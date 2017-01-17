Obituaries for Jan. 18, 2017

Claire Snyder McDermott Bradley
FORT WORTH -- Claire Snyder McDermott Bradley, 87, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2017, in the comfort of her home, her daughter at her side.
Graveside service: Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 will be held Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Leonard Memorial Chapel, 800 W. 5th St.
Reception following in Wesley Hall.
Memorials: Fort Worth Opera, 505 pecan St., Suite 100, Fort Worth, 76102, mark@fwopera.org.
The family wishes to express deepest
thanks the Stayton at Museum Way, Wendy at Vitas Hospice, and Linda and Jackie, caregivers for their kindness and care.
Born Feb. 6, 1929, she was the eldest child of Dr. F. L. and Eloise MacDonald Snyder, he a well-known general surgeon and she a founder of the Fort Worth Opera. Claire made her debut at the Steeplechase Ball in 1948, after attending Mary Baldwin College in Virginia and just before graduating from the University of Texas. At age 84, the Steeplechase presented her again in 2013 at their 100th anniversary celebration. She married Gerald J. McDermott in 1950, an Irishman from Boston who swept her off her feet a year earlier. The marriage ended in 1965 and she raised four children on her own, moving from San Antonio back to Fort Worth and working at Neiman Marcus first as manager of bridal consultant and later coutour. She inherited her mother's passion for the arts, raising funds for the Fort Worth Ballet (now Texas Ballet Theatre) and indulging in “chronic volunteerism” as she called it, all while working many full time jobs to support her family and obtaining a masters degree in liberal arts from TCU. She also raised money for the Westside and Metro YMCAs, and for the Tarrant Council on Alcholism and Drug Abuse. She joined the organization's board and later staff as fundraiser and founded Stars in Recovery, now an annual event of more than 25 years. Through this event she worked with Ben Vereen, Linsay Wagner, Larry Gatlin, Ali MacGraw and many other celebrities raising funds and awareness and helping thousands. Her passion for history led her into a passion for collecting and, selling antiques and running estate sales as well as serving twice as president of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America and on the board of Tarrant County Historical Society, acceptance into the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Huguenot Society. She joined and volunteered for Tarrant County Archaelogical Society, Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes, and the Historic Preservation Council for Tarrant County for which she opened her restored 1909 Arlington Heights bungalow on their 1994 home tour. At 80 years young she met and married “the man of her dreams,” John “Brad” Bradley, 91, a WWII pilot and career U.S. Airforce officer. They had almost three miraculous years together. We are very sad for our loss, but very joyful for her wonderful life. A follower of Jesus Christ, her Bible was marked at this verse: “Truly, truly I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has eternal life; he does not come into judgement, but has passed from death to life.” John 5:24.
Survivors: Four children, Mary Ellen Davenport, and husband, Dr. Alan, Gerald J. McDermott and wife Kathy, Rev. Thomas S. McDermott and wife, Rev. Linda, and Michael S. McDermott and partner, Stan Tucker; sisters-in-law, Kay Snyder and Dana Haltom Freese; a great many nieces, nephews and cousins; 26 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road
817-336-0584
Royce F. Bullock Jr.
FORT WORTH -- Royce F. Bullock Jr. passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, with his family at his side.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church.
Entombment: Private in Greenwood Cemetery.
Survivors: He leaves behind, for life eternal with God, whom always came first in his life on earth, beloved wife of 62 years, Nell; brother, Richard Bullock and wife, Jan; daughters, Denise McCune and Brenda Lowrance; son-in-law, Steve McCune; grandsons, Billy and Bobby McCune; granddaughter, Kerri McCune; and five great-grandchildren.
Thompson Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory
702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345
Wayman “Sam” Burgess
WEATHERFORD -- Wayman “Sam” Burgess, 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed into Heaven on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel.
Memorials: Memorial gifts may be made to your favorite charity.
Wayman was born June 24, 1934, in Azle to Herbert and Bessie Burgess. He worked for Haliburton Oil Company for 35 years. Wayman and his family lived in Texas, Libya, Singapore and Australia. He was head of Haliburton in Australia, New Guinea and New Zealand. He retired and he and his wife, Peggy, bought his parents’ farm in Weatherford in 1989. They loved being close to their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. He and Peggy had built a beautiful farm, Happy Acres. Wayman loved the garden, orchard, raising cattle and goats, riding horses and working on his tractor. They hosted many church groups and school children. He could fix, weld and build anything and taught many skills to the grandchildren. He was funny, witty and wise. Wayman always had a smile and a laugh. Wayman was a good Christian man and servant in his church. He served as an elder, he was on the building committee and in any areas they needed him. He was kind, compassionate and loving. Wayman loved his wife, Peggy; they were married for 64 years. She was a devoted wife, partner and caregiver to him. He will be deeply missed and we are grateful for so many wonderful memories.
