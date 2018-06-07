Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 6

Police in Dallas are looking into two attacks in the popular Deep Ellum neighborhood on Friday and Saturday mornings. In the most recent attack, a woman walking in the 2900 block of Elm Street was attacked by a large group.
Body camera video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows the traffic stop and arrest of Sherita Dixon-Cole. Cole had accused a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper of sexually assaulting her during an arrest.
In 2012, a young woman let someone into her Arlington apartment and was stabbed more than 100 times. Who killed Irasema Chavez? Listen to a new episode of the "Out of the Cold" podcast at www.star-telegram.com/outofthecold.