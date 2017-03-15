Universities face funding cuts of 6 percent to 10 percent in Senate plan

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 16 Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

30:32 Officer Down

1:08 Driving performance declines when texting

2:53 Mansfield Legacy's Kendall Catalon accounts for 7 TDs in 56-21 rout of Cleburne

3:18 Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

5:48 Titletown, TX, episode 1: The Aledo Way

1:57 House Intelligence Committee: "we don't have any evidence" of wiretapping