self proclaimed “Car-nut” and enjoyed working on and owning several antique cars, and learning anything he could about them. Most importantly, Robert was a family man. He met and later married his wife, Carol on April 21, 1962. They had two daughters, De’awn and Nicole. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and caring grandfather. Besides planes and cars, Robert loved to spend time with his family. His love leaves an indelible mark in the hearts of those who were lucky to call him family. He will be dearly missed. Robert is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and a sister.
Survivors: Robert is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, De’awn Kuykendall and husband, Gary, and Nicole Simmerman, and husband, Nic; grandsons, Hayden, Brenden, Garren, Nate, Andy and a grandson to be born in March; granddaughters, Lauren and Natalee; sisters, Sylvia and Shirley of Va.; and a host of extended family members and friends.
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Colleyville, 817-498-5894 See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Eleanor Arnold Brand
FORT WORTH — Eleanor Arnold Brand, 85, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
Memorial Service: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 21, at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Mother Ware of All Saints Episcopal Church, with a reception to follow at Ridglea Country Club in the Garden Room from 4 to 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ellie’s life.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to All Saints Episcopal Church and the American Heart Association. Ellie was born Eleanor Beach Arnold on July 20, 1931, in Kansas City, Mo., to Charles Wood and Eleanor Arnold. She was named after her mother and was often called “Little Ellie.” She graduated from high school and attended The University of Missouri. She was a lifetime member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, The Junior League, The Jewel Ball Foundation and BOTAR (Belles of the American Royal); all service organizations in Kansas City and Fort Worth. She married Bruce, her neighbor and sweetheart, in 1953. The couple began their life in Kansas City, Kan., and Prairie Village, Kan. Over the next 11 years, the couple welcomed their four children into their home. They moved to Fort Worth in 1973. Ellie continued to be actively involved with her children’s activities acting as homeroom parent, PTA member, Cub Scout den mother and was ever present at school events. Outside her family activities, she was a member of the Fort Worth Garden Club, and The Junior League of Kansas City and Fort Worth. She served on the house board for the TCU Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Her children remember her as a loving wife, inseparable from Bruce for 62 years. She was very social, hosting many parties inside and outside her home including dinner clubs. She sent hundreds of Christmas cards every year and had friends in many parts of the country and world. She was the ever present mother, involved in her children’s lives, stern at times, but always proud and supportive. Ellie and Bruce were active members of Ridglea Country Club since 1975, and they could be seen there almost every night enjoying dinner and friends. They hosted many parties there and celebrated many life events including their 25th, 50th, and 60th Wedding Anniversaries and countless birthdays, Easters, Thanksgivings and dinners with friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bruce Byron Brand; her parents, Charles Wood and Eleanor Beach Arnold of Kansas City, Mo. and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Tracy of Syracuse, Kan.
Survivors: Ellie is survived by three children, Melanie Brand Tracy and her husband, Timothy Alan Tracy, of Syracuse, Kan., Thomas Marshall Brand of Fort Worth, Jeffrey Douglas Brand and his wife, Lindy Denise Brand, of Austin; seven grandchildren, Liz and husband, Josh Porter, of Ambridge, Pa., James Tracy of Wichita, Kan., Whitney Tracy of Syracuse, Kan., Jeffrey Brand Jr, Haley Rojas, Harper Brand and Matt Brand of Austin; and two great-grandchildren, Gabe Hrustic and Laney Porter of Ambridge, Pa. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers at Comfort Keepers and Stonegate Nursing Center for their extraordinarily loving care to Ellie and her family.
Greenwood Funeral Home 3100 White Settlement Road 817-336-0584 See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Harry E Burkhardt
GRAPEVINE — Harry E. Burkhardt, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Pleasant Hill, Calif.
