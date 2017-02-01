Joshua teacher says he’s not trying to ‘change the political views of my students’

A Joshua High School English teacher, whose political lesson drew worries that they leaned toward indoctrination, said he was teaching juniors about political philosophies so they could better understand the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
“I am not trying to change the political views of my students. In fact, I care only that they’re informed enough —as much as a single 40 minute lesson can provide — to understand the issues presented in our readings. Whether they do that through a progressive or conservatives lens matters not at all to me,” said Mike McDaniel in an email.
One parent was concerned that the lesson began with McDaniel asking students to identify themselves as Republican or Democrat with a show of hands. He then went through points outlined in a handout titled “Political Philosophies” that compares liberals to conservatives.
McDaniel said he is not trying to single out students when he asks them to raise their hands.
“... I ask them for a show of hands only to determine whether they have any idea of their, and to demonstrate to them they have something to learn,” McDaniel stated. “Only one or two per class raise their hands. If they would rather not raise their hands, I do not require it, nor do I in any way embarrass them or call them out.”
One section of the handout states that Democrats are “soft on crime” and “against private firearm ownership.” Republicans were described “hard on criminals, firearm ownership is a right, individual responsibility/enforce the law.”
McDaniel said he is not trying to influence students politically, explaining that for the last 13 years he has presented students with a brief primer on progressive and conservative political philosophies. The 40-minute lesson is given once a year, he said.
“I do not state my political beliefs, nor do I, in any way, suggest that there is one true set of political beliefs,” McDaniel said.
Education advocates said the current political climate calls for caution in the classroom.
“I think in this day and age, teachers need to tread carefully,” said Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, which represents educators in North Texas. “Emotions are running high.”
Poole said teachers need to be sensitive about controversial topics and keep administrators and parents in the loop.
“That way there are no surprises in the classroom,” Poole said.
A parent who contacted the Star-Telegram, and who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, said her child felt that McDaniel’s lesson — and another one in World History — contained political rhetoric and appeared to be indoctrination.
During the history class, another teacher’s presentation on “Revolution and Nationalism” included a slide with an image of Hillary Clinton wearing a Nazi swastika armband and facial hair similar to that of Adolf Hitler.
There was also an image of former President George W. Bush behind bars.
The identity of that teacher has not been confirmed buy the Star-Telegram.
“We have got to stand for our values,” the parent stated. “We must stand for our youth. They have to be given clear visions of both sides of the road, in order for them to discern where they will stand, and also where others stand that are different than them. Tolerance is the key and the single answer to finding a middle ground.”
The concerned parent said her child felt uncomfortable with the lessons and noted that McDaniel has a personal political blog.
“I have a blog, which deals with some political issues, but also touches on music, culture, sports and training and other issues of interest to my readers and me,” he said. “I do not advertise it to my students.”
McDaniel said he has voted for both Democrats and Republicans. He said he does not tell his students his political views. He does tell them that his believes in the “Constitution is the supreme law of the land.”
Teachers actions in response to the current political climate has drawn questions about educators crossing lines. Recently, a Dallas school district art teacher was placed on administrative leave after posting a video on social media of her shooting a water gun at an image of President Donald Trump, the Dallas Morning News reported.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