We would like to thank all his caregivers and doctors for their outstanding care especially Dr. Ness Khan, Linda Williams, Silverado Hospice and all the wonderful caregivers and staff at Silverado who prayed for and loved “Mr. Sam.” He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Adcock and Merle Burgess; his brother, Claude Burgess.
Survivors: Wife, Peggy Burgess; son, David Burgess and his wife, Shannon; daughters, Debra Blackburn and husband, Mike, Vicki Stellar and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Cole Blackburn, Bret Blackburn, Taylor Fields, Adam Stellar, Kyle Stellar, Sydney Burgess, Bailey Troutt and Matthew Burgess; nine great-grandchildren who loved their “Pa”; sister, Dorothy Futch; brother, Joe Burgess; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road
817-336-0584
Mickey Burney
WHITNEY -- Mickey Burney, passed Monday, Jan.16, 2017.
Memorial: 10 a.m. Friday, First Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors.
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors[Whitney]
Elizabeth “Lee” Ann Caicola
FORT WORTH -- Elizabeth “Lee” Ann Caciola went to be with our Lord and Savior, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, after a strong battle with cancer.
Service: Rosary 2:30 p.m., Friday, followed by Christian Mass 3:30 p.m. St. Michael Catholic Church, Bedford.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org
Elizabeth was born to immigrant parents Michaelangelo and Colegera Scalzo, Jan. 28, 1936. in Middlesex, N.J. and grew up in a loving household of 10 children.
Lee married Eugene “Gene” Vincent Caciola in 1956. They were married 47 years before he passed away in 2004.
Lee was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved unconditionally. She was a gifted artist and wood carver; loved to cook and made the best homemade pizza.
The family would like to thank mom’s dear friend Becky Baker for her dedicated love, friendship and support to our mother for many years.
Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her son, Paul Michael Caciola; brothers, Larry Scalzo and Sam Scalzo; sisters, Loretta Cunningham, Josephine Vaughn and Carmela Danna.
Survivors: Son, Christopher Caciola and girlfriend, Elizabeth Bui, daughters, Dana Weaver and husband ,Roy Weaver, and Regina Cartwright and husband, Chris Cartwright; grandsons, Paul Weaver, Jonathan Weaver and CJ Cartwright; sisters, Christine Lee, Jeanne Cunningham, Mary Anne Yurek and Rose Rosati,; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 James Ave., 817-293-8477
Jane E. Craghead
CLEBURNE -- Jane E. Craghead died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
SERVICE: At Jane’s request, there will be no funeral or formal memorial service.
Jane was born Aug. 25, 1944, to John and Helen Craghead in Guatemala City, Guatemala, where Jane’s father was a meteorologist employed by Pan American Airways. The family returned to the United States and settled in Cleburne in 1945.
Prior to college, Jane was the first female to take shop and metal classes in Cleburne, and she excelled in music (voice, guitar), art, mechanical and free form drawing, building, and crafts. She also worked several years as a Camp Fire counselor, teaching horseback riding, crafts, and outdoor skills.
After graduating with a master’s degree from North Texas State University (University of North Texas), Jane moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where she became the first woman to teach industrial arts in the Albuquerque high schools.
Upon leaving New Mexico, she moved to Mississippi where she worked with veterans at the Gulfport Veterans Administration Medical Center.
She then moved to Fort Worth where she attended Texas Christian University and received her certificate to teach severe and profoundly disabled children. She taught at Paschal High School, Bluebonnet Elementary, then Norwood Elementary in Burleson until her retirement in 1998.
In retirement, Jane enjoyed gardening, working with her hands, music, fishing, reading, and loving on her pets. She was reserved in demeanor, generous with her time and talents, rich with good humor, a champion of the underdog, a giver of good counsel, and a rock-solid friend.
If people wish, they may celebrate her life by going fishing with a friend, reading a good book, planting flowers, adopting a pet, hugging a child, or enjoying a cold brew.
We would like to give special thanks to Community Hospice in Burleson for the excellent care they provided during Jane’s illness.
Survivors: Mary Ann McKenzie; sister, Gail Jackson (Bill); brother, John “Bud” Craghead (Wyoma); several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; many wonderful friends; her “'adopted” cousins, Jean Walker and Jane Hardwick; and her cat, Sassy, and dogs, Savannah and Boudreaux.
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 James Ave., 817-293-8477
James Robert Dennis Jr.
FORT WORTH -- James Robert Dennis Jr., 93, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 800 W. 5th St. in Fort Worth.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or Justice Ministries at First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth.
James was born Dec. 30, 1923, in Jacksboro, to James and Seletta Dennis. He attended school in Jacksboro and graduated the class of 1944 from Texas A & M with a degree in agriculture. James served in the U.S. Army's 90th Division during World War II in Europe as a 2nd Lieutenant and was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart. He later served in the Texas National Guard from 1947 and retired with the rank of Major in June of 1967.
