Students walk through the University of Texas at Austin campus in Austin in this file photo. The University of Texas System's Board of Regents recently approved tuition increases at its eight academic campuses.
Education

Hey Longhorns, get your wallets out

By Diane Smith

dianesmith@star-telegram.com

March 20, 2018 02:27 PM

FORT WORTH

Attention high school seniors: If burnt orange is in your fall 2018 plans, budget more money for tuition.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved two-year tuition increases at its eight UT academic institutions, according to a news release. At UT Austin, resident undergraduate tuition under a traditional rate plan was $5,199 in the fall. It is expected to increase by $104 in Fall 2018.

In Fall 2019, that basic tuition cost will increase again by $106 for Texas residents.

The cost of college tuition has long been a source of concern to students and families. In July 2015, Business Insider reported that the average annual increase in college tuition from 1980-2014 grew by about 260 percent compared to about 120 percent increase in all consumer goods.

That growth in tuition is reflected at UT Austin where in-state tuition and fees went from $3,004 in 1998 to $10,136 in 2017 academic school year, according to online data presented by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Tuition rates in the UT System vary by disciplines and institutions.

For high school seniors who intend to be Mavericks at UT Arlington, expect tuition hikes too. The basic academic cost for in-state students goes from $4,769 this academic year to $5,041 next fall. It's a 5.7 percent increase from Fall 2017.

