Herbert Peterson of Azle was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for molesting a 12-year-old girl in April 2017. He called 911 on himself after groping the girl.
Herbert Peterson of Azle was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for molesting a 12-year-old girl in April 2017. He called 911 on himself after groping the girl. Courtesy: Parker County Jail
Herbert Peterson of Azle was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for molesting a 12-year-old girl in April 2017. He called 911 on himself after groping the girl. Courtesy: Parker County Jail

Crime

Azle man molested a 12-year-old as she slept. But she awoke, so he called 911 on himself

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

April 05, 2018 09:51 AM

Azle

An Azle man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for groping a 12-year-old girl last year — and then calling the police himself.

Herbert Peterson, 38, called 911 on himself last April 23 after the girl woke up and caught him in the act, a Parker County prosecutor said. He said Peterson told Azle police, "I groped a 12-year-old girl," and asked officers to come arrest him.

The girl was sleeping at a friend's home, and Peterson was staying at the home as well.

"Honestly, I've never had a case quite like this," Parker County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said in an email Wednesday. "Usually 911 calls are made by the victims or a witness, not by the person who commits the crime and then wants to be arrested."

The girl continues to suffer nightmares and has difficulty sleeping, Swain said.

"I wake up in tears and crying," the girl told Peterson in a victim impact statement, according to Swain. "I won't sleep with my door open."

She has also suffered from depression, she said.

"It's so hard for me to trust and not be scared away from home," she told Peterson. "I really do hope you have learned your lesson on this."

Peterson must serve at least five years before asking for parole.

Read More

Read More

Susana, a survivor of sexual child abuse, said counseling helps her move past the emotional trauma she suffered as a child. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) McClatchymfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

  Comments  