Azle man molested a 12-year-old as she slept. But she awoke, so he called 911 on himself

An Azle man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for groping a 12-year-old girl last year — and then calling the police himself.

Herbert Peterson, 38, called 911 on himself last April 23 after the girl woke up and caught him in the act, a Parker County prosecutor said. He said Peterson told Azle police, "I groped a 12-year-old girl," and asked officers to come arrest him.

The girl was sleeping at a friend's home, and Peterson was staying at the home as well.

"Honestly, I've never had a case quite like this," Parker County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said in an email Wednesday. "Usually 911 calls are made by the victims or a witness, not by the person who commits the crime and then wants to be arrested."

The girl continues to suffer nightmares and has difficulty sleeping, Swain said.

"I wake up in tears and crying," the girl told Peterson in a victim impact statement, according to Swain. "I won't sleep with my door open."

She has also suffered from depression, she said.

"It's so hard for me to trust and not be scared away from home," she told Peterson. "I really do hope you have learned your lesson on this."

Peterson must serve at least five years before asking for parole.