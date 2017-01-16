Obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Jimmy C. “Jim” Bates
AMARILLO — Jim Bates, 79, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Amarillo.
Service: Private entombment in Greenwood Mausoleum.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Jim was born Aug. 2, 1937, in Pharr to J.M. and Lena Bates. He grew up in Fort Worth, graduating in 1956 from Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Barbara Flynt, in New Hope Baptist Church in Fort Worth. They raised four children. In 1970, Jim’s work in the veterinary supply industry brought him to Amarillo, where he served as branch manager for Franklin Serum Company. He retired from Walco International in 2004, and later worked for All Star Dodge. He was a Christian, and a Little League coach who loved his family, trips to the mountains, trees, and sitting on the porch watching a good rain. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife of 47 years, Barbara.
Survivors: He is survived by son Terry and wife, Pattie, of Amarillo; son, Ron of Frisco; son, Danny and wife, Rachel, of Keller; daughter, Linda Sell and husband, Randy, of Grapevine; brother, Bobby and wife, Marcia, of Saginaw; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Robert Ross Beaton
ARLINGTON — Robert “Bob” Ross Beaton, 86, of Arlington passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, after a brief struggle with pneumonia.
Burial: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. A celebration of life reception will follow from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The Waterford at Pantego.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. The family of Bob Beaton wishes to thank the staff at Waterford for their compassion over the past seven months and Arlington Memorial Hospital for their care during his final days.
Bob was born in Orange, N.J., on May 2, 1930. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a Yeoman YN-3 on the USS Saipan aircraft carrier during the Korean War. Bob met his wife, Joanne Beaton, at Washington College in Chestertown, Md., in 1954. After earning his BA in Economics, Bob and Joanne were wed in 1957 and married 59 years. Bob’s first career was with the American Can Company. He held numerous positions and served as plant manager for American Can Company in the U.S. and abroad. His career started in New Jersey, then moved on to Venezuela, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Mississippi, Venezuela again and concluded at the Arlington, Texas, plant in 1987. After retiring from his first career at the can company for almost 30 years, he quickly moved on to two part-time careers with the Texas Rangers and H&R Block for 28 and 27 years respectively.
Survivors: Bob is survived by spouse, Joanne Beaton; daughter, Bonnie Swan of Arlington; son, Stephen Beaton and daughter-in-law, Pamela Beaton, of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Suzanne Beaton Davis and son-in-law, Bob Davis, of San Jose, Calif.; and grandchildren, John Davis, Rachel Davis, Alex Beaton and Erika Beaton.
Margaret L. Boyd
FORT WORTH — Margaret L. Boyd, 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Margaret was born to Jessie Dixon Sharp and Ruby Mae Sharp Oct. 2, 1930, in Marietta, Okla. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Boyd Sr.
Survivors: Sons Jim, Jerry and James Jr.; grandchildren, Wilma Wilson, Jason Boyd, Bobby Plowman, Robby Plowman and Jackie Boyd; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and one great-great-grandson.
Les Brackeen
Leslie “Les” Glen Brackeen “Pops, “ born May 11, 1933, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Funeral: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home.
Les grew up in Commerce and attended UTA before starting his career with General Dynamics. He retired from a long career with Bell Helicopter. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; and daughter, Patti Gaye.
Survivors: He will be sorely missed by his wife of 65 years, Pat; and his three children, Glen, Mark and his wife, Kelly, and Kerri and her husband, David, eight grandchildren: and 12 great-grandchildren.
Gene E. Brown
FORT WORTH — Retired Army Lt. Col. Gene Earl Brown passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Worth, after a lengthy illness. He was the last of four boys born to Delma D. Brown and Allie W. Frank on Sept. 3, 1930, in Burkburnett.
Funeral: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Moore Funeral Home Chapel, followed by full Army honors and interment in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home.
Brown enlisted in 1950, serving four years as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne and later as a Special Forces Green Beret. After receiving his commission, he earned his wings as an Army aviator serving a tour in Vietnam as a battalion commander in the First Air Calvary Airmobile and served as the aviation advisor to the Chinese Army in Taiwan. Brown earned countless honors during his military career with a few being twice honored with the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star with a “V” device for valor, the Air Medal with 12 oakleaf clusters and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in business administration and went on to complete graduate hours at Georgia Southern University. After 20 years of service to his country, Gene went on to become a prestigious home builder that helped shaped several premier North Arlington neighborhoods, including Interlochen, Millbrook, Prestonwood and Meadowpark Estates.
