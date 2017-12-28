Students in Fort Worth schools start classes on Jan. 9.
Education

It’s not too soon to ask when school starts back up in Tarrant County. Here’s the list

By Diane Smith

dianesmith@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 06:27 PM

Winter break is in full swing.

The cold, wintry days that have followed Christmas Day are typically characterized by children playing with new toys. However, every so often a movie or football bowl game is interrupted by a parent asking: “Do you have any homework?”

Some parents may also be wondering: “Is it too soon to ask when school starts?”

It’s never too soon, so mark your calendars if you haven’t already:

Jan. 3: Azle, Birdville, Carroll, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Lake Worth

Jan. 4: Aldeo, Hurst-Euless, Bedford, Keller, White Settlement

Jan. 8: Kennedale

Jan. 9: Arlington, Burelson, Crowley, Everman, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Joshua, Mansfield, Northwest, Weatherford

Jan. 10: Castleberry

Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1

