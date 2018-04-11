They walked onto a high school campus and stole backpacks, then a car, police say

Police are seeking a male and female pair they say walked onto the campus of a local high school and stole multiple backpacks and a student's car on April 4.
According to a news release from Fort Worth police, the male and female made their way into Chisholm Trail High School and entered a locker room through an adjoining bathroom.
Security video shows the duo leaving the campus carrying several backpacks each, police said. One student whose backpack was stolen had left his car keys in his bag, and the thieves stole the student's black Dodge Charger from the school parking lot.
The suspects are a white male with a bald or shaved head who has multiple tattoos on his right arm and a white female who was dressed in black and carried a tan messenger bag. Both are believed to be in their late teens or early twenties.
Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to call 817-392-4620.
