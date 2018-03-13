Two seriously injured in Fort Worth shootings within blocks of one another

Fort Worth police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened several blocks from one another at nearly the same time Monday night near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Sycamore School Road.

A police spokesman didn't say whether the shootings were connected.

The first call came in to police at 10:51 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting on the 3200 block of Green Ridge Street.

Officer Tracy Carter said that neighbors reported hearing multiple shots fired at that location as well, where police found a man with a gunshot wound.

The second call was made to police just two minutes later from the 3200 block of Amber Court, which is five blocks north of the site of the first incident.

Carter said officers found a 19-year-old man at the second location.

"Both of these persons were transported to area hospitals by ambulance and were last reported to be in serious condition," Carter said.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74