James returned home to work for his mother at the Jacksboro Gazette-News, becoming owner-publisher in 1950 before selling in 1970. From 1970 to 1977 James sold insurance mutual funds and operated a Hallmark store. From 1976 to 1996 he worked as a substitute teacher for the Fort Worth ISD. James was married to Mary Lou Moore in June of1950, having four children together before her passing. In 1974, James married Carlene Malmstrom who was a teacher and later principal for Fort Worth ISD and mother of four. They were blessed with 42 years together in Fort Worth.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; sons, Bob and Bill Dennis; stepson, Don Malmstrom; and brother, William Dennis.
Survivors: James is survived by his wife, Carlene; children, Joanna Dennis Duran, Roy Dennis, Cary and Cindy Malmstrom and Christi Tyrrell; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Rodgers Dennis of Abilene; and sister, Elizabeth Ledbetter of Rockport.
Winscott Road Funeral Home & Cremations
1001 Winscott Road, 817-249-1177
Deborah Sue Dissmore
BURLESON -- Deborah Sue Dissmore, 61, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday at Harvest Assembly of God. Burial: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Skyvue Funeral Home.
Survivors: Husband, Allen; daughters, Hiedi (Josh) and Heather; five siblings; and four grandchildren.
Skyvue Funeral Home
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Rd., Mansfield
817-478-6955
David K. Farmer
FORT WORTH -- David K. Farmer peacefully left this earthly life on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, after a brief illness.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Hallmark Baptist Church 4201 W. Risinger Rd., Fort Worth.
Survivors: Wife, Susan; son, David (Keith); and stepdaughter, Lisa.
Martin Thompson and Son
6009 Wedgwood Dr., Fort Worth, 817-292-2250
Ralph William Formanek Jr.
LONE CAMP -- Ralph William Formanek Jr., 61, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at home surrounded by those who love him.
Memorial service: 3 p.m., Saturday at Springtown Church of Christ.
Survivors: Wife of 34 years, Neysa; children, Heather, Michael and Michele; siblings, Teresa, Mary and Joe; and nine grandchildren.
Alexander’s Midway Funeral Home
Springtown, 817-677-2634
Josh “Joe” Frierson
FORT WORTH -- Josh “Joe” Frierson, 87, departed this earth on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Funeral: Noon Friday, at Pleasant Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: 11 a.m. Monday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.
Josh was born April 20, 1929, in Mansfield, La. Josh worked jobs from picking cotton in East Texas to the steel mills of Ohio until he settled on the Air Force. Valentine’s Day 1948 he was inducted into service. He would spend 44 years as an Airman and then in the Civil Service Corps.
Survivors: His wife, Tommie Frierson; children, Creig, Carol, and Robert Frierson; loving grandchildren, Asher and Abigail Frierson.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road
817-336-0584
Mildred “Nana” Helen Gipson
FORT WORTH -- Mildred “Nana” Helen Gipson, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday before the service. Millie was born in Oklahoma on Nov. 29, 1921. After WWII, Millie met the love of her life, Bruce D. Gipson at church. They married on October 18, 1947 in New Mexico. During their 64 year marriage, they settled in Fort Worth, where they raised their family. In her lifetime, Millie owned a toy and craft store, named “Tree House”, as well as a magazine with her sister, Bettye. She was a life-long member of Brentwood Hills Primitive Baptist Church. Millie gave selflessly and was always thinking of others, she loved her family, and would tell many stories of its extensive history. Our Nana touched so many lives and will be greatly missed. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce D. Gipson; son, Bruce L. Gipson II, as well as her brothers and sisters.
Survivors: Daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Allen LaPlant; grandchildren, Amy, Jason and wife, Monica, Rhonda and husband, Troy and Kelly and husband, Jason; great-grandchildren, Mason, Morgan, Bribbs, Liam, Andrew, Austin and Jasper; great-great-grandchildren, Kayedence and Kenzi; and many nieces, nephews; and friends.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road
817-336-0584
David S. Graben
RHOME -- Colonel David S. Graben, 79, passed Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in his airplane hanger.
Hawkins Funeral Home Decatur
Decatur, Texas, 940-627-5959
Glenda Harris
Glenda Harris, 68, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Thursday at Winscott Funeral Home. Interment: Greenwood Community Cemetery.
Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at funeral home.
Winscott Road Funeral Home
Benbrook, 817-249-1177
Barton Eldean Head
FORT WORTH -- Barton Eldean Head, 90, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Barton would encourage you to make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Barton was born March 22, 1926, in Mills County, Texas. He graduated from Brownwood High School and served in the U.S. Army as part of the occupation of Germany following WWII.
