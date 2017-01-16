Obituaries for Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Josette Elizabeth Crow
LAKESIDE – Josette Elizabeth Crow, 92, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at First Baptist Church of Lakeside. Interment: Azleland Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Josette was born April 2, 1924, in Marseille, France. She married Vernal Crow in 1946 in France, and came to America as a war bride. She raised her family in Lakeside, and had been a resident there since 1955. She was active in many charity events and fun groups. She served as president of the International Women’s Club for several years. She loved her home and flowers, her church and friends, laughter and music... She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and her husband. Survivors: Her children, Paul Crow and wife, Jennifer, Ted Crow and wife, Sherry; sisters, Rosy DeHaro and Danielle Suzanne; grandchildren, Christy Crow, John Paul Crow and wife, Michelle, Antony Fink and wife, Natalie; great-grandchildren, Ashlee Bridges, Katelynn Townsley and husband, Jacob, Johnny Crow, McKenna, Owen and K.C. Fink.
Dorothy “Dot” Dodson
HURST – Dorothy “Dot” Dodson, 85, passed away peacefully in her tiny house on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Interment follows in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and her daughter, Cindy McMurtrey. Survivors: She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Long and her husband, Ken; grandsons, Mitchell Dodd, Garrett Dodd and Chad McMurtrey
Lynn D. Floyd
Lynn D. Floyd went home to be with God Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Mr. Floyd was 77. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary of University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive. Immediately following the service, family and friends will gather in the church’s Gallery Area. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to University Christian or the Humane Society of Fort Worth, in his memory, is suggested.
Born in Beatrice, Neb., on Sept. 24, 1939, Lynn was the son of Mark James and Hazel Agnes Hester Floyd. While not a native of Fort Worth, he moved to Texas as a boy and graduated from R. L. Paschal High School. Lynn spent his working life in grocery sales and marketing across North Texas. He was an active member of University Christian Church where he served as an usher and deacon. He thrived in his interests. During his career, he was known as “Maddog” on the CB. An award winning bowler, Lynn earned the coveted title of “Worst Bowler in the League,” twice! He was a lover of animals and had spoiled several dogs and a couple of cats throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Floyd. Survivors: In addition to his wife of 57 years, Beth Arden Burge Floyd, Lynn is survived by his daughter, Bonny Dunsworth and her husband, Benny; son, Jack Floyd; grandsons, Bobby Dunsworth and Justin and David Floyd; brother, Jerry Floyd and his wife, Penny; sister, Sonia Bilderback and her husband, Jimmy; and nieces and nephews and their families.
Paul Adams Horne
HURST – Paul Adams Horne, 93, of Hurst went to be with our Lord on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, after years of declining health. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at First Presbyterian Church, Grapevine. Memorials: May be sent to Children’s Hope Alliance, P.O. Box 1, Barium Springs, N.C., 28010. Survivors: Paul is survived by Ella Mae, his loving wife of 65 years; daughter, Kathy McGee and John of Grapevine; son, Paul Adams Horne Jr. and Michele of Rock Hill, S.C.; grandson, Paul Adams Horne III of Aurora, Ill.; and granddaughter, Mary Catherine Horne of Charlotte, N.C.
