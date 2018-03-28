Juvenile in custody after police investigate school threat

A 15-year-old Centennial High School freshman was in the custody of Johnson County Juvenile Services Wednesday after allegedly making a threat that resulted in two Burleson schools being temporarily closed to visitors.

"We stress the seriousness of words, and we encourage parents to talk to their children about not making threats of violence by any means, direct, or through social media," said a statement issued by Burleson police. "We must and will take any threats that compromise the safety of our schools or other public spaces very seriously."

The arrest was announced by police shortly after 2:30 p.m., about an hour after the campuses were reopened to visitors.

"We understand this is still a very scary situation for parents and the public but we want to make sure everyone knows the difference," Burleson police said in a news release.

Police said a parent reported a tip that someone had made threats to a Burleson school. The threat was not made on social media.

The school district alerted parents on social media.

"Student safety is our highest priority," the district said in a statement. "We will always act swiftly to protect your children and provide you with as much information as possible."