He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce from Texas Christian University in 1959 and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1961. He started his career in public accounting in 1957 and formed his own practice in 1967. The firm grew over the years to become Head, Linan and Tiblets where he practiced public accounting until his retirement. Barton enjoyed his career of providing services to the public and became close friends with many of his clients.
During his career, Barton served on the boards of Lake Worth National Bank and Osteopathic Medical Center and held positions with several professional and community organizations.
He married his high school sweetheart, Marcy Raines and they raised two children in Fort Worth. His reward for many years of hard work was the time he spent working in his yard, creating beautiful gardens and waterfalls to enjoy each day at his home. He also enjoyed golf with friends and time with his family. He was an avid Horned Frog and attended TCU sporting events for over 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Marcy Raines Head; and parents, John B. and Lora Head.
Survivors: Daughter, Jeanine Moore; son, Steve Head and wife, Barbara; twin brother, Odean Head; grandchildren, Justin Moore and Amanda, Brian and Jessica Moore, Christina and Arthur Aven and Kelsey Head; great grandchildren Jakob, BrieAnn, Hanna and Vanessa; and
many nieces and nephews.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road
817-336-0584
George E. Henderson
ARLINGTON -- George E. Henderson, 74, of Arlington passed away, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ in Arlington.
Memorials: If you would like to donate in George’s memory, please do so to the Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ Hope Chest. George was born April 17, 1942 in Checotah, Okla., and grew up and graduated high school in McAlester, Okla., which he said were some of the best times in his life. He and his wife Lori were members of Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ since 1984. George worked for Union Pacific as a Railroad Conductor for 25 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. George loved his family very much and will be dearly missed by them. He was preceded in passing by his father, Leo Utley and brother, Robert Utley.
Survivors: George is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lori Henderson; mother, Hazel Utley; sons, George Henderson, Jr. and wife, Becky, Mark Henderson, Randy Henderson and wife, LeAnn; brother, Jim Utley and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Brian Henderson and wife, Kristi, Josh Henderson, Katya Henderson; nephews, Jim Utley and Jerry Utley and one niece very special to him, Karyn Janae’ Utley Johnson.
Emerald Hills Funeral Home
Kennedale, 817-572-1681
Jimmy Gale Hill
FORT WORTH -- Jimmy Gale Hill, 73, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan.20, 2017, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Thompson Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory
702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345
Marie F. Fowler Hollingsworth
ARLINGTON -- Marie F. Fowler Hollingsworth, long time resident of Arlington, passed away on Saturday, Jan.14, 2017. In the end, she went gently in the presence of her children.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington.
Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway.
Memorials: Memorial gifts may be given to a charity of the giver’s choice.
Born in Mobile, Ala. on Nov. 27, 1928, Marie attended Barry College and taught dance before marrying James W. Hollingsworth on June 29, 1954. They had four children, Jay, Harry, Eileen and Elizabeth and five grandchildren to whom they were devoted.
Marie was a long-term member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, which supported her faith and provided her opportunities to help others who were less fortunate than she. Marie was also a member of the Arlington Women’s Club and helped that organization with a travel club that provided women opportunities to explore the world in the company of women who believed that life was to be savored and celebrated.
Marie loved living near water and was an expert crab-fisher and sailor. She adored socializing and enjoyed traveling and going to the ballet with family and friends. The parties and celebrations she created for her children and grandchildren made memories that will always be cherished. Her presence could light up a room and her charm and grace were gifts to all who knew her.
Survivors: She is survived by her children; and grandchildren who brought her joy and comfort in her later years.
Wade Family Funeral Home[Arlington]
Arlington, 817-274-9233
Jack Huff
CLEBURNE -- Jack Huff, 82 passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, surrounded by his family.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Inurnment: will be at a later date in Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Huff; parents, Lee Huff and Ira Mae Huff; and his brother, Jimmy Huff and wife, Nancy.
Survivors: Children, Kimberly Norris and husband, Scott, James Doyle Huff and GiGi Rhodes; grandchildren, Amy Michelle Gehrlein, Whitney Jean Martin and husband, Chad, Amber Renee Hudson and Rodney Hudson; great-grandchildren, Olivia Jett Gehrlein, Ledger Jude Martin, Porter Jax Martin, Rileigh Ann Hudson, Marissa Thrash, Emily Rhodes, and Carly Rhodes; and several nieces and nephews.
Lucas Funeral Home
Hurst, 817-284-7271
Robert Philip “Phil” Love
FORT WORTH -- Robert Philip “Phil” Love, 81, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, to continue his eternal life with the Lord.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Agape Baptist Church. Interment: Private in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape Baptist Church or a charity of choice. Throughout Phil’s life he was an active member in various Baptist churches, where he was a Sunday school teacher and deacon. His life was dedicated to church and family.