Frankie M. Lawson
FORT WORTH – Frankie M. Lawson passed Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Maudean Lowe
WHITE SETTLEMENT – Maudean Lowe, 82, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Memorials: If you would like to make a donation to honor Maudean’s memory, the family requests it be made to the Lake Worth Senior Center. Maudean was a loving and thoughtful person. She would extend a giving hand and do what she could to help anyone in need. She loved her family very much and was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. In addition to caring for her family, she spent her time painting with her friends at the Lake Worth Senior Center. Maudean was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Bill Lowe. Survivors: Children, Deborah Murphy and husband, Gary, Vickie Wiltcher, Tammy McNeely, Russ Lowe and wife, Cleo, Tee Lowe and wife, Sondra, Becki Lewis, and Susie Guffey; brother, Jerry Moran, and Mary Glenda; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Marshall Lawrence Matthews III
FORT WORTH – Marshall Lawrence Matthews III, 54, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, 76107, with Rev. William Wood officiating. Interment will be in the family cemetery in Walnut Cove, N.C., at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Arlington or the charity of your choice. Marshall was born April 12, 1962, to M. Lawrence and Ann Stephens Matthews in Snyder. Marshall graduated from Newman Smith High School in Carrollton in 1980. That same year, he also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas Tech University in 1985, where he was also a member of the esteemed Texas Tech Goin’ Band. Marshall was the operations manager for Air Clinic Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc. in Arlington. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Arlington where he also served as an usher. Marshall enjoyed hunting, fishing and sporting events – particularly watching his Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed attending concerts of favorite musical artists both past and present and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Survivors: Marshall is survived by his wife, Kathryn of Fort Worth; parents, Ann and Lawrence Matthews of Walnut Cove, N.C.; sister, Mary Pace of Decatur; sons Preston and wife, Nicole, of Flower Mound, Garrett and wife, Hannah, of Centennial, Colo., and William of Stillwater, Okla.; stepsons, Daniel Hill and wife, Heidi, of Fort Worth, Michael Hill of Fort Worth; stepdaughter, Sarah Donihoo and husband, Cameron, of Houston; stepgranddaughters, Brooklyn and Adeline; his dog, Copper; and many loving friends and relatives.
Mary Esther Louise Young Hix Mullins
FORT WORTH – Mary Esther Louise Young Hix Mullins, 87, stepped through the gates of glory to see her Savior Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hallmark Baptist Church, 4201 W. Risinger Road, Fort Worth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Mary was born Nov. 23, 1929, to Hurley and Ethel Young in Fort Worth. She graduated from Polytechnic High School. She married Johnny Hix in 1946, and they had three children, David, Lyndel, and Colleen. She was widowed in 1989. Then she met Harry Mullins, and they married in May 1998. They had almost 19 wonderful years together. She loved Harry’s children, Rob and Cindy, as her own. Mary loved traveling, fishing, and her children, five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Hallmark Baptist Church for 49 years. Mary was preceded by Johnny, her parents, and her brothers. She will be greatly missed by her family and a wealth of nieces and nephews whom she loved with all her heart.
Bobby Ray Murray
FORT WORTH – Bobby Murray died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Greater Antioch Baptist. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Riteway Baptist.
Kathleen Richey
ARLINGTON – Kathleen Richey passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Blessing Funeral Home, Mansfield. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Survivors: Siblings, Nancy Smith and husband, Wayne, Henry “Bubba” Morgan Jr.; sons, Larry Richey and wife, Kylee, and Chad Richey and wife, Summer; and numerous grandchildren.
Shelia Kaye Sampson
FORT WORTH – Shelia Kaye Sampson, 58, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Shelia was born Feb. 21, 1958, to Jimmy and Leona Smith in Fort Worth. She loved life and was extremely devoted to God, family, and friends. Survivors: She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Kimberly and Kristine (Brent); grandson, Richard; parents; brothers, Greg and Roger Smith.
Tammy Lynn Strobel
KELLER – Tammy Lynn Strobel passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a 12-year struggle with cancer surrounded by her family. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Memorial Park Funeral Service, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, followed by a celebration of life at Feragne Villa Event Venue in Hurst. Tammy was born Sept. 8, 1963, in Rockford, Ill., to Charles and Phyllis Malone. Tammy was a devoted Christian who loved her family, loved animals and would go out of her way to help others. She was a perfect example of how to live life. She will be deeply missed. Survivors: Husband, Pat Strobel; daughter, Angelina Reynolds; father, Charles Malone; brother, Curtis Malone; sister, Melissa Downs; nephew, Charles Malone; and niece, Holly Downs.
James Delano “Hot” Wilson
FORT WORTH – James Delano “Hot” Wilson went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Memorial: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Word of Faith Praise Center, 5715 Wilkes Drive, Fort Worth, 76119. He was born March 19, 1939. He was a faithful member of Word of Faith Praise Center for over 20 years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 53 years, India Sue Wilson; sisters Jeanette, Shirley; children, Faith, Ronny, James E., April, Brent; grandchildren, Houston, Desiree, Nicholas, Terrance, James F, Austin, Madison, Casy, Denisia, Mindy, Thomas, Michael; great-grandchildren, Jason, Tristan, Connor, Aiden, Lily, Alura, Aurora; many adopted kids; nephews; and nieces.
