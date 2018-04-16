After receiving a pair of third-row SUV seat theft reports over the weekend, Grapevine police reposted this video on Facebook about how to secure the third-row seat from thieves. The seats are easily removed and can fetch up to $1,000, police say. Stephen English
After receiving a pair of third-row SUV seat theft reports over the weekend, Grapevine police reposted this video on Facebook about how to secure the third-row seat from thieves. The seats are easily removed and can fetch up to $1,000, police say. Stephen English

Crime

Something in your SUV is valuable and easy to steal. Do you know how to protect it?

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

April 16, 2018 11:49 AM

Grapevine

If you drive an SUV with a removable third-row seat, you might not realize you're carrying around a valuable item that can be stolen in less than 30 seconds, Grapevine police say.

The department says on its Facebook page that third-row seats are easily removed, bear no traceable serial numbers and can fetch up to $1,000 in online sales or at flea markets or salvage yards.

And replacements and repairs from dealerships can cost more than $1,500, Grapevine police say.

The department says two third-row seats were stolen from SUVs this past weekend.

Police say the best way to secure your third-row seat is to simply do what you'd do with a bicycle — chain it up.

Or if you don't use the third row, just take it out yourself and keep it in your house.

Fort Worth police are seeking information on this young man and woman who are suspected of stealing students' backpacks from a locker room at Chisholm Trail High School, then stealing one student's car. Fort Worth Police DepartmentStephen English

Arlington police are seeking information about this woman, who they believe stole packages from a home on Wentworth Drive and possibly other package thefts. Arlington Police Department via Twittersenglish@star-telegram.com

Authorities in Tarrant County are trying to located the owner of more than 70 pieces of musical instruments and tools found inside stolen storage trailers in Fort Worth on Dec. 20, 2017. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  