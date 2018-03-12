Denton detective accused of biting his wife during dispute over phones

A detective was arrested Monday after police say he bit his wife during a domestic dispute.
Police identified the officer as Eric Beckwith, 41, of Denton.
Beckwith is expected to be charged with assault-family violence in the incident, which occurred Monday morning.
His 38-year-old wife suffered a minor injury during the dispute but did not require immediate medical attention, police said.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the officer's home about 5:30 a.m.
An arrest warrant gave this brief account of the incident:
Beckwith's wife was attempting to care for their baby when her husband started going through her phone. She grabbed his phone and started looking through it.
The two wrestled a bit but stopped when Beckwith realized he was waking the baby, whom his wife was holding. At some point, Beckwith is accused of biting her left arm.
She gave her husband the baby and went to a bathroom.
Beckwith, still holding the baby, followed his wife and kicked the bathroom door open. She told officers her husband tried to stop her from calling 911.
When they arrived, officers observed a bite mark on her arm and a hole in the bathroom door.
Beckwith told police that he may have accidentally bitten his wife while he was trying to get the baby from her and that he did not intentionally harm his wife, according to the warrant.
Beckwith was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of criminal and internal investigations.