Interment: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, 75211. Visitation: 11 a.m. to Noon Friday, Jan. 20 at the Lucas Funeral Home, 700 West Wall Street, Grapevine, 76051.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Nantz National Alzheimer Center, 6560 Fannin Street, Scurlock Tower, 8th Floor, Houston, TX 77030 or www.NantzFriends.org. Harry was an idea man. He was constantly thinking of concepts to improve components of existing or new ventures. He was an avid reader from mysteries to medical books. He enjoyed tinkering on projects in the garage. He liked working word puzzles and sitting outside visiting with his neighbors. One of his favorite statements was, “I have a basic philosophy, if you get up and put your feet on the floor in the morning…you’re blessed”. Harry is a veteran of World War II where he served in the US Army Air Forces, 347th Fighter Group. He was involved in Luzon Western Pacific Air and Bismarck Archipelago campaigns and earned several awards, including the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Philippine Liberation with Bronze Service Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Alice H. Burkhardt and son, Harry E. Burkhardt, Jr.
Survivors: He is survived by his sister, Virginia Theriot and her husband, Grover Theriot; his daughter, Barbara Griffin; his son, Martin Burkhardt and his wife, Susan Burkhardt; grandsons, Brian Griffin and his wife, Emma Griffin, Nathan Burkhardt and his wife, Kristen Burkhardt and Daniel Burkhardt and wife Katelyn Burkhardt ; great grandchildren Hailey, Aidan, Austin, Collin , Dylan, Carli and Casey.
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine, 817-488-7566 See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Bernice Clower
VENUS — Bernice Clower, age 82, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Venus Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life following.
Bernice was born on June 23, 1934, in Venus, Texas to her parents Henry and Lola Estelle Waters. Bernice lived most of her life in Venus. She raised her kids Shelby and Donna in her hometown. She was an avid basketball player, she was the first woman voted to the Venus School Board, and also served on city council. She retired from Alcon Laboratories in 1989 where she worked as a compounder. After her retirement she loved to spend her free time with her grandchildren, and volunteered with the Victim’s Advocates of Johnson County. On top of everything else, she was a breast cancer survivor. She will be missed by everyone who had the chance to know her.
Bernice was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Lola Estelle Waters; sisters, Bonnie Hackworth, and Bettie McMillion; and brothers, Bill Waters, Bobby Waters, and Bennie Waters.
Survivors: She is survived by her son, Shelby Clower and wife, Diana; daughter, Donna Brunner; sister, Bess Carlisle; her grandchildren, Shelly Clower, Mark Brunner, Rachel Geneva and husband, Lance, Dawn Beck and husband, Justin, and Patrick McDade; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Beck, and Abigail Shipman, who she shared a birthday with; and many nieces and nephews.
Mansfield Funeral Home Mansfield, 817-453-3009 See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Suzette Cobb
FORT WORTH — Suzette Cobb, 52, passed Tuesday, December 27, 2017.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 4701 E. Loop 820 S., Fort Worth, Texas 76119. Wake 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
Golden Gate Funeral Home 4701 E. Loop 820 S., Fort Worth See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com
Charles Earl Denson Sr.
FORT WORTH — Charles Denson Sr., 65, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Service: Noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1149 Blocker Rd., Marshall, Texas 75672.
Visitation: 2 to 9 p.m. Friday at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 S., Fort Worth, Texas 76119. Charles is preceded in death by parents, Preston and Velma Denson; and one brother, Le Van Denson.
Survivors:Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Charles E. Denson Jr.; brothers, George Preston Denson of Marshall, John H. Denson Sr. (Tonya) of Dallas; sister, Faye Denson Watson of Fort Worth; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Golden Gate Funeral Home 5701 E. Loop 820 S., Fort Worth See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Martha Jane Cleek Kime Dodson
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Martha Jane Cleek Kime Dodson, age 89, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel of Memories with her grandson Anthony Widowski officiating.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite charity. Jane was born Jan. 10, 1928, in Biggsville, Ill., to Marian (Mac) and Daisy Cleek. She moved to the Texas Panhandle after graduating from High School. She worked many years at High Plains Hospital in Borger and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1968. After she married J.D. Dodson, she worked full time as the office manager at Dodson Welding Company until retirement. She spent many years painting and making quilts and crafts for family and friend. In 2013 she moved to a Senior Retirement Community in the Fort Worth area to be near family. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Dodson; two brothers, Russell Cleek and Malcom; a sister, Mary Corn; and two grandchildren.
