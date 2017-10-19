Need a job? Fort Worth schools are hiring.

Fort Worth schools are looking for workers.

The school district announced 95 job openings recently on its Facebook page. The district is seeking bus drivers, bus attendenants, custodians, campus monitors and cafeteria workers.

The district wants to fill the openings “as soon as possible,” said Clint Bond, spokesman for the district.

The jobs have different salary levels. For example, bus drivers have an hourly rate of $15.14-$18.92 while cafeteria/child nutrition service workers earn $11.09-$13.86 an hour.

The announcement comes about a week after the district’s cafeteria workers expressed worries that the district will outsource nutrition jobs. Dozens of cafeteria workers showed up to the Oct. 10 school board meeting to spotlight their worries.

The school district has said there are no plans to cut cafeteria workers. Instead, the district is looking at ways to boost services, and that may include contracting with a company to support existing cafeteria operations, Bond told the Star-Telegram. Superintendent Kent Scribner stressed that message to the cafeteria workers twice before that meeting, Bond said.

For more information, go to www.fwisd.org/careers or call 817-814-2740.

This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.