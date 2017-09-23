The Fort Worth district’s West Handley Elementary School is well-stocked with Spanish language books for students.
The Fort Worth district's West Handley Elementary School is well-stocked with Spanish language books for students.
Education

Here’s how much North Texas school districts got in Title I funding

By Diane Smith

dianesmith@star-telegram.com

September 23, 2017 1:03 PM

North Texas public schools rely on federal Title I, Part A dollars to support learning on campuses that serve poor children. These dollars typically pay for reading tutors, math tutors, data specialists and social service programs that connect struggling families with community resources.

“When you go to a campus, you get to see that in action,” said Ashley Paz, a trustee on the Fort Worth school board.

Principals work with teams of community members and parents each year to outline campus needs, which are outlined in plans that guide the spending of Title I, Part A dollars.

But because of a new federal education law, the Texas Education Agency had to change the way it allocates money to schools, resulting in reductions for many North Texas districts.

Here’s a sampling of funding amounts for last school year and estimates for this school year.

Aledo

2016-17: $274,521

2017-18: $281,532

Arlington

2016-17: $19,442,541

2017-18: $16,148,865

Azle

2016-17: $1,073,854

2017-18: $ 974,254

Birdville

2016-17: $4,402,341

2017-18: $4,149,086

Burleson

2016-17: $919,851

2017-18: $937,592

Castleberry

2016-2017: $1,210,473

2017-2018: $1,116,276

Crowley

2016-17: $2,701,943

2017-18: $2,716,037

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw

2016-17: $1,575,225

2017-18: $1,521,740

Everman

2016-17: $1,701,249

2017-18: $1,720,952

Fort Worth

2016-17: $34,677,088

2017-18: $32,336,546

Godley

2016-17: $197,943

2017-18: $190,612

Hurst-Euless-Bedford

2016-17: $3,801,813

2017-18: $3,553,787

Grapevine-Colleyville

2016-17: $1,637,460

2017-18: $1,418,903

Keller

2016-17: $2,037,197

2017-18: $1,827,415

Kennedale

2016-17: $327,406

2017-18: $279,875

Lake Worth

2016-2017: $841,233

2017-2018: $756,769

Mansfield

2016-17: $3,145,889

2017-18: $3,048,104*

Weatherford

2016-17: $1,145,345

2017-18: $1,053,397

White Settlement

2016-17: $968,262

2017-18: $899,689

*Actual funding, not an estimate.

Source: North Texas school districts

