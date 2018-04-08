Oklahoma doctor arrested at DFW Airport on child sex charges

A 27-year-old Oklahoma doctor was arrested Wednesday at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after authorities said he traveled to Florida to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Angelo Francisco Trigoso-Jara was arrested by airport authorities and taken to the Arlington jail. The sheriff's office reported that Trigoso-Jara traveled to Venice, Florida, to have sex with a 15-year-old girl whom he met on a website designed for strangers to meet online.

Detectives were first made aware of the incidents on Feb. 26, when the victim’s mother contacted the sheriff’s office.

According to the 15-year-old victim, the girl disclosed her age during their first interaction. Trigoso-Jara, who indicated he was only 23, offered to pick her up from her home. He later took her to a hotel, where the two engaged in sex.

Authorities said in the days following the incident that Trigoso-Jara continued communicating with the girl through social media and sent her photos and videos exposing his genitals. Detectives working in partnership with U.S. Customs and members of the Arlington Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office tracked Trigoso-Jara down and took him into custody Wednesday afternoon.

He remains in custody at the Arlington City Jail without bond and will be extradited back to Sarasota County to face five counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim under 16, two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition using a computer, solicitation of a child via computer to commit an unlawful sexual act and traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual act.

Through an investigation, detectives learned Trigoso-Jara is listed in the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said additional charges are pending.



