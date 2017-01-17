Obituaries for Jan. 17, 2017

James Artre
Azle — James Artre, 56, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, White’s Azle Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
White’s Funeral Home
Azle, 817-444-3211
Wayman “Sam” Burgess
Weatherford — Wayman “Sam” Burgess, 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed into Heaven on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Memorials: Memorial gifts may be made to your favorite charity. Wayman was born June 24, 1934, in Azle to Herbert and Bessie Burgess. He worked for Haliburton Oil Company for 35 years. Wayman and his family lived in Texas, Libya, Singapore and Australia. He was head of Haliburton in Australia, New Guinea and New Zealand. He retired and he and his wife, Peggy, bought his parents’ farm in Weatherford in 1989. They loved being close to their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. He and Peggy had built a beautiful farm, Happy Acres. Wayman loved the garden, orchard, raising cattle and goats, riding horses and working on his tractor. They hosted many church groups and school children. He could fix, weld and build anything and taught many skills to the grandchildren. He was funny, witty and wise. Wayman always had a smile and a laugh. Wayman was a good Christian man and servant in his church. He served as an elder, he was on the building committee and in any areas they needed him. He was kind, compassionate and loving. Wayman loved his wife, Peggy; they were married for 64 years. She was a devoted wife, partner and caregiver to him. He will be deeply missed and we are grateful for so many wonderful memories. We would like to thank all his caregivers and doctors for their outstanding care especially Dr. Ness Khan, Linda Williams, Silverado Hospice and all the wonderful caregivers and staff at Silverado who prayed for and loved “Mr. Sam.” He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Adcock and Merle Burgess; his brother, Claude Burgess. Survivors: Wife, Peggy Burgess; son, David Burgess and his wife, Shannon; daughters, Debra Blackburn and husband, Mike, Vicki Steller and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Cole Blackburn, Bret Blackburn, Taylor Fields, Adam Stellar, Kyle Stellar, Sdyney Burgess, Bailey Troutt and Matthew Burgess; nine great-grandchildren who loved their “Pa”; sister, Dorothy Futch; brother, Joe Burgess; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.
Mount Olivet Funeral Home
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 831-0511
Jane E. Craghead
Cleburne — Jane E. Craghead died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Service: At Jane’s request, there will be no funeral or formal memorial service. Jane was born Aug. 25, 1944, to John and Helen Craghead in Guatemala City, Guatemala, where Jane’s father was a meteorologist employed by Pan American Airways. The family returned to the United States and settled in Cleburne in 1945. Prior to college, Jane was the first female to take shop and metal classes in Cleburne, and she excelled in music (voice, guitar), art, mechanical and free form drawing, building, and crafts. She also worked several years as a Camp Fire counselor, teaching horseback riding, crafts, and outdoor skills. After graduating with a master’s degree from North Texas State University (University of North Texas), Jane moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where she became the first woman to teach industrial arts in the Albuquerque high schools. Upon leaving New Mexico, she moved to Mississippi where she worked with veterans at the Gulfport Veterans Administration Medical Center. She then moved to Fort Worth where she attended Texas Christian University and received her certificate to teach severe and profoundly disabled children. She taught at Paschal High School, Bluebonnet Elementary, then Norwood Elementary in Burleson until her retirement in 1998. In retirement, Jane enjoyed gardening, working with her hands, music, fishing, reading, and loving on her pets. She was reserved in demeanor, generous with her time and talents, rich with good humor, a champion of the underdog, a giver of good counsel, and a rock-solid friend. If people wish, they may celebrate her life by going fishing with a friend, reading a good book, planting flowers, adopting a pet, hugging a child, or enjoying a cold brew. We would like to give special thanks to Community Hospice in Burleson for the excellent care they provided during Jane’s illness. Survivors: Mary Ann McKenzie; sister, Gail Jackson (Bill); brother, John “Bud” Craghead (Wyoma); several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; many wonderful friends; her “’adopted” cousins, Jean Walker and Jane Hardwick; and her cat, Sassy, and dogs, Savannah and Boudreaux.
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 James Ave., 817-293-8477
Lynn D. Floyd
Fort Worth — Lynn D. Floyd went home to be with God Wednesday, January 11, 2015. Mr. Floyd was 77. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary of University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive. Immediately following the service, family and friends will gather in the church’s Gallery Area. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to University Christian or the Humane Society of Fort Worth, in his memory, is suggested. Survivors: In addition to his wife of 57 years, Beth Arden Burge Floyd, Lynn is survived by his daughter, Bonny Dunsworth and her husband, Benny; son, Jack Floyd; grandsons, Bobby Dunsworth and Justin and David Floyd; brother, Jerry Floyd and his wife, Penny; sister, Sonia Bilderback and her husband, Jimmy; and nieces and nephews and their families.