Survivors: His wife, Regina, of 53 years; son, Patrick and wife, Treasa; son, Michael and wife, Cheree; grandchildren, Abby, Luke, Lydia, Phoebe, Michele, Paul and Jaimie; brother, David Brown and wife, Barbara; and several nieces and nephews.
Paula Faye “Barnard” Burge
GRAND PRAIRIE — Paula Faye “Barnard” Burge of Stephenville passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Service: 2 pm. Monday, Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home Chapel.
Jerrold “Jerry” Russell Burkhart Sr.
KELLER — Jerrold “Jerry” Russell Burkhart Sr., a good and faithful servant, was called home Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Dallas.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Keystone Church, 1711 Keller Pkwy, Keller.
God brought Jerry into this world as a gift to his parents, Frances and Patricia Burkhart, on Friday, March 18, 1960, in Lakewood, Calif. Being a humble, devoted and proud servant of God, Jerry was a member of Keystone Church of Keller. Jerry showed us how to be a man not by his words, but by his actions. In doing so, he showed us his love and devotion for his Lord, his family and all that knew him. He also showed us that with hard work and dedication any obstacle could be overcome. Jerry worked for Price Waterhouse Cooper as a senior project manager. He was preceded in death by his father, Frances Burkhart.
Survivors: Loving wife, Rhonda; children, Jerrold Burkhart Jr. and wife, Tabitha, Matt Burkhart and wife, Natalie, Mariah Burkhart, Tyler Kramer and his fiance, Alex Braune, Kaylee Kramer, and Trevor Burkhart; grandchildren, Miranda, Selah, Alec, Ava, Dex, Julian and Elliott; mother, Patricia Burkhart; brother, James Burkhart and wife, Shelley; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of colleagues, beloved friends, and fellow believers.
C.C. “Cal” Calvin Jr.
C.C. “Cal” Calvin Jr., 92, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in the loving presence of his wife, Patsy, and their children.
Burial: was Thursday, Jan. 12, in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Cal was as modest as he was capable in his job as manager of Real Time Computing at Vought/Northrop Grumman. He was a born caretaker. After retirement, he tirelessly and cheerfully shouldered that role to many family members. Cal and Patsy enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and watching Rangers games. They were always glad to accommodate friends and visitors graciously. Cal enjoyed a long life, and he lived it very well. Cal was preceded in death by his newborn son, James, and his dear sister, Donna Dees.
Survivors: His wife, Patsy; his children, Sam, Dan and wife, Elizabeth, Mary Ellen and husband, John Coogan; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Linda Kay Capps
Linda Kay Capps passed Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Monday in Laurel Land Memorial Park.
She is predeceased by her parents, five sisters and one brother.
Survivors: Her brothers, Wayne and David Capps; sister, Bobbie Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael Carrancejie
FORT WORTH — Michael Carrancejie, 69, of Fort Worth passed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at a local hospital after a lengthy illness.
Celebration of life: At his request, there will be no formal memorial service, but a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Golf Club Fossil Creek in Fort Worth. We invite all of our friends and family to come and celebrate Michael with us.
Michael was born and raised in Pensacola, Fla., son of Michael Joseph and Dorothy Ethel Carrancejie. He attended the University of West Florida and after graduation started a long and successful commercial real estate career in Dallas as a developer. He was instrumental in bringing Texas Motor Speedway to Fort Worth. He served as vice president and developed and built the Speedway Club and Lonestar Towers.
Michael finished his career as entrepreneur of Liq-O-Rama with three stores in Fort Worth. He was a pillar in the DFW community and admired by many around the country. He poured his heart and soul into his work and was proud of the businesses he built. He made many lifelong friends along the way. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel and collect art. He was generous and kind to anyone he met. He gave to many different organizations, benefits, and helped wherever he could. We have lost a patriarch, husband, father, brother and a friend. Michael will be missed and forever loved by his family and friends.
Survivors: Michael leaves his loving wife, Anne; their children, Joanne Searcy and husband, Brandon, William Bradford, Robert Bradford, and Truett Bradford and wife, Kate; along with grandchildren, Jack, Avery and Clara. Other survivors are his brother, Francis Carrancejie and wife, Bonney Carrancejie (Michael Carrancejie and Allyson, Angela Spuches and her husband, Michael, and Anthony Carrancejie); his sister, Lauren Harrold (Kimberly Legaz and her husband, Matthew, Shannon Harrold and Jodi Harrold); his sister, Marilyn Rasmussen (Briana Rhodes and her husband, Michael); and brother, Richard Carrancejie.
Ella Maxine Dickson Cromer
Ella Maxine Dickson Cromer passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Memorial: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, Guardian Funeral Home, Fort Worth.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army-Friendship House, American Diabetes Association or charity of your choice.
