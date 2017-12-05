Will FWISD committee be able to meet its deadline for new ethics policy?

Will a classroom setting help Fort Worth school board members write a new ethics policy?
Thursday, members of the Special Board Policy Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in Room 216 at Wilkerson Greines Activity Center to craft an ethics policy to replace one that had been approved by the school board in April.
The April policy was rescinded in August, when some trustees say they were unclear what they were voting on. The extensive, six-page policy had been crafted by the Board Policy Committee to replace a one-paragraph policy that had been place since 2007.
So now comes Policy No. 3.
Trustee Christene Moss chairs the special committee and has promised to have a draft ready by Dec. 12 when the full school board meets.
Trustee Ashley Paz, who helped craft the April policy, said she hopes they will have a productive conversation that results in a comprehensive policy. She said she has submitted language she hopes is included in the new ethics policy.
But she is also skeptical about the process. At the last special committee meeting, discussion turned tense when she touched on the need for a tough ethics policy.
“At this point, I don’t know what is going to come out of this process given the events of the last meeting,” Paz said, “The last meeting was not a productive conversation. I don’t feel like everyone at the table was allowed to have their voices heard.”
The special committee includes four trustees: Moss, Paz, T.A. Sims and Ann Sutherland.
The venue for the committee is a matter of convenience for trustees because it will allow members of the special committee to attend an annual scholars’ ceremony at Wilkerson Greines.
