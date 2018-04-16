Something in your SUV is valuable and easy to steal. Do you know how to protect it?

If you drive an SUV with a removable third-row seat, you might not realize you're carrying around a valuable item that can be stolen in less than 30 seconds, Grapevine police say.
The department says on its Facebook page that third-row seats are easily removed, bear no traceable serial numbers and can fetch up to $1,000 in online sales or at flea markets or salvage yards.
And replacements and repairs from dealerships can cost more than $1,500, Grapevine police say.
The department says two third-row seats were stolen from SUVs this past weekend.
Police say the best way to secure your third-row seat is to simply do what you'd do with a bicycle — chain it up.
Or if you don't use the third row, just take it out yourself and keep it in your house.