Phil was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Greenville, graduated from Greenville High School, and received his BBA in Industrial Management from Texas Tech in 1958. After graduating, Phil received a direct commission into the Air Force as a hospital administrator. While in the Air Force, Phil completed his master’s degree in Computer Science at Texas A&M in 1966.
Phil also married Joyce Geer in 1966 and they left for Thailand where Phil served his Vietnam tour. Phil and Joyce spent a year in Thailand while Phil was in charge of the seven computer centers. Upon returning to the states, they moved to the Washington, D.C., area. At the Pentagon he was assigned to Headquarters Air Force and Department of Defense. His last tour in Washington was at the White House where he was in charge of the White House Computer Center, which served the White House and the National Security Council. Always striving to move closer to their families in Texas, Phil spent the last three years in the Air Force as the director of the computer center for theOklahoma City Air Logistics Center. He retired in 1983 at the rank of colonel. Phil then began his second career in Fort Worth with General Dynamics and then Computer Sciences Corporation as the director of Professional Services until he retired in 1997. After retirement, Phil continued his church work, including being a charter member of AgapeBaptist Church.
Survivors: His wife of 50 years, Joyce Geer Love; daughters, Nancy Love Klinkenberg and her husband, Gus, Linda Love Fisher and her husband, Drew; grandchildren, Bethany Klinkenberg, Dillon Fisher and Laura Fisher; and sister, Dorothy Embry.
Thompson Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory
702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345
Ginger C. Martonak
MANSFIELD -– Ginger C. Martonak, 70, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet.
Ginger was born Dec. 17, 1946, in Jonesboro, La. to Ansley and Ora Colvin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ansley and Ora Colvin.
Survivors: Husband, Stephen Martonak; daughters, Robbin VanHuss and husband, Rick, Anita Doyle and husband, Michael; son, Lee Swanner and wife, Nancy; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Olivia Jarrett.
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 N Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
817-831-0511
Marcell “Mac” McKinney
☆GRAND PRAIRIE -- Marcell “Mac” McKinney of Grand Prairie passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, to join “His Darlin, Lillian."
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Moore Funeral Home Main Chapel. Interment: 9 a.m. Thursday, Dallas- Fort Worth National Cemetery, Lane C.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington.
Mac was born on Dec. 9, 1923, in Kimberly, Ala. He was the second oldest of six children who were orphaned when he was 12 years old. He went to work at this time to care for his younger siblings. During this time, he was with the Civilian Conservation Corp. He married Lillian Martin McKinney in 1944, and they raised his youngest sister, Sue, along with their children.
Marcell proudly served his country in World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign and returned home to Birmingham, Ala., after the war. He then worked in commercial construction in Biloxi, Miss., El Paso and Lawton, Okla., before taking a position in the Dallas area for a steel corporation. He and Lillian lived in the DFW area for over 60 years. He was always very active, playing senior softball after retirement, attending church, and finally caring for Lillian as her health failed. He was a Hero to his children.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Daniel McKinney and Elizabeth Myrtle Crane; his brothers, and sister, Adrian O McKinney, Reva McKinney Johnson, Billie R.
McKinney, A. Jack McKinney, and baby brothers, Clarence McKinney and Linville McKinney. Marcell is also preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 72 years who departed just two weeks prior to him, Lillian Martin McKinney; and his beloved sons, Gary Marcell McKinney and Glen Alan McKinney.
Survivors: His precious sister, Sue McKinney Wallis; daughter-in-law, Debbie McKinney; sons, Michael McKinney (Patsy) and Douglas McKinney (Donna); daughters, Joan Wilkinson (Jerry) and Teresa Baldwin (Dennis); 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Moore Funeral Home-N. Davis Chapel
Arlington, 817-275-2711
Margaret Helen Waller Moore
ALLEN -- Margaret Helen Waller Moore was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Arlington to Lucille and Elzie Waller of Arlington, and she died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Allen.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday,at Moore Funeral Home. Interment follows in Moore Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Moore Funeral Home. Margaret worked for the Eastern Star Home in Arlington as a teen. She later graduated from Arlington High School in 1947. She worked for Ling-Temco-Vought in Grand Prairie; then worked for Nationwide Advertising Company (The Newbern Company) of Arlington, for over 30 years. Margaret was artistically talented and was self-employed for 10 years, operating four booths at craft malls in Arlington, Irving, Duncanville, and Lakewood; in recent years she has been retired. She married Frank Moore in 1947. They lived in Grand Prairie at first and moved back to Arlington in 1955. Margaret and husband Frank were charter members of Aldersgate Methodist Church in Arlington. They had many friends and relatives in the Arlington area. Margaret resided in Arlington until her illness; she has lived in Allen at Bertha's House-Gracious Living the last two years. She was very loved and cared for. Special thanks to Jep Maraya; all of her caregivers, recently Stella and Gloria;, all of the caregivers at Hospice Plus, Katina, Leann. Margaret was also a breast cancer survivor. Margaret was truly blessed and a beautiful person inside and out, she was always a shining light and lived her 86 years to the max. Margaret will always be remembered with a smile. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank Moore; daughter, Sherrye Moore; granddaughter, Lisa Moore; and sister, Cynthia Chambless.