Survivors: Sister, Marlene Knutstrom of Stronghurst Ill.; a brother, Richard Cleek of Borger; five children, Hershel Kime Jr. of Hurst, Joe Kime of Shawnee, Susan Jones of Shawnee, Stephen Kime of Amarillo and Jeff Kime of Fritch; 10 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Memorial Park Funeral Home Amarillo, 806-374-3709 See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Gary Draper
SOUTHLAKE — Gary Draper went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. It was a cool 65 on a San Francisco morn, Aug. 14 was the date Gary Draper was born! He played in Golden Gate park ‘til his heart was content - At age 10 he moved to Sacramento where horses and 4H his talents were bent! Going to college and working at a drug store part time - He met his future spouse and she was in her prime! (it was a blind date). They married three years later and when his college diploma he got - They already had two little girls, a home purchased, now that’s quite a lot! (Doreen and Denise) A year later an awesome offer transpired - As an Eli Lilly Rep, he was one of the first non-pharmacist hired! Two little boys were born and graced the family tree - (Gregg and Jeffrey). Gary was coach of baseball, threw footballs, mentored track and was inexperienced in all three! During the next years a 20/30 Club President he became - The Director of the Children’s Museum he also added to his fame! They were sent (By Eli Lilly) to Indianapolis in 1972 - Where friendly Hoosiers greeted them with much a to do! Next he was transferred to New York - but only for three year - Where boating on Long Island Sound became very dear! Back to Indy for the next 22 years - where Director he was named - He was in charge of PR and Sales Training - They really are the same! While in Indy he realized he had quite a passion - He began jogging, then running after a fashion! He ran several Marathons, Dallas, San Francisco, New York and Miami - He even carried the Olympic Torch (no nothing rhymes with Miami!) He and his wife have been blessed with awesome children and their spouses galore - (Rudy, Andrew, Mary, Deborah). With nine amazing grandchildren, they just could not ask for more!! (Alexander, Michael, Peter, Nicholas, Julia, Sarah, Natalia, Jonathan, Sophia) After 26 years with Eli Lilly, Gary retired in 1993 - They left Indianapolis and settled in Biscayne Bay on the Key. Gary worked in Miami at Ivax Pharmaceuticals as V.P. - Then started a company including Extend Bar - which boost your energy. Gary has been President of KB Rotary, where parties and new members were his dream - He was also Fleet Captain of the Yacht Club and again “Fun” was his theme! In 2005 from Indianapolis to Southlake, Texas they moved - It was warmer, no snow to shovel and with family they still grooved! He tried his hand at golf, but that there ball didn’t always do its best - His 40 foot yacht was his love - especially in his favorite place- Key West! Key Biscayne was his mistress, from there he would hardly roam - He liked to walk its beaches and look at the sea foam! The Yacht Club was his lair, it is there he likes to prowl - He loved the sunsets and toasts the night like an owl! He sat on the porch and watched the ocean and viewed the birds flying in motion! Now his soul takes flight to be with our Lord - Our Prayers go with him as to heaven he soared.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church Founder’s Chapel, 185 South White Chapel Blvd., Southlake, Texas 76092 Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorials: If you wish to remember Gary, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the following: North Central Texas Alzheimer’s Association, Fort Worth Chapter, 2630 West Freeway, Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76102 or Whites Chapel United Methodist Church, Care and Support Ministry, 185 South White Chapel Blvd., Southlake, Texas 76092.
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Colleyville, 817-498-5894 See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Emmett Earl Ferrell
FORT WORTH — Emmett Earl Ferrell passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Saturday Greater St James Baptist Church, 210 Harding St., Fort Worth.
Burial: Noon Monday at Laurel Land Memorial Park, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at at the church.