Robertson Muller Harper Funerals & Cremations
1900 Eighth Ave., 817-924-4233
Carmen M. Frausto
Fort Worth — Carmen M. Frausto, 95, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. Carmen was born Jan. 8, 1922, in Fort Worth to Vincente and Isabel Vargas. Survivors: Three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Mount Olivet Funeral Home
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 831-0511
James “Jim” Fudge
Keller — James “Jim” Fudge, 55, passed away suddenly Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Chapel Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at the Lucas Funeral Home Keller Chapel (new location) with burial to follow in Bourland Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Survivors: Wife, Kimberly; daughters, Alison (Roberto) Garcia, Ella Fudge; son, Evan Fudge; grandchildren, Gabriella and Marc Garcia; mother, Antoinette Fudge; siblings, John (Paula) Fudge, Thomas Fudge, Catherine (David) Goodsell, Joseph (Christy) Fudge, Mary (Phillip) Raymo, Rosie (Timothy) Myers, and Patricia Murphy. He was also a loving uncle, cousin and was a friend to many and will be missed by all.
Lucas Funeral Home
Keller, 817-753-6800
Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Hess
Fort Worth — Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Hess, 91, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. She was born in East Orange, N.J., to Graham and Frances McCorkle. She attended Denison University and was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Betty served as chairperson of Valley Hospital’s Gray Ladies organization in Ridgewood, N.J., and volunteered in local libraries in communities in which she lived. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert L. Hess; sister, Jean Messick. Survivors: She is survived by daughter, Gail Meade and her husband, Robert, of Fort Worth; son, Philip Hess and his wife, Debra, of Brownsburg, Ind.; daughter, Lindsay LaMarche of St. Louis, Mo.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and a niece, Frances Seyer of Indianapolis, Ind.
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 James Ave., (817)293-8477
Dora “Jo” Melton
White Settlement—Dora “Jo” Melton joined her husband, Lester, in Heaven on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with interment following in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Jo was born in Valley Mills to William “Bill” and Oma Bridges on Oct. 13, 1940. Jo along with her husband, Lester, ran many successful businesses, including concrete construction, owning two clothing stores, even building several houses. Lester and Jo worked with many country music entertainers throughout their lives. Jo loved fishing, dominos, crocheting, and especially playing poker with her family and her many online friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers Oliver and Charles Edward Bridges. Survivors: She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Debbie Henderson and husband, John, Linda Hannah and husband, Andy; grandchildren, Michael and Neil Henderson, David and Kara Henderson, Corey and Clint Freeman, Sam and Greg Fowler and Alex Hannah; great-grandchildren, Clayton, Kelsey, Maggie, Colton, Caylie, Camryn and Chloe; brother, Tommy Bridges; many loving nieces and nephews: and a host of friends.