Survivors: Those left to cherish her memory, daughter, Debbie Crabtree and husband, Harold, of Allen; grandson, Tom Milburn and wife, Stephanie, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; great granddaughters, Claire Milburn of Jackson, Miss., and Vivian Milburn of Broken Arrow, Okla.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins
Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive
Arlington, 817-275-2711
Ola “Tiny” Noles
Ola “Tiny” Noles, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Rosser Funeral Home.
Burial: Greenacres. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rosser.
Rosser Funeral Home
Cleburne, 817-641-4800
Joe Esquivel Olvera Jr.
ALVARADO -- Joe Esquivel Olvera Jr., 51, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at a local care center in Richland Hills, following his long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Memorial service: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Polytechnic United Methodist Church. His family has donated his remains to the MS foundation to assist in finding a cure.
Joe was Born on July 17 1965, in McAllen, Texas, and resided in Fort Worth for most of his life and then moved to Cleburne and Alvarado with his wife and children.
Joe married his high school sweetheart, Angela Adams, in September of 1997. He was a musician all of his life and performed at various venues including Roots & Culture and The Hop. He wrote many songs and published a few singles on his own label Evolutionary Music Records. He worked for NRCS as a Cartographer until he retired in September of 2008.
Joe graduated from Green B. Trimble Tech in 1983 and also attended TCJC for a few years. Joe loved his music, his dogs and Vietnamese Food. Joe was a very friendly and outgoing person and could not go anywhere without seeing someone he knew. He was preceded by his mother, Frances Jewel Olvera.
Survivors: Wife, Angela Olvera; daughter, Samantha Rush; four grandchildren; father, Joe E. Olvera Sr.; and two sisters, Patricia Biodrowski and Angeline Pullen.
Carl Reliford Perry
FORT WORTH -- Carl Reliford Perry departed this life Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Fort Worth. He was 83 years and eight months old.
Graveside service: (weather permitting) 1 p.m. Thursday in the Veterans’ Section of Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Carl was the son of the late John Reliford Perry and Eula Jordan Martin Perry. He was born April 18, 1933, in Campbell, Hunt County, Texas.
Carl was the founder, owner and operator of Carl’s Pest Control, Inc. for 20 years until he retired in 1999. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force (Strategic Air Command), serving during the Korean War era, and was stationed at Fairchild AFB, Washington State. He served as a mechanic on the B-36, known as “The Peacemaker.”
When the Air Force anthem was played, he always stood proudly saluting the flag. He was a member of the Lamar Baptist Church, Arlington. He was a graduate of Grapevine High School. He was a participant at the Handley-Meadowbrook Senior Citizens Activity Center, Fort Worth, and served a two-year term as president of the center’s council.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandra O’Donnell Perry; sons, Carl Ray Perry (Gena), Fort Worth; David Duane Perry, Bedford; granddaughter, Amanda Perry McGuire (Matt), Burleson; grandson, Dakota J. Perry, USN, Florida; great-grandson, Colt M. McGuire; brother, John Earl Perry, Fort Worth; half sister, Minetta Martin Price, Granbury; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of friends.
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Colleyville, 817-498-5894
Trey Pruitt
JACKSBORO -- Trey Pruitt, 17, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, , Bible Baptist Church. Burial: Gibtown Cemetery
Visitation: 5 p.m. Thursday, Coker Funeral Home.
Coker Funeral Home
Jacksboro, 940-567-3778
Mae Katherine Robinson
FORT WORTH -- Mae Katherine Robinson, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, one day after she celebrated her 94th birthday.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, 522 Missouri Ave. Visitation: 1 to 6:30 p.m., with the family present from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Morris-Bates.
Survivors: Left to cherish her memories are her children, Carolyn Hamilton, George Bonner (Suzanne), Donna Hughes, and Billy Bonner (Deborah); sisters, Dorothy Ewing and Linda Anderson; brother, Gerrod Anderson; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
Morris-Bates Mortuary1700 Evans Ave., 817-926-6263See obituaries at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Kenneth Ray Spencer
WEATHERFORD -- Kenneth Ray Spencer of Weatherford passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at the age of 61 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Triple Cross Cowboy Church in Granbury, 3470 Lipan Hwy, Granbury, 76048.
Per Kenny’s request, his ashes will be spread in Grandfield, Okla., where he had great memories with his Papaw.
