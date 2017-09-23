Here’s how much North Texas school districts got in Title I funding

North Texas public schools rely on federal Title I, Part A dollars to support learning on campuses that serve poor children. These dollars typically pay for reading tutors, math tutors, data specialists and social service programs that connect struggling families with community resources.
“When you go to a campus, you get to see that in action,” said Ashley Paz, a trustee on the Fort Worth school board.
Principals work with teams of community members and parents each year to outline campus needs, which are outlined in plans that guide the spending of Title I, Part A dollars.
But because of a new federal education law, the Texas Education Agency had to change the way it allocates money to schools, resulting in reductions for many North Texas districts.
Here’s a sampling of funding amounts for last school year and estimates for this school year.
Aledo
2016-17: $274,521
2017-18: $281,532
Arlington
2016-17: $19,442,541
2017-18: $16,148,865
Azle
2016-17: $1,073,854
2017-18: $ 974,254
Birdville
2016-17: $4,402,341
2017-18: $4,149,086
Burleson
2016-17: $919,851
2017-18: $937,592
Castleberry
2016-2017: $1,210,473
2017-2018: $1,116,276
Crowley
2016-17: $2,701,943
2017-18: $2,716,037
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw
2016-17: $1,575,225
2017-18: $1,521,740
Everman
2016-17: $1,701,249
2017-18: $1,720,952
Fort Worth
2016-17: $34,677,088
2017-18: $32,336,546
Godley
2016-17: $197,943
2017-18: $190,612
Hurst-Euless-Bedford
2016-17: $3,801,813
2017-18: $3,553,787
Grapevine-Colleyville
2016-17: $1,637,460
2017-18: $1,418,903
Keller
2016-17: $2,037,197
2017-18: $1,827,415
Kennedale
2016-17: $327,406
2017-18: $279,875
Lake Worth
2016-2017: $841,233
2017-2018: $756,769
Mansfield
2016-17: $3,145,889
2017-18: $3,048,104*
Weatherford
2016-17: $1,145,345
2017-18: $1,053,397
White Settlement
2016-17: $968,262
2017-18: $899,689
*Actual funding, not an estimate.
Source: North Texas school districts