Survivors: Children, Gilda Dunson, Maurice Dunson, Michael Faucette, Samuel Musgove Jr., Ricky Musgrove, Deborah Span, Janet Brewer, Juan Martin and Myrna Anthony; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel 7301 E. Lancaster Ave., 817-451-3333 See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Lucia Claxton Francisco
FORT WORTH — Lucia Claxton Francisco, 86, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday at historic Baker Funeral Home. Baker Funeral Home 301 E. Rosedale St., 817-332-4468
Jane Ellen Leitholt Hall
BRIDGEPORT — Jane Ellen Leitholt Hall passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Jane was born to Edward and Rose Leitholt on Sept.10, 1945, in Miles City, Mont.
Survivors: Brother, Lyle Leitholt; her sons, Richard M. Keating Jr. and Robert E. Keating; her daughter, Patricia M. Virgil; and her 12 grandchildren.
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Jeanette Adcock Kenas
BURLESON — Jeanette Adcock Kenas, 92, a humble, good and faithful servant, was called home to her Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake Worth Baptist Church. Interment: Private. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Missionary Fund at Lake Worth Baptist Church. Jeanette retired after a long career as a surgical nurse. However, her passion was obeying and serving Christ, which she did by loving and serving others. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Kenas; great-granddaughter, Christina Davila; parents; and brothers.
Survivors: Daughters, Deborah Green and husband, Vernon, and Marva Clynch and husband, Mike; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great- great-grandchildren.
Greenwood Funeral Home 3100 White Settlement Road 817-336-0584 See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Robert Philip “Phil” Love
FORT WORTH — Robert Philip “Phil” Love, 81, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, to continue his eternal life with the Lord.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Agape Baptist Church. Interment: Private in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape Baptist Church or a charity of choice. Throughout Phil’s life he was an active member in various Baptist churches, where he was a Sunday school teacher and deacon. His life was dedicated to church and family. Phil was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Greenville, graduated from Greenville High School, and received his BBA in Industrial Management from Texas Tech in 1958. After graduating, Phil received a direct commission into the Air Force as a hospital administrator. While in the Air Force, Phil completed his master’s degree in Computer Science at Texas A&M in 1966. Phil also married Joyce Geer in 1966 and they left for Thailand where Phil served his Vietnam tour. Phil and Joyce spent a year in Thailand while Phil was in charge of the seven computer centers. Upon returning to the states, they moved to the Washington, D.C., area. At the Pentagon he was assigned to Headquarters Air Force and Department of Defense. His last tour in Washington was at the White House where he was in charge of the White House Computer Center, which served the White House and the National Security Council. Always striving to move closer to their families in Texas, Phil spent the last three years in the Air Force as the director of the computer center for the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Center. He retired in 1983 at the rank of colonel. Phil then began his second career in Fort Worth with General Dynamics and then Computer Sciences Corporation as the director of Professional Services until he retired in 1997. After retirement, Phil continued his church work, including being a charter member of Agape Baptist Church.
Survivors: His wife of 50 years, Joyce Geer Love; daughters, Nancy Love Klinkenberg and her husband, Gus, Linda Love Fisher and her husband, Drew; grandchildren, Bethany Klinkenberg, Dillon Fisher and Laura Fisher; and sister, Dorothy Embry.
Thompson Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory 702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345 See obituaries at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Mildred Imorea Eubanks McAllister
FORT WORTH — Mildred Imorea Eubanks McAllister, 93, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Polytechnic United Methodist Church.
Interment: Private at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Thompson Harveson & Cole Funeral Home.
Memorials: Should friends desire, memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to Polytechnic United Methodist Church, 1310 Collard Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76105; Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Avenue, Waco, Texas 76708 or Rushing Cemetery and Church, c/o Sandra Drittler, 127 Linker Mountain Road, Dover, Ark. 72837. Mildred was born Feb. 4, 1923, in Dover, Ark., the daughter of Guy Wakefield Eubanks and Vera Tate Sayer Eubanks. She graduated from Dover High School where she was Salutatorian and attended Draughon's Business School. She was a longtime member of Polytechnic United Methodist Church where she was active in numerous organizations including the Semper Fidelis Sunday School Class. She was a charter member of Johnnie’s Book Club, a member of the Woman’s Club of Fort Worth, a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, a member of Glen Garden and Woodhaven Country Clubs and a Lifetime Member of the P.T.A. Mildred was a devoted wife and mother, a loving grandmother and great grandmother, who in her spare time enjoyed painting, golf, needle point and especially traveling with her husband, Mac. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Eugene Wilson “Mac” McAllister; son, Philip Wilson McAllister; grandson, Matthew Alexander; great-grandson, Jackson Alexander; and her sister, Sybil Eubanks Ussery.
