Sheriff: Her mom wouldn't get her sunglasses, so she hit her with a bat

A woman who lives in Poolville in Parker County was arrested Monday and faces an assault charge after allegedly hitting her mother with a small baseball bat because she wouldn't go to get her sunglasses, the sheriff's office says.
In an arrest report provided by the Parker County sheriff's office, the woman, 23-year-old Chantel Mariah Segura, admitted to hitting her mother with a miniature bat, but said it was in self-defense because her mother was assaulting her.
Segura's mother told the arresting officer that she was driving with Segura and Segura's two children just before 11:30 a.m. Monday when Segura became upset that her mother "would not take Chantel to get her sunglasses," the report reads.
Never miss a local story.
"Chantel started hitting her with a mini baseball bat in the head and forearm," the report reads, adding that part of the assault happened while the mother was driving.
Segura left the scene on foot and was located and detained on the 8400 block of Zion Hill Road in Poolville, reported the arresting officer, who said Segura's mother had redness and slight bruising on her right forearm and left cheek and tenderness to the back of her head.
It was Segura's fifth booking in the Parker County Jail in the past four years, as she's been arrested and jailed on suspicion of theft, driving while intoxicated and without a license, and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.
You may also be interested in:
Comments