Maxine was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Fort Worth to Thomas Chapman Dickson and Thelma Dickey Dickson. She graduated from Polytechnic High School and retired from Chase Bank after 37 years of service.
Survivors: Son, Joe Thomas Cromer (Barbara); four grandchildren, Steven Cromer (Jennifer), Christopher Cromer, April Cromer Blair (Andrew) and Patricia Cromer Oliva (Edward); seven great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Teresa Ochoa (Ruben); her niece, Louann Rubel (Bob); numerous cousins and friends.
Josette Elizabeth Crow
LAKESIDE — Josette Elizabeth Crow, 92, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at First Baptist Church of Lakeside.
Interment: Azleland Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home.
Josette was born April 2, 1924, in Marseille, France. She married Vernal Crow in 1946 in France, and came to America as a war bride. She raised her family in Lakeside, and had been a resident there since 1955. She was active in many charity events and fun groups. She served as president of the International Women’s Club for several years. She loved her home and flowers, her church and friends, laughter and music. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and her husband.
Survivors: Her children, Paul Crow and wife, Jennifer, Ted Crow and wife, Sherry; sisters, Rosy DeHaro and Danielle Suzanne; grandchildren, Christy Crow, John Paul Crow and wife, Michelle, Antony Fink and wife, Natalie; great-grandchildren, Ashlee Bridges, Katelynn Townsley and husband, Jacob, Johnny Crow, McKenna, Owen and K.C. Fink.
Jerry Dean Davis
CEDAR HILL — Jerry Dean Davis passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Grand Prairie Funeral Home Chapel, Grand Prairie.
Maebell Mina Davis
Fort Worth — Maebell Mina Davis passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at the age of 94.
Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Brown, Owens & Brumley’s Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel.
Maebell was born May 13, 1922, in Kingsbury to the late Earl and Leona Smithers. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. Maebell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Edward Davis; son, David Joe Davis; and granddaughter, Jaime Davis.
Survivors: Daughters, Judy Tallet and husband, Gregory, and Cindy Davis Pierce; grandchildren, Jeff, Glenn, Jennifer, Justin, Daniel and Deanna.
Alice Helen De La Paz
FORT WORTH — Alice Helen De La Paz, 78, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church.
Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet with rosary to begin at 6 p.m.
Alice was retired from Montgomery Ward and worked for the Fort Worth ISD as a secretary and continued to sub for the school district after she retired. She was a longtime member and the organist for the 10:30 a.m. Spanish Mass at All Saints Catholic Church. Alice was preceded in death by parents, Isaac Sr. and Jesusa De La Paz; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors: Brothers, Henry and wife, Sarah, and Jesse A. De La Paz and wife, Juanita; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Leona Fern Griffis Dunaway
MANSFIELD — Leona Fern Griffis Dunaway passed on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the age of 83 years and 9 months.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church, 1218 East Debbie Lane in Mansfield.
Visitation: follows the service in the reception hall with the family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Leona’s name. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 1913, Boyd, Texas, 76023.
She was born April 6, 1933, in Cozad, Neb., to Myrton and Ervidena Griffis. She married Arvel Dean Dunaway in 1951. Leona and Arvel were married for 58 years, had four children and enjoyed 24 years of retirement together. She loved being a mother, foster mother for 14 children and was proud of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvel; grandchild, Amber Dawn Linegar; great-grandchild, Winter DeAnne Connolly; siblings, Alfred Griffis, Alta Marlin and Peggy Munden; and her beloved pet, Camy.
Survivors: Her sons, Dean and wife, Teresa, of Kennedale, Jack of Waxahachie, Les of Boyd and Brad of White Settlement; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Alvin Griffis of Rio Rancho, N.M., and Buddy Griffis of Sedalia, Mo.; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; and her dearest friend for 65 years, Sarah Stevens of Cottondale.
Peggy Sue Duncan
FORT WORTH — Peggy Sue Duncan passed from this life Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Monday at Ridglea Christian Church, 6720 W Elizabeth Lane in Fort Worth. A reception follows.
She was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Wichita Falls. She is predeceased by her husband David; and grandson Wesley Cotton.
Survivors: Her brother, Lowell (Donna) McCracken; sister, Patsy (Tom) Hinkson; children, Joe Underwood, David Underwood (Tina Vanderburg), Laura (Joe) Cadahia and Karen (Chris) Plummer; grandchildren, Anna Underwood, Melissa Underwood, Lauren (Greg) TeGantvoort, Jared Cadahia and Jason Cadahia, Cameron Plummer and Kristen Plummer; and great-grandsons, Joseph and Emmett.
