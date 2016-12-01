Students at UNT, TWU, rally in support of sanctuary campus effort

Students from the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University held rallies Thursday to push university officials to designate their respective campuses as sanctuary campuses, according to published reports.
Students argued that the designation would prevent police from enforcing immigration laws and cooperating with federal immigration officials, a WFAA story said.
The effort followed campaign promises from President-elect Donald Trump to deport millions of undocumented illegal immigrants, WFAA reporting said.
The rallies also highlight demands made in a petition asking UNT officials to take action to support students who may be in the United States illegally, according to WFAA reporting.
WFAA reported that students sent a letter to the chancellor, president and university administrators demanding that they take steps to declare the campus a sanctuary. The letter specifically asks that administrators refuse to cooperate with federal authorities during attempted deportations or immigration raids on campus by forbidding any enforcement agency to come on campus to do immigration enforcement without warrants.
According to a story by Fox 4 News, about 300 students walked out of classes at UNT and marched through Denton where they joined with TWU students in a joint protest.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments