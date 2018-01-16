The Fort Worth school district is holding its annual Whiz Quiz competition this week.
Education

Fort Worth’s whiz kids gear up for yearly contest

By Diane Smith

dianesmith@star-telegram.com

January 16, 2018 06:43 PM

FORT WORTH

A Jeopardy-style competition that tests the know-how of students in grades 6 through 12 gears up this week.

The district’s 40th FWISD Whiz Quiz final competition kicked off Tuesday evening with sixth-grade students. Middle school students compete Wednesday and high school students compete Thursday.

The competition began in Fort Worth schools during the 1977-78 school year at Paschal High School. It has become a districtwide event with a game show feel. This year, questions will be asked by Jeff Jamison, a meteorologist with CBS 11, and Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy.

Participants answer questions such as: “Name this field of physics. Its ‘second law’ states that the total disorder in the universe never decreases.” (The answer is thermodynamics.)

The competition is held at the the Fort Worth school district boardroom, 2903 Shotts St. The event is streamed live at www.fwisd.org. The broadcast is also available on Charter Cable channel 192 or ATT U-verse 99.

Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1

  Comments  

