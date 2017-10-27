Step aside football, DFW marching bands take top billing this weekend

Just a few hours after they put on a show during halftime of their high school’s football game, bands from across North Texas will take center stage for another performance.
This time, the stakes are high.
Bands in Class 5A, 3A, 2A and 1A will be competing in UIL Area marching contests on Saturday with the hopes of advancing to state Nov. 6-8 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.
Because the UIL rotates the classifications that compete at the state level, Class 6A and 4A bands do not advance this year.
Among the Class 5A bands competing Saturday will be Fort Worth Trimble Tech.
Earnest Colvin, band director, said his 86-member band is ready.
“We are excited,” Colvins said. “We just feel it’s this issue of band IQ — band etiquette, band pride and execution of the performance.”
Tech’s bands is performing a piece called, “Invincible.” Colvin said it captures the spirit of his band with a musical message of people standing strong.
North Texas marching bands will be competing at contests in North Richland Hills, Little Elm and Mesquite. Preliminary rounds start at 10 a.m., followed by the finals. The top four bands from each contest advance to state.
Four marching bands from the Fort Worth school district compete at Little Elm: Carter-Riverside, Southwest, Western Hills and Trimble Tech.
“Having our bands advance to the next level is a great opportunity to showcase the talent we have in our district,” said Christina Walk, executive director of visual and performing arts for Fort Worth schools.
Southwest High advanced to state in 2015, finishing eighth overall.
“We would love to have a Fort Worth band advance to state as we have had in the past,” Walk said.
Mansfield’s Lake Ridge band, which is performing at Little Elm on Saturday, also made it to state in 2015.
Brad Bonebrake, Lake Ridge’s band director, said this year’s musical number is called, “Phoenix Rising,” and depicts the life cycle and magical ability of the mythical bird.
“The kids have invested 100 percent of themselves,” Bonebrake said.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
If you go
Area UIL marching band contests at Saturday and the top bands advance to state.
Area F, Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletic Complex
200 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills
First band performs at 10:15 a.m., finals start at 7 p.m.
Fort Worth area bands competing: Burleson Centennial, Richland, Boswell, Birdville, Grapevine Aledo, Brewer, Colleyville-Heritage, Saginaw, Crowley, Burleson, Granbury, Chisholm Trail, Azle, Joshua.
Area B, Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex
1151 E. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm
First band performs at 10 a.m., finals start at 7:30 p.m.
Fort Worth area bands competing: Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, Mansfield Summit, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Mansfield Timberview, Mansfield Legacy, Arlington Seguin, Fort Worth Southwest, Fort Worth Western Hills, Mansfield Lake Ridge.
Area C, Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Scyne Road, west of Interstate 635, Mesquite
Fort Worth-area bands competing: Northwest, Eaton, Waxahachie, Midlothian.