Dortha Ailene Gilbert Erwin
FORT WORTH — Dortha Ailene Gilbert Erwin died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
Funeral: was held Friday in Greenwood Chapel.
Gary Fisher
GODLEY — Gary Fisher, 69, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Godley.
Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church of Burleson.
Burial: Godley Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Funeral Home.
Survivors: Wife, Ann; children, Danny Fisher, Jennifer Brown.
Betty Ann McKinney Garrison
FORT WORTH — Betty Ann McKinney Garrison, a loving housewife and mother, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel.
Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Visitation: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Betty was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Mount Vernon, was married to Loy Franklin in 1963 and worked for the Department of Human Services. She was an avid Texas Rangers’ fan, a great bowler from 1965 - 2013, serving as secretary of her bowling league for several years. Some of Betty’s favorite things to do were collecting windmills, thimbles and light houses; playing card games especially Solitaire, Phase Ten and Scat; loved watching the Game Show Network and her soap opera (“The Young and the Restless”); and traveling to Maine, Ripley Point and Bar Harbor, where she went annually for a vacation and loved the annual croquet game. She was a master cross-stitcher, making all kinds of cross stitching for her friends and family.
Survivors: Sons, Russel Garrison and spouse, Leigh Stephenson, of Houston and Curtis Garrison and spouse, Rena, of Mansfield; daughter, Cindy Walls and spouse, Wayne, of Dyersburg, Tenn.; granddaughter, Kristin Meirose and spouse, James, of Burleson; grandson, Joshua Garrison and spouse, Britney, of Mansfield; great-granddaughter, Abigail Garrison of Burleson; great-grandson, Oliver Meirose of Burleson; and great-granddaughter, Annabelle Garrison of Mansfield. She also leaves her beloved dog, Pudge.
Robert Ulysses Hanna
FORT WORTH — Robert U. Hanna, 93, died in Fort Worth on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in the company of his children and loved ones. He died after more than a year of declining health following the death of his companion of 62 years, Patricia Ann Goodman, March 13, 2014.
Robert Hanna was born Nov. 10, 1923 in small community named Tormi which no longer exists, but which was located in Contra Costa County, Cailf, south of the city of Oakland. His parents were Augustus Albert Hanna of Frostburg, MD and Sarah Jeannette Glassy of Ida Grove, Iowa. His early childhood was spent at Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX where he learned to ride horses and play polo with his friends. He later attended school and played: football in Fort Worth, TX. He kicked off the first ball in the first official game ever played in t he City of Fort Worth’s Farrington Field Stadium. At 17 he joined the U. S. Navy. A year later he fought the Japanese during their attack on Pearl Harbor. He was aircrewman aboard one of the PBY Catalina aircraft involved in the Battle of Midway, and later served as Chief Petty Officer on Johnson Island in Pearl Harbor. He was one of the rare breed of sailors to serve as a “slick-armed Chief.” After the war, Robert returned to Fort Worth where he met his wife at GMAC where they both worked. Robert later became a specialty salesman, honing his skills until he began a career in Life Insurance sales for the Fort Worth-based International Life Insurance Company. He later became and independent agent and ran his own brokerage, R.U. Hanna and Associates, With branches in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston until his retirement in the late 1980s. He also opened and operated Hanna’s Pawn Shop In Haltom City in partnership with his brother, Fred Stein, as well as a Used Auto Dealership and an Aluminum Recycling Operation. In his early adulthood, Robert boxed and played baseball and softball for the Navy. Later he played softball in various community leagues. He later mastered partnership bridge, playing a dominant game to the ire and admiration of foes and partners alike. He played often locally in Fort Worth and periodically at tournaments throughout the Dallas Fort Worth area. Robert Hanna was pretty much a self-educated man, never having graduated from high school. He did acquire his GED, pass and select first time for every grade and competitive exam in the Navy, attend a year and a half at Texas Wesleyan College after the war, and successfully complete TCU’s Life Underwriter Certification Curriculum. He and his wife placed the highest value on education for their children and sacrificed much to help them achieve success. His children took advantage of his commitment to their future. Stanley M. Hanna is a retired Naval· Officer, and a graduate of the University of West Florida and the Naval Postgraduate School; William R. Hanna DDS has a successful dental practice and is well respected in the community; Thomas E. Hanna is a respected Specialty Contractor with high profile public and commercial projects completed and on display throughout the Metroplex. Dorothy E. Hanna is a respected, retired public school teacher. Each has a close and thriving family.
