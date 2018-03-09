Shooting at strip club near Aledo leaves two men dead; two suspects arrested

The altercation that led to a shooting at a strip club near Aledo leaving two dead may have been sparked by the club's refusal to hire the gunman's girlfriend, authorities say.
Treveon Wilson, 24, has been arrested in the deaths and faces charges of capital murder, said Mike Simonds, senior chief with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.
Alexis Burgess, 24, who is possibly Wilson's girlfriend, was also arrested and faces capital murder charges, the sheriff's office said.
Simonds said Wilson underwent surgery for at least one gunshot wound.
The shooting occurred at Temptations Cabaret, which sits just off Interstate 30 between Fort Worth and Aledo.
The Tarrant County medical examiner listed 32-year-old Julian Martin of Fort Worth as having died at 10:33 p.m. Thursday at Temptations, 12291 Camp Bowie Boulevard West. Authorities have not identified the second victim.
On Friday morning, the Temptations Facebook page listed two GoFundMe pages "to help our brothers who were taken from us last night." One is linked here, and the other here.
Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74