Survivors: Children, Suzanne Alexander and husband, T. John, Meralen Tyson and husband, Gerry, and Morris McAllister and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Michael Alexander, Margaret Tyson and Danny Ngan, Andrew Tyson, Hilary Wright and husband, Ron, Jennifer McAllister and Mark Shook; granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Alexander; six great grandchildren; very dear friend, Roger Letz; nieces and nephews and many friends.
Thompson Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory 702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345 See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Eloise Pae Race
KELLER — Eloise Pae Race went to be with her Lord Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. She was born Nov. 11, 1918, the day World War I ended.
Graveside Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Moore Memorial Gardens. Eloise was preceded in death by husband, Elda Race Jr.; and daughter, Linda Lea Owen.
Survivors: Those left to cherish her memory are son, Bill Race and wife Glenda; grandchildren, Curtis Race and wife, Elizabeth Savage, Chris Race and wife, Joanne Patroni, Delana Knupp and fiance, Kevin Diamond, Angela Taylor and husband, Ben, Darin Deaton and wife, Michele; great-grandchildren, Miles Knupp and wife, Nicole, Owen Knupp, Micah Knupp, Samuel Knupp, Devin Gann, Ian Gann, Megan Deaton, Julian Race, Madeline Deaton, Meredith Deaton, Brittany Race, Cameron Race, Katherine Race; and great-great-grandchildren, Journey, Jett and Montana.
Moore Funeral Home Arlington, Texas 817-275-2711 See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Leon Richardson
FORT WORTH — Leon Richardson, 72, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 S., Fort Worth, Texas 76119. Wake: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Survivors: Those left to cherish his memories, loving wife: Patricia Richardson; two children, Tracee Crockett and Derrian Richardson; one grandchild; brothers; sister; and a host of relatives.
Golden Gate Funeral Home 4701 E. Loop 820 S., Fort Worth See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Margaret Pauline Rogers
Margaret Pauline “Polly” Rogers, 86, passed away Friday evening, Jan., 13, 2017, at a Weatherford rehabilitation facility.
Graveside Service and celebration of her life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora, Texas. Polly was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Fort Worth, to Sanford and Bertie Baird. She worked as a caregiver of children for many years. Polly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed Rogers; granddaughter, Carla Ann Swiney; and by her siblings, Georgia McGehee, Della Conley, and Ruphus Baird.
Survivors: Her children, Mark (Kathy) Turpen of Santo and Michelle Swiney of Lake Worth; her sister, Irene Shannon of New Braunfels; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel 913 N. Elm St. Weatherford, Texas 817-594-2747 See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Chris-Dion Lashad Russell
FORT WORTH — Chris-Dion Lashad Russell, passed Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Service: 3 p.m., Saturday,, Jan. 21 at Good Shepherd Temple of Praise, 5625 Good Shepherd Way, Fort Worth.