Survivors: Their children, Stanley M. Hanna, William R. Hanna, Thomas E. Hanna, and Dorothy E. Hanna and their spouses; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Lindblad Hansen
Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Lindblad Hansen, 54, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Rockwall due to complications from early onset Alzheimer’s.
Memorial Service: A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. John Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 6007 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington.
Memorials: Memorial gifts may be made to the University of Washington, Alzheimer’s Research Center, c/o Dr. Thomas Bird, Dept. of Neurology, Box 356465, Seattle, Wash., 98195.
Cindy was born on May 11, 1962, in Chanute, Kan., to Kathy Overby Lindblad and Paul Lindblad. Paul, (who was a former Major League Baseball pitcher with the Texas Rangers Baseball Club, Oakland Athletic Club and New York Yankees), preceded her in death. He also suffered from early onset Alzheimer’s. Cindy lived every moment to the fullest; she had a real zest for life. She brightened the room with her smile and bubbly personality. Her laugh was contagious, and she had a way of making everyone around her feel welcome; Cindy never met a stranger. She was a great mother, always putting her children first and loving them with all of her heart. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Paul Lindblad.
Survivors: Husband, Jeff Hansen; children, Sara Murrah and husband, Adam, and granddaughter, Lynn, Jon Moore and David Moore; mother, Kathy Lindblad; siblings, Paula Fanning and Troy Lindblad; and a host of friends.
Johanna Elisabeth “Lisa” Hennigh
FORT WORTH — It is with great sadness that the family of Johanna Elisabeth “Lisa” Hennigh, 89, announces her peaceful passing on Jan. 13, 2017.
Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Chaplain Al Munger will officiate.
Lisa, as she was known to her friends, came to the U.S. from Germany in 1957 and made Fort Worth her home. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and great-grandmother. An eternal beauty, she was always the belle of the ball and made friends easily. She loved sewing and had a passion for gardening. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and husband, Ret. Maj. Charles Hennigh.
Survivors: She leaves behind a loving family that includes her daughter, Luise Baggett; son-in-law, Dennis Baggett; grandson, Michael Justice and his wife, Laura Justice; great- randdaughter, Allison Justice; great-grandson, Easton Justice; step-granddaughter, Kim Eason and her husband, Billy Eason; as well as nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. Suffice it to say, that Lisa, will be great missed.
Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Hess
FORT WORTH — Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Hess, 91, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
She was born in East Orange, N.J., to Graham and Frances McCorkle.She attended Denison University and was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Betty served as chairperson of Valley Hospital’s Gray Ladies organization in Ridgewood, N.J., and volunteered in local libraries in communities in which she lived. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert L. Hess.
Survivors: She is survived by daughter, Gail Meade and her husband, Robert, of Fort Worth; son, Philip Hess and his wife, Debra, of Brownsburg, Ind.; daughter, Lindsay LaMarche of St. Louis, Mo.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and a niece, Frances Seyer of Indianapolis, Ind.
Mary Page Jennings
SPRINGTOWN — Mary Page Jennings, 52, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at White’s Springtown Chapel. Interment: Springtown Cemetery.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at White’s Springtown Chapel.
Page was born Feb. 15, 1964, in Lyerly, Ga., to Joseph Alfred Jennings and Anngie Cathryn Peppers. She attended Tarrant County College and later drove a bus for Springtown ISD for six years. She was a member of Hilltop Family Church in Springtown. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Alfred Jennings, and sisters, Dana Jones and Penny A. Joyner.
Survivors: Mother, Anngie Cathryn Jennings; brother, Nathan Alan Jennings; sister, Lee Ann Bowen; and nephew, Casey Martin Jones.
Edgar Charles Jochum
FORT WORTH — Edgar Charles “Tiny” Jochum, born Feb. 8, 1944, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Memorial service: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Hurst Masonic Lodge #1387, 725 Mary Drive, Hurst, 76053. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Masonic service starts at 3 p.m.
Memorials: May be made to Shriners Hospital (loveshriners.org) or to the local masonic lodges.
Edgar was 72 years old, a native of New Orleans, La., and a resident of Fort Worth. He was very active in the community and a member of the U.S. Army National Guard (1962 to 1970), Moslah Shrine and Hurst Masonic Lodge #1387.
Survivors: His daughters, Tangela Daniels (Tee), Barbara Lessard (Darryl) and Cyndi Jochum (Sultan); grandchildren, Wesley Triche (Sam), Branden Lessard (Caitlin), Myranda Triche, Wyatt Daniels, Sultan Mohmand Jr. (Megan) and Alex Mohmand; great-grandchild, Kole Lessard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by and will join his late wife, Gwen Flores Jochum; parents, Henry Sr. and Ruby Jochum; and brother, Henry Jochum Jr.
