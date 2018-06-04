Being shot twice didn't keep a North Texas man from chasing his attackers

A man is in stable condition at John Peter Smith hospital Monday morning after he was shot twice by a pair of attackers who he then chased in his vehicle, Everman police said in a release.
The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Barron Avenue, police said.
The man, who was not identified, was approaching his vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. to go to work when two armed suspects approached him, police said.
When the victim fought back and resisted, police said, the suspects shot him twice, then fled the scene in a vehicle described as a gold or brown early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe.
The victim then got into his own vehicle and chased the suspects down the street. The suspects fired more shots at the man's vehicle, police said.
"This investigation is still in the very early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available," police chief C.W. Spencer said in the release.
Comments