A Denton County patrol sergeant was fired Tuesday after he was taken into custody and accused of online solicitation of a minor.
Deputy posted an online ad looking for young male, warrant says. He got an undercover officer.

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 14, 2018 11:40 AM

A Denton County patrol sergeant posted a Craigslist ad in search of a "young discreet twink" for sex, but the young male had to come to Denton and spend the night, according to a warrant.

On Tuesday, Sgt. West Jordan answered someone he believed was a 16-year-old boy, communicating with the young male about sex, sending photos, and establishing a meeting place so he could pick up the teen and take him back to Denton., the warrant states.

Jordan planned to meet the teen in Hurst, but the young man turned out to be an officer posing as a teen, according to the warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram on Wednesday.

Jordan was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richland Hills, and faces a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

"I am shocked and ashamed by the arrest of one of our own for such a horrible crime," Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said in a news release. "Criminal actions by those sworn to serve and protect will not be tolerated."

Jordan, 46, of Denton, was fired late Tuesday from his position at the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken into custody Tuesday by the Tarrant County sheriff's internet crimes against children unit and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

West Jordan, 46, of Denton
On Tuesday, the undercover officer answered the ad which stated, "I'm near UNT. I will host and you must be able to come to me. Race is no issue, must be DDF."

Investigators later determined that Jordan posted the ad.

During their online conversation, the officer told Jordan he didn't have a car, but the Denton deputy said he would come and get him, according to the warrant.

"He has brought dishonor to his profession and to this office," Murphree said. "We are cooperating with the investigation."

Jordan was in the Tarrant County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $5,000 bail.