J.W. Johnson
FORT WORTH — J.W. Johnson, 91, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel.
Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet.
Judith “Judi” Cosmos Lynk
BEDFORD — Judith “Judi” Cosmos Lynk, 75, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Bedford.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m., at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary the Virgin Catholic Church, 1408 N. Davis Drive, Arlington.
Interment: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Lane C..
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gospel of Life Disciples, 218 N.E. 17th St., Grand Prairie, Texas, 75050.
Judi was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Chicago, Ill. She graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing three-year RN program in 1962. Judi practiced nursing in elder care and pediatrics at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. She married Daniel Huber in 1965, who preceded her in death, and they had five children, Daniel, Michael, John, Charles and Kathryn. Judi married Charles “Chuck” Lynk Jr. in July of 1983 and joined her family with Chuck’s children, Charles III, Steven, and Nancy, and moved to Bedford. Judi was very active in several religious organizations: MAGNIFICAT, a ministry of Catholic Women; NETRTLEA, North East Tarrant Right to Life Educational Association; and numerous prayer and rosary groups.
Survivors: Husband, Chuck; their eight children and spouses; and 41 grandchildren.
Mary Nita McGuffin
Weatherford — Mary N. McGuffin passed Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Wiley Funeral Home.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
James “Jim” Miller
James “Jim” Miller, 84, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
Funeral: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Skyvue Victoria Chapel.
Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Skyvue Funeral Home.
Jim was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Jefferson City, Mo., to Willard and Halene Miller. He was an accomplished baseball player at Sunset High in Dallas where they won a state title. He later entered the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Korea where he earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. His military career spanned 13 years during which he attained the rank of captain. Jim earned his Ph.D. from Clayton University and continued serving in higher education for 32 years at UT, Gary Job Corps and TCC. He continued serving his community in Mansfield for six years as personnel administrator and municipal judge. He enjoyed going to the gym at least four times a week for 45 years and spending time on a daily basis at his friend’s custom gun shop.
Survivors: Wife, Sharman Miller; sons, Eric Miller and Kalim Jacobs and wife, Brook; and grandson, Joseph Jacobs.
Robert Tugwell Miller
Robert Tugwell Miller, M.D., 85, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at home after a brief illness.
Celebration of life: Based on Dr. Miller’s wishes there will be no memorial service. His life will be celebrated with our cherished memories of him.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, P.O. Box 1957, Fort Worth, 76101 or a favorite charity. Dr. Miller was born Feb. 27, 1931, in Batesville, Ark., to Beulah Tugwell Miller and E. Lowell Miller.
He was a dedicated, board certified orthopedic surgeon. He graduated from Baylor University and AOA from The University of Arkansas Medical School. He completed his internship and residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston and his children’s orthopedic residency at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Mass. He was stationed at Carswell AFB for six years and entered private practice in Fort Worth in 1966. Dr. Miller was on the hospital staff of All Saints, Harris, St. Joseph, and Fort Worth Children’s Hospital. He was a diplomat of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the following professional organizations: Tarrant County Medical Society, Texas Medical Association, American Medical Association, Southern Medical Association, The Singleton Surgical Society, The Royal College of Physicians and numerous others. Robert enjoyed being with his beloved granddaughter, Madeleine; visiting museums; painting; traveling with friends; and growing beautiful flowers. The family would like to thank the following doctors and their staff for their outstanding care: Dr. Jason Ledbetter M.D., Dr. Vijay Kalaria, M.D., and VITAS Hospice and his caregivers, Buddy and Deborah. The family and friends of Robert mourn his passing but celebrate and cherish the memory of the life he lived with such gentleness, kindness, and joy. In leaving this life Robert joins his much-loved son, Kevin; his parents; and sister, Martha.
Survivors: Wife of 49 years, Billye Kathryn; daughter, Cecilia (Jack); sons, Richard (Illayna), William (Ann), Kerry (Nora); grandchildren, Matthew, Madeleine and Grayson; many cousins; and his personal friends.
Michael Greer Murphy
Michael Greer Murphy, 67, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel.
Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood.
Michael was born June 14, 1949, in Liberal, Kan., to Frances Jeanne Edwards and George Greer Murphy Jr. He attended Odessa High School and San Angelo State University. Michael worked as a senior technical representative for Champion Technologies for 38 years and was an amateur paleontologist who found a previously undiscovered fossil which was named after him (parapostabulamurphyi). Michael was a longtime director of Referees for GOALS Youth Soccer Association in Ardmore, Okla. He married Kay Frances Perdue on May 26, 1983, in Odessa, Texas. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter.
