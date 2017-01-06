Western Hills High School Principal James Wellman dies

Western Hills High School Principal James Wellman, a longtime educator with Fort Worth schools, died Thursday.
Wellman, 47, died of natural causes, according to a news release from the school district.
“Jamie Wellman was respected by students, families and colleagues,” Superintendent Kent Scribner said. “He will be mourned as a great and caring leader who developed deep, personal relationships with everyone in the Western Hills High School family.”
Counselors will be available at Western Hills to offer support for students when school resumes Tuesday.
Wellman joined the school district in 2000 as a special education teacher at Carter-Riverside High School. He also worked as a special education teacher at South Hills High School. In 2005, he transferred to Western Hills High School, according to the district.
He began serving as principal at Western Hills in 2009.
“He was always eager and proud to share the achievements of students and staff,” Scribner said. “Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife, son and entire family.”
Wellman graduated with a Bachelor of the Arts degree in safey and health education from West Virginia State College. He earned a master’s degree in education administration from Texas Christian University.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, a son, Payne, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herb and Kathy Stephens. Herb Stephens is a former athletic director with the Fort Worth school district.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
