Western Hills High School hopes to honor respected principal

A Western Hills High School athletic field house may soon honor longtime educator and principal James Wellman, who died earlier this month.
On Tuesday, the Fort Worth school board will consider a proposal to name the campus’ field house after James Lee Wellman. The beloved school leader had served as the campus principal since 2009. Faculty, staff and community members made the request to the school district. He was seen by many as a friend and role model, according to the school district.
The campus community recently held a vigil in honor of Wellman.
“He touched the lives of many students and went above and beyond to be more than a principal,” states a background document compiled by the school district. The field house recently received enhancements through money from a bond program approved by voters in 2013.
