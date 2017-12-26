The Young Men's Leadership Academy is among four Fort Worth schools nominated for the America’s Best Urban School Award.
Education

These Fort Worth campuses are transforming urban schools

By Diane Smith

December 26, 2017 05:48 PM

FORT WORTH

Four Fort Worth schools are finalists for the 2018 America’s Best Urban School Award — an honor that recognizes high-performing campuses in large urban centers.

Young Men’s Leadership Academy, World Languages Institute, Bonnie Brae and Westcliff elementary schools are among 18 national finalists for the award presented by the National Center for Urban School Transformation, or NCUST.

“Each of these schools is an exemplar of both excellence and equity,” said Superintendent Kent Scribner in a news release.

The four schools serve students from all ethnic and special population groups, including special education and English language learners. The schools also serve a large percentage of economically disadvantaged students and have high attendance and low suspension rates, according to the press release.

There are three award levels — bronze, silver and gold. The bronze and silver winners will be announced in May. Gold winners will be announced in October.

The Young Men’s Leadership Academy was named one of America’s Best Urban Schools in 2015, according to NCUST. Several Fort Worth schools have also received the honor, including Charles A. Nash, North Hi Mount, South Hi Mount elementary schools. Stripling Middle received the honor two years.

Two Arlington schools made the list this year — Baily Junior High and Juan Seguin High School.

This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.

Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1

