TCU sets a record with 20,000 applicants for the fall 2018 semester

Texas Christian University has reached a milestone and toppled its previous fall application record with more than 20,000 first-year applicants for the fall 2018 semester.

The previous record was set just two years ago, when 19,972 prospective students applied.

TCU360.com first reported the milestone.

The number of applications received has not increased each year but has been trending upward over the past decade, according to the university’s admissions department.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The biggest uptick in applications came between 2010 and 2011, when applications rose from 14,079 to 19,166, which the school believes could be the result of the football team making it to the Fiesta Bowl and then the Rose Bowl.

The university says it has seen consistent application pools ever since.

The university’s admissions department is already preparing for the 2019 applicants, admissions director Heath Einstein told TCU360.com.

“The enrollment cycle never truly ends,” Einstein said. “Even though we focus a great deal of energy right now on encouraging admitted high school seniors to commit to TCU, we are equally mindful that high school juniors (rising seniors) have already begun their college search.”