The Major Funeral Home Arlington, Athens & Grand Prairie 817-608-0123 See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Elnora Smith
FORT WORTH — Elnora Smith, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2712 South Fwy, Fort Worth 76104. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. at church. Elnora was born on Aug. 8, 1942 in Waco.Survivors: Her son, Jodene Webster; daughter, Christine Webster; sister, Ella Campbell; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Rev's Funeral Parlor 3615 Vaughn Blvd., 817-536-0200 See Obituaries at www.star-telegram.com
James Ryan Speegle
WEATHERFORD — James Ryan Speegle, 69, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Holland Lake Nursing & Rehab in Weatherford.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm Street in Weatherford. James was born April 22, 1947, in Waco, to Arthur and Sue Speegle. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. James married Betty Buckingham in 1968 and together had two children, Amee and Ryan. James had a long sales career at HOOKS Lincoln where he treated each customer as family. James was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Weatherford. He had a love for old cars and reading. James will be remembered most for his funny stories and outgoing personality. He always cherished time spent with family particularly his children and grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors: James is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Amee Garrett and Ryan (Karie) Speegle; grandchildren, Caleb and Joshua Garrett and Rebekah and Rachel Speegle; his siblings, Suzanne Wilson, Craig McConnell and Michael Speegle; and by numerous family and many friends
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel Weatherford, 817-594-2747 See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Shirley Ann Steward
FORT WORTH — Shirley Ann Steward, 76, a grocery store office manager and home daycare operator, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Shirley’s birthday was celebrated Oct. 21, 1940, but the Social Security Administration revealed that she was born on Sept. 28, 1940, in Henryetta, Okla. In 1955, Shirley Ann Baker married Lee R. Steward to whom she would stay married to throughout her life. She retired from Safeway Foods and then operated an in-home daycare for several years afterwards. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Lee Steward; son, Daniel Steward; and brothers, Charlie Baker, Lucky Baker, Billy Baker and Louie Baker.
Survivors: Daughter , Cindy Wagnon; son, Allen Steward; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, George Baker; and sister, Diana Knight.
Greenwood Funeral Home 3100 White Settlement Road 817-336-0584 See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Glen F. Stone
BRIDGEPORT — Glen F. Stone passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Service: A private service will be held later. Glen was in sales for Brown & Williamson Tobacco.
Survivors: Wife, Sandra Stone; sons, Darrin Stone and Damian Stone; and grandsons, Chase and Jaxon Stone.
Jones Family Funeral Homes 1401 Halsell, Bridgeport, Texas 76426 940-683-1704 See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Cecil Thomas Jr.
FORT WORTH: Cecil "Bikie" Thomas Jr., 63, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, the same date of passing of his father, Cecil Thomas Sr., on Jan. 14, 1968, 49 years ago. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2105 E. Jones Ave. in Corsicana. Interment: Woodland Memorial Park, Corsicana, Texas. Wake: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Heavenly Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 4901 Trentman St., Fort Worth.
Survivors: Mother, Cora Lee Thomas; children, LaNette Terrell-Ealy (Marc), Marcus Thomas, HyKemia Thomas-Tate (“Tate”); three grandchildren; 10 siblings; and a host of other relatives.
Ross and Johnson Mortuary Corsicana, 903-872-4661 See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Phillip B Trenkle
GRAPEVINE — Philip B Trenkle a WWII veteran, formerly of Pearland passed away peacefully in Grapevine, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2017.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church, 861 Wildwood St., Grapevine. Burial: 2:15 p.m. at the National Veteran's Cemetery, Grand Prairie. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Foust Funeral Home, 523 S. Main, Grapevine, with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m.
Memorials: Donations in Phil's honor can be made to your local Catholic Church Priest's retirement fund. Phil is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years; and son Paul
Survivors: He is survived by 5 children; Bernie Trenkle (Joyce); Terry Hanson (Bill); Steve (Barbara); Joan Scott (Ross); Mary Morgan (David) and Tami Trenkle; 47 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home Grapevine, 817-481-2525 See Obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
James Elwood Webber
FORT WORTH — James Elwood Webber, age 70, graduated from labor to reward on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. James was a retired phlebotomist.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday at Morningside Missionary Baptist Church, 957 Baker St., Kenneth Walton, Pastor. BURIAL: 9:30 a.m. Monday in DFW National Cemetery Lane C. Wake: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
SUrvivors: Wife, Delores Webber; sons, Daryl Webber; stepson, Gerald Rougeau (Deneen); daughters, Nicole Simmons (Steve) and LaMontisa Webber; brother, Emmitt Webber; and 12 grandchildren.
Baker Funeral Home 301 E. Rosedale St., 817-332-4468 See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Comments