Kenny was born Nov. 7, 1955, to the late Kenneth Jack Spencer and Linda Gayle Fitzgerald. He was a loving family man and friend to many.
Kenny was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish, and always had many great stories to share about his outdoor adventures, and fun nature facts. He was a very hard worker, and worked most of his life in the printing industry. He enjoyed his animals, including his amazing homing pigeons. Before conflicts with his work schedule, he regularly attended the Triple Cross Cowboy Church in Granbury.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Jack Spencer, in 1996 and his mother, Linda Gayle Fitzgerald, in 2012.
Survivors: Stepfather, Wayne Fitzgerald; son, Ray Spencer (partner, Rachale Langlotz); daughter, Rachel McClain (husband, Shane); grandchildren, Tyler McClain, Kara McClain and Brody Spencer; brother, Rick Spencer; sisters, Becky Spencer, Terry Haley, and Julie Elliott; several generations of nieces, nephews and cousins; other family members; and a multitude of friends.
Tammy Lynn Strobel
KELLER -- Tammy Lynn Strobel passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a 12-year struggle with cancer surrounded by her family.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Memorial Park Funeral Service, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, followed by a celebration of life at Feragne Villa Event Venue in Hurst.
Tammy was born Sept. 8, 1963, in Rockford, Ill., to Charles and Phyllis Malone. Tammy was a devoted Christian who loved her family, loved animals and would go out of her way to help others. She was a perfect example of how to live life.
She will be deeply missed.
Survivors: Husband, Pat Strobel; daughter, Angelina Reynolds; father, Charles Malone; brother, Curtis Malone; sister, Melissa Downs; nephew, Charles Malone; and niece, Holly Downs.
Memorial Park Funeral Services
North Richland Hills, 817-428-9500
Virginia D. “Ginny” Tabor
HURST -- Virginia D. “Ginny” Tabor, a long time resident of Hurst, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial service: 3 p.m. Friday, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Ginny would like all donations to go to the American Cancer Society.
Ginny was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Fort Worth. She attended Arlington Heights High School. She was the grandniece of John Peter Smith and very prideful of her family heritage. She was married to Paul F. Tabor Jr. Ginny enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling and especially people. She never met a stranger. She was loved by all and will be missed dearly.
Survivors: Daughters, Tracy Tabor Smith and husband ,Coke Smith and Terri Tabor Wilson and husband, Mike Wilson; son, Trey Tabor; grandchildren, Jon Paul Tabor and wife, Megan, Tabor Smith and wife, Megan, Chase Carney, Cody Smith, Ashley Tabor and Lindsay Tabor; great-grandson, Boston Smith; and step grandchildren, Angie, Billy and wife, Tracy and Coke Marshal Smith.
Lucas Funeral Home
Hurst, 817-284-7271
Juanita Earlene Parker Tawater
ARLINGTON -- Juanita Earlene Parker Tawater, 90, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Arlington.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday at Tate Springs Baptist Church, 4201 Little Rd., Arlington. Interment: Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Juanita was born on June 13, 1926, in Harmon County, Okla., to Granville William Parker and Margeit Jane Bratcher Parker. An Arlington resident for the past 76 years, she was a pillar of Tate Springs Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Handley High School in 1944. Juanita married Thomas Ewell Tawater on May 10, 1946, in Arlington, at the Tate Springs Parsonage. She was the last surviving of nine children in her family. She enjoyed gardening, painting and art.
Juanita is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas Tawater in 2007.
Survivors: Daughter, Connie Tawater Miller; son, Randy Ewell Tawater and wife, Doris Lawing Tawater; grandchildren, Julie Earlene Puckett, Matt Thomas Tawater and Adam Parker Tawater; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family.
Wade Family Funeral Home
Arlington, 817-274-9233
Jaydan Thompson
GRAPEVINE -- Jaydan Thompson, 18, passed away Sunday Jan. 15, 2017, surrounded by family.
Funeral: 3 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, Grapevine; Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Grand Hall, 636 S. Main St. Grapevine; Burial: Historic Grapevine Cemetery.
Loved son of family, friends, and the community he enjoyed. He brought magic through his gentleness, joy, and courage to all he touched. He was always the first to find the good in people and draw it out in those he touched.
He passionately brought magic to children and adults through his dynamic mascot interactions as "Buster" the Panther at CHHS and Chuck E. Cheese. He ultimately wanted to make his dreams come true at the Magic Kingdom as a "friend of Goofy." He took the steps towards that dream and accomplished being selected through the Disney auditions, but never had the time to bring them his magic.
His warrior strength came not from asserting himself or promoting his cause, but from his tenderness and gentleness of serving those around him and making them feel loved. He was so innocent, a great example to young people and adults. Whenever people followed his story, they fell in love with his tale and they fell in love with him.
