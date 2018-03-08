Tay-K 47 bragged about running from the law. A judge put him in his place

Saying he was bothered that a teen rapper accused of capital murder cut off his ankle monitor and allegedly committed new crimes — all while bragging about it in a song and video — a state district judge has denied Tay-K 47’s request for bond.

State District Judge Wayne Salvant then explained his concerns that Taymor McIntyre — known in the music world as Tay-K 47 — has been "glorified" for allegedly committing heinous crimes.

Defense attorneys Jeff Kearney and Reagan Wynn had requested the hearing, asking that the judge set a reasonable bond in the capital murder case.

McIntyre was 16 when officials allege he took part in the July 2016 robbery and fatal shooting of Ethan Walker, a 21-year-old Mansfield man. He has since been certified to stand trial as an adult in the case.

Defense attorneys had argued that because McIntyre’s case had started in the juvenile system — which does not have a bail or bond system in place — he is entitled to one now under Texas law.

McIntyre's father, Kevin Beverly, and his maternal uncle, Jewral McIntyre, testified that they would assure that McIntyre followed all bond conditions if he is released from jail. Beverly stated he had made arrangements to lease a house in Fort Worth if his son is released, where his family and Jewral McIntyre, a retired military man, would live.

Jewral McIntyre testified that he is willing to move to Fort Worth from his current home in Tampa, Florida, to help supervise his nephew, now 17.

"I love what I do but I love my nephew more," the uncle testified.

'High, violent assessment'

Prosecutor Bill Vassar called only one witness — Tarrant County juvenile probation officer Luis Montoya — who testified that less than three months after a juvenile judge decided to release McIntyre to live with his sister, the teen cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

Before his capture in New Jersey three months later on June 30, 2017, McIntyre allegedly took part in a second capital murder in San Antonio in April 2017 and an aggravated robbery in May 2017 that left a man hospitalized.





Before handing down his decision, Salvant pointed out that a risk assessment done on McIntyre showed he was a "high, violent assessment."





The judge then went down a long list of things that he said he found "very troubling."

He's troubled about the violent crimes that McIntyre allegedly committed while on the run.

He's troubled that McIntyre produced a song called "The Race," bragging about the situation that he's in and his run from the law — a song that later made the Billboards top music chart.

He 's troubled by the video that McIntyre made to go with that song that shows him brandishing a 9mm handgun and standing next to a wanted poster of himself.

And he's troubled that McIntyre thinks he deserves another break.

"I don't know how many people are supposed to die and I don't know why we ... as a country seem to glorify bad acts by putting out records and videos and people are following in this," Salvant said. "It's my understanding that people throughout this country have 'Free Tay-K signs up or "goto" funds to fund his defense and this court has a problem with that.

"I don't know what this country has become when people can go out and allegedly commit heinous crimes and be glorified for it."

Salvant said that while he believes in the law and has devoted his career to it, he doesn't believe that the law is meant to force him to set bond for people who have allegedly committed additional crimes.

"I believe if you are fortunate enough to have a bond, that you are compelled to follow the law," Salvant said. "And if you don't follow the law and it's shown that you're not following the law, then you're not entitled to another bond. I don't care how old you are."

'Not my head'

Salvant invited the defense attorneys to appeal his ruling.

"I would want somebody a lot smarter than me to make that decision then I think it would be on their head and not my head" if McIntyre is released and allegedly violates the law again., Salvant said.

He has asked the defense to submit a report showing McIntyre's financial status so he can set a reasonable bond should he be mandated to by an appeals court.

During Thursday's testimony, Beverly testified that his son earned around $600,000 to $700,000 in a record deal with Classic 88.

Beverly said that neither his son, nor himself, have direct access to a trust fund that has been established for his son, nor does he know how much is in the account. He told Salvant the trust was set up by a businessman whom he believes works for Sony, as well as two of his son's managers.

After the hearing, Jewral McIntyre said he was “disappointed” in Salvant’s decision and feels that the court is already punishing his nephew for crimes for which he has not been convicted.

“He’s being held to a higher standard," the uncle said.

"They're upset that he cut his monitor off.," Jewral McIntyre added. "...He posted video. They got played and they don't want to get played again. I understand that because I'm military but at the end of the day, he's a minor. He needs to be granted bail."





