Motorcycle thefts drop nationwide, but Texas is one of the most targeted states

Fewer motorcycles were stolen across the country last year, but Texas was the third most targeted state.
Motorcycle thefts actually dropped five percent this year, compared to 2016, according to the annual theft report from the Illinois-based National Insurance Crime Bureau.
But 3,525 of those motorcycles were stolen in Texas — and 325 came from Tarrant County, the report showed.
States that saw more bikes stolen were California, 7,532, and Florida, 4,323. South Carolina and North Carolina rounded out the top five states, with 1,732, and 1,632 thefts.
The fewest number of motorcycles — 27 per state — were stolen in Maine and Vermont.
"It's no surprise that motorcycles are so popular in (Texas)," according to a Texas is Motorcycle Country blog. "Texas has always been a fantastic place to ride, with its wide-open roads and fantastic weather."
Across the country, 44,268 motorcycles were stolen in 2017 compared with 46,467 in 2017, the new NICB report shows.
The top cities for motorcycle thefts last year? New York, San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, Houston, San Antonio, Fort Lauderdale and Philadelphia.
Officials suggest that if you have a motorcycle, you should make sure it's locked up or secured — especially during the summertime.
That's because the most thefts occurred last year in July and August, with 4,951 each month.
Stolen
The top motorcycle brands stolen last year were Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Harley Davidson, Inc., Kawasaki, Taotao, KTM, Genuine, Ducati and Kymco.
A look at the top 25 counties across the country where motorcycles were stolen last year show that only five of them were in Texas.
Counties at the top of the list: Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami-Dade, New York and Clark in Nevada.
Five Texas counties made the top 25 list: Harris (9), Bexar (12), Dallas (14), Tarrant (22) and Travis (25).
In Tarrant County, there were 325 motorcycle thefts reported in 2017 and 359 the year before.
But across the state, Texas actually saw 5 percent fewer motorcycles stolen in 2017 from the year before, according to the report.
Recovered
And while Texas was the third most state where motorcycles were stolen last year, it also was the third most state where stolen motorcycles were recovered.
Again, California and Florida led the way, this time with 3,423 and 1,718 motorcycles recovered.
Texas saw 1,192 motorcycles recovered last year, a 40 percent recovery rate. Missouri and South Carolina rounded out the top five states where motorcycles were recovered.
And the fewest number of recovered motorcycles were in Vermont and Maine.
The report does not indicate what type of condition the bikes were in when they were found.