Jaydan is preceded in death by his grandad, Danny Thompson; great aunt, Sandra Tate; and cousin, Marabeth Cox.
Survivors: Jaydan is survived by his parents, Chad and Sheri Thompson; brothers, Will and Kale Thompson; grandparents, Mayor William D. and Betty Tate, and Janie Thompson; aunts and uncles, Linda and Jason Thompson, Lori and Brett Jackson, Keari and Michael Hatton, Tami and Zack Pruett and Kamara and Rod Cox; cousins, Faith, Hope, Nathan, Breanne, Tate, Laci, Isabelle, Ian, Ellee, Kate, Carly, Claire, Aubrey, Ryleigh, Hannah, and Sarah; and many other family and friends.
Lucas Funeral Home
Grapevine, 817-488-7566
June Marie Tomsic
FORT WORTH -- Early on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, June Marie Tomsic peacefully passed away with family by her side.
Celebration of life: Services will be held privately.
June was born on June 1, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was raised with a love for the outdoors, fishing and traveling with her family. Her greatest adventure began when she and her husband moved to Fort Worth with four young children. Over the years, June enjoyed volunteering, bowling, painting, ceramics, international travel, and keeping up with her growing family.
Survivors: June leaves behind her loving husband, John E. Tomsic; children, Katherine Noyes, John H. Tomsic, Karen Thomas, Donna Tomsic and Cheryl Quartaro; Eleven grandchildren will remember their Grandma June with fond memories, Allison Hurd, Sara Kamper, Cristina Cline, Jennifer Minonno, John Thomas, Michael Thomas, David Thomas, Lexy Hicks, Amy Quartaro, Chad Quartaro and Emma Quartaro; She was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly; Far from her home but close to her heart, she is also survived by her brother, Emil “Bud” Sykora.
Biggers Funeral Home
6100 Azle Ave., 817-237-334
Barbara Jean Toston
FORT WORTH -- Barbara Jean Toston, 83, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 1801 Evans Ave. Visitation: 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Morris-Bates.
Survivors: Children, Jerrold W. Jones, Donald Jones (Evelyn), James L. Allen Jr. (Sharon), Patricia Franklin (Earnest), Michael Allen, Dwayne Toston Jr., Osoria Toston (Shirley), Michael Toston (Barbara) and Gaila Toston; sisters, Helen Chapple and Gloria James; brother, James Jones; a host of grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and dear friends.
Morris-Bates Mortuary
1700 Evans Ave., 817-926-6263
Pellam Lester Turner
GRANBURY -- Pellam Lester Turner, passed Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Visitation: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wed., Jan. 18, Martin's Funeral Home.
Survivors: Wife, Linda Turner; and his loving family.
Martin’s Funeral Home
Granbury, 817-573-1154
Frances Williams
HALTOM CITY -- Frances Williams, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Haltom City.
Graveside service: Noon Saturday, Jan. 21, in Red Oak Cemetery in Red Oak, Texas. Survivors: Rebecca Brickell; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry R. Williams
FORT WORTH -- Larry R. Williams, 71, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Fort Worth.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel in Granbury. Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wiley Funeral Home.
Memorials: Donations may be made to the Calvary Church of Granbury Building Fund.
Larry owned Larry’s Sign Service in Granbury. He drew, painted and worked as a draftsman. He was a member for many years of Calvary Church of Granbury. He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Mineral Wells during his time at the nursing home. He was a member of The Hood County Amateur Radio Club and the American Legion Post 491, Granbury. He was preceded in Death by his dad and mom, Oscar Lonnie and Tennie Lou Cleere Williams; and Sister, Wanda Jones.
Survivors: His wife of 46 years, Gwendolyn Williams; son and wife, Randy and Michelle Williams; grandkids, Hannah and Logan Williams of Grants, N.M.; daughter and husband, Sonya and Mark Mathews; grandkids, Jonathan, Benjamin, Kaitlyn and Emily, of Granbury; aunt and husband, Sudie and Gordon Worsham; nephews, Mark, Monty and Mitch Jones; and Cousins.
Wiley Funeral Home
Granbury, 817-573-3000
Clyde Edward Wilson
BENBROOK -- Clyde Edward Wilson, 91, passed away Sunday Jan. 15, 2017.
Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park
Clyde was born March 24, 1925, in Glenwood III,, and had three brothers and two sisters. He married Elizabeth Ann McDaniel on Jan. 19, 1947, and had five children.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1944 to 1967 and was an aircraft mechanic with General Dynamics from 1967 to1989. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion and he was a Freemason and an avid golfer.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife; three daughters, Polly Stewart, Jonnie Nuhn and Kathryn Schoiber; two brothers; and one sister.
Survivors: Sons, Mark Wilson and Clark Wilson; nine grandchildren;
14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren .
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road
817-336-0584