Survivors: Wife, Kay Murphy; daughters, LeAnne Brush, Catherine Nowak and Amy Kilgore, all of Pataskala, Ohio, Michelle Turner of North Richland Hills and Heather Murphy of Everett, Wash.; sons, James Murphy and Michael Murphy, both of North Richland Hills; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Patrick Murphy of Tulsa, Okla; and sister, Joni Baillio of Dubach, La.
Cirilo Perales
Cirilo Perales, a retired diesel mechanic, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at the age of 76.
Memorial service: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Cirilo is preceded in death by his wife, Rita Perales; and parents, Nicolas and Rosa Perales.
Survivors: Daughter, Diana Calvery and husband, Mark; son, Daniel Perales and wife, Elena; grandsons, Caleb Calvery, Micah Vasquez, Matthew Vasquez and Jesse Santiago; granddaughter, Lydia Vasquez; and many friends.
Camille Ellen Daley Pierce
KELLER — Camille Ellen Daley Pierce died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the age of 33 from complications related to brain cancer.
Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Keller United Methodist Church, 1025 Johnson Road, Keller.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in her honor to either the National Brain Tumor Society, 124 Watertown St., Ste 2D, Watertown, Mass., 02472 or the Camille Pierce Memorial Education Fund, EECU, PO Box 1777, Fort Worth, Texas, 76101. The memorial fund will be used to assist with Cale and Ceedan’s educations.
Camille was born April 21, 1983, in Fort Worth. From a young age, Camille displayed a vibrant personality and a smile that changed the world. She graduated from Texas Tech University in 2005. There she found her soulmate whom she would later marry at the age of 24. Following college, Camille began her career as an educator. After attaining her master’s degree in library science from Texas Woman’s University in 2010, Camille found her true passion as a librarian. On Dec. 15, 2011, she welcomed her first son, Cale, into this world; 22 months later on Nov. 1, 2013, she welcomed her second son, Ceedan, into her family. Camille was a devoted mother, passionate librarian, and beautiful friend. Her two little boys were her world. She loved being a “boy mom,” hunting bad guys, playing super heroes, and even overcame “throwing like a girl.” Camille was always full of love, hope, and courage. She was the cornerstone of our family, leading us both physically and spiritually through her battle with brain cancer. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her grandparents, Donald Judd, Morriss Granberry, and George and Therese Daley, preceded her in death.
Survivors: Camille is survived by her husband, Cade Pierce; their children, Cale (5) and Ceedan (3); her parents, Bill and Judy Daley; her brother, Nathan Daley and his family, Vanessa, Gregory, and Madeleine; and her grandmother, Martha “Sissy” Granberry.
View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Ronnie Wayne Porter
HURST — Ronnie Wayne Porter, 60, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Forest Ridge Funeral Home, 705 Airport Freeway, Hurst. The burial will be private.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fort Worth Animal Shelter.
Ronnie was born in Fort Worth on July 21, 1956. He graduated from L.D. Bell in Hurst.
Survivors: Mother, Latrell; father, Don; brother, Danny; sister-in-law, Mary; nephews, Chad and Travis; and daughter, Arielle.
Erman Edward Rhoten
LAKE WORTH — Erman Edward Rhoten, 83, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Fort Worth. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Claudene.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at White’s Springtown Chapel. Interment: Springtown Cemetery.
Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the White’s Springtown Chapel.
Erman was born March 3, 1933, in Paradise to Johnie Ray Rhoten and Dova Lee Hampton Rhoten. He graduated from Texas A&M University and served his country as an airman first class. After his service, Erman worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a civil engineer.
Survivors: Son, Elton Earl Rhoten; daughters, Katherine Yvonne Nelon, Michele Renee Helm, Sheryl Ann Rhoten, Sherry Jean Dean; Grandson, Gary Sprague; granddaughters, Cassandra Dowell, Shaina Navarro, Hillary Kaupert; Ashley Sprague, Breanna Dean, Erin Dean; and six great-grandchildren.
Torivio Flores Salazar
EULESS — Tony Salazar, 83, passed away Sunday Jan. 8, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3713 E. Harwood Road, Bedford.
Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, with rosary to begin at 7 p.m., in Mount Olivet Chapel. Family reception to follow funeral services at The Elks Lodge, 3233 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth.