Laurel Land Funeral Home
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
Betty L. Mitchell
Arlington — Betty L. Mitchell, 90, of Arlington went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Graveside service: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Dallas- Fort Worth National Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Betty was born May 16, 1926, in Litchfield, Ill., to Newton and Mary Ann Street. She married Maurice Mitchell on Nov. 22, 1947. The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Brookdale Pecan Park Assisted Living Facility. Survivors: Left to cherish her memory are husband of 69 years, Maurice Mitchell; son, Steve Mitchell and wife, Donna; daughter, Terry Bradley and husband, Dennis; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Moore Funeral Home
1219 N. Davis Drive Arlington, 817-275-2711
Margaret Helen Waller Moore
Allen — Margaret Helen Waller Moore was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Arlington to Lucille and Elzie Waller of Arlington, and she died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Allen. Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday at Moore Funeral Home. Interment follows in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Moore Funeral Home. Margaret worked for the Eastern Star Home in Arlington as a teen. She later graduated from Arlington High School in 1947. She worked for Ling-Temco-Vought in Grand Prairie; then worked for Nationwide Advertising Company (The Newbern Company) of Arlington, for over 30 years. Margaret was artistically talented and was self-employed for 10 years, operating four booths at craft malls in Arlington, Irving, Duncanville, and Lakewood; in recent years she has been retired. She married Frank Moore in 1947. They lived in Grand Prairie at first and moved back to Arlington in 1955. Margaret and husband Frank were charter members of Aldersgate Methodist Church in Arlington. They had many friends and relatives in the Arlington area. Margaret resided in Arlington until her illness; she has lived in Allen at Bertha’s House-Gracious Living the last two years. She was very loved and cared for. Special thanks to Jep Maraya; all of her caregivers, recently Stella and Gloria;, all of the caregivers at Hospice Plus, Katina, Leann. Margaret was also a breast cancer survivor. Margaret was truly blessed and a beautiful person inside and out, she was always a shining light and lived her 86 years to the max. Margaret will always be remembered with a smile. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank Moore; daughter, Sherrye Moore; granddaughter, Lisa Moore; and sister, Cynthia Chambless. Survivors: Those left to cherish her memory, daughter, Debbie Crabtree and husband, Harold, of Allen; grandson, Tom Milburn and wife, Stephanie, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; great granddaughters, Claire Milburn of Jackson, Miss., and Vivian Milburn of Broken Arrow, Okla.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Moore Funeral Home
1219 N. Davis Drive Arlington, 817-275-2711
Donald Webster Rankin
☆Arlington — Donald Webster Rankin, 67, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, quietly at home after a lengthy illness. Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at New York Avenue Church of Christ, Arlington, 76018. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Greenwood - Arlington Chapel, 1221 East Division St. at AT&T Way, Arlington,. Interment with full military honors: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Don, to all who knew him, spent over 40 years in military and government service. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam during wartime, and later as a police officer. Later, he worked many more years with the United States Postal Service. He earned numerous medals and awards of commendation. Don was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Doyle; two brothers, William and Thomas Webster Rankin; and two children, Michelle and Jason Rankin. Survivors: His wife, Cynthia Rankin; sons, Donald and Matthew Rankin; daughter, Sandra Rankin; and stepsons, Daniel and Robert Grozier. He was also blessed with numerous grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is now at rest. He is loved and will be missed greatly.Arlington Chapel Greenwood Funerals
Cremation 1221 E. Division St., 817-548-1791
Alice Wetona Rawdon
Mansfield — Alice Wetona Rawdon, 89, a retired secretary for Mansfield School District, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Graveside service: 10 a.m., Friday in Britton Cemetery in Britton. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Blessing Funeral Home, Mansfield. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to First Methodist Mansfield or a charity of choice. Wetona was preceded in death by her husband of 60, Harold T. Rawdon. Survivors: Sons, Ronald Rawdon and wife, Becky, and Greg Rawdon and wife, Colette; granddaughters, Cathy Hawkins and husband, Bryan, Julie VanDeSpyker and husband, Jamie, Megan Kramer and husband, Jay; great-grandchildren, Laurel and John Hawkins and Benjamin VanDeSpyker.
Blessing Funeral Home
Mansfield, 817-473-1555
Tammy Lynn Strobel
Keller — Tammy Lynn Strobel passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a 12-year struggle with cancer surrounded by her family. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Memorial Park Funeral Service, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, followed by a celebration of life at Feragne Villa Event Venue in Hurst. Tammy was born Sept. 8, 1963, in Rockford, Ill., to Charles and Phyllis Malone. Tammy was a devoted Christian who loved her family, loved animals and would go out of her way to help others. She was a perfect example of how to live life. She will be deeply missed. Survivors: Husband, Pat Strobel; daughter, Angelina Reynolds; father, Charles Malone; brother, Curtis Malone; sister, Melissa Downs; nephew, Charles Malone; and niece, Holly Downs.
Memorial Park Funeral Services
North Richland Hills, 817-428-9500
Marlin Ray Wagnon
☆Hurst — Marlin Ray Wagnon, 84, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Hurst. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday in Oran Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, in the Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Chapel. He was born March 1, 1932, in Oran the son of Nunley L. and Clara Mae Churchill Wagnon. He married Doris June Cotton on July 4, 1952, in Palo Pinto County and she preceded him in death on Sept. 25, 2006. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors: He is survived by his children and spouses, Waylon Wagnon, Bitsy and Jepp Crume, Ray Wagnon, Lee and April Wagnon, Donavan Davis; grandsons, Michael Hromek and Chance Wagnon; and friend and companion, Mary Boyd.
Baum-Carlock Bumgardner
Mineral Wells, 940-325-4422