Tony was born April 16, 1933, in Brownwood to Alejo and Leandra Salazar. He served in the U. S. Army from 1953 to 1956 and retired from Government Services Administration in 1994. He was an active member of the Fort Worth Elks Lodge for 15 years, as well as a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Bedford. Tony spent most of his retired time traveling and enjoying family, entertaining most of us at one time or another with his singing and playing of his guitar. May he rest in peace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Salazar.
Survivors: Sons, Anthony and wife, Joanne, Michael and wife, Tina, and Daniel and wife, Darla; grandchildren, Morgan, Sebastian, Sydney, Cameron and Victoria and husband, Christopher Evans; great-grandchildren, Haiden and Hunter Hubbard and Maliyah Salazar; and fiancee, Gloria Rodriguez.
Tammy Lynn Strobel
KELLER — Tammy Lynn Strobel passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a 12-year struggle with cancer surrounded by her family.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Memorial Park Funeral Service, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, followed by a celebration of life at Feragne Villa Event Venue in Hurst.
Tammy was born Sept. 8, 1963, in Rockford, Ill., to Charles and Phyllis Malone. Tammy was a devoted Christian who loved her family, loved animals and would go out of her way to help others. She was a perfect example of how to live life. She will be deeply missed.
Survivors: Husband, Pat Strobel; daughter, Angelina Reynolds; father, Charles Malone; brother, Curtis Malone; sister, Melissa Downs; nephew, Charles Malone; and niece, Holly Downs.
Margie Jane Clark Webb
MIDLOTHIAN — Margie Jane Clark Webb, born March 18, 1922, in Boyce to the late Henry Perry Clark and Sudie Bell Boyd Clark, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at First United Methodist Church with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Margie was a 1939 graduate of Waxahachie High School. She married the love 0f her life, Erdie Lee Webb, on Nov. 19, 1939. They moved to Midlothian in 1940 where they actively worked to better the community for over 77 years. In 1941 she became a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church Midlothian. She served as a board member, including board chair in 1992. She was active in Methodist Youth Fellowship, Stephens Ministry and the Emmaus Community. She was a spiritual leader in her home and in her community. Margie’s pride and joy were her two children. She adored Linda Lee Sanders and James E. “Jimmy” Webb. She was an active room mother, hosted many sleepovers, and braved the chaperone of the senior trip. She was also the perfect “Mrs. Claus” at Christmas. In 1950 Margie and Erdie purchased the Western Auto (Webb True Value) in Midlothian. During their 50-plus years in business they made friends of many of their customers. Working together they built a charmed life. Margie was a member of the Ladies of the Leaf, Midlothian Business Women’s Association and the Church Guild. She served as a State Tuberculosis Board member for over 15 years in Austin. Margie was preceded in death by her siblings, Clinton Clark, Edward Clark, James Wallace Clark and Lucille Clark Howard. Also preceding her was her husband, Erdie Lee Webb, Jr., and daughter, Linda Lee Webb Sanders.
Survivors: She is survived by her son, Jimmy Webb and wife, Betty; grandchildren, Julie Cooley, Jamie Wickliffe, Jenny Sanders, James Webb, Jr. and Jason Webb; great-grandchildren, Lori Cooley, Tony Cooley, Keri Wickliffe, Eric Wickliffe, Clark Wickliffe, Kati Wickliffe, Ryleigh Webb, Branden Webb, Emma Risse-Webb and Carson Risse-Webb; and great-great-grandchildren, Dakota Barton, Destiny Chandler, Hailee Cooley, Ethan Wickliffe, Alexis Chandler, Emilee Cooley and Kensley Moore.
Barbara Belle Wynn
FORT WORTH — Barbara Belle Wynn, 81, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
At her request, there will be no service. Barbara will be laid to rest in Greenwood Mausoleum. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a son and her husband.
Survivors: Daughters, Rene and Michele Wynn, both of Fort Worth.
Troy Bruce Yoakum
Troy B. Yoakum died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Service: None.
Memorials: North Texas Humane Society, 1840 E. Lancaster, Fort Worth, 76103.
James “Jim” Zimmer
WATAUGA — James “Jim” Zimmer, 52, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Memorial service: 3:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet Chapel in Fort Worth.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to, Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center.
Jim was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Feb. 16, 1964. He was the son of the late JoAnn and Jerry Umphred and the late James E. Zimmer. After graduating from Haltom High School in 1982, he started his career in customer service at K-Mart. His most recent position was road service administrator with Arnold Trucking in Grand Prairie. He enjoyed traveling to historical places with family and perfecting his passion for photography.
Survivors: Jim is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Chris Zimmer; his precious daughter, Katharyn; and his beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
