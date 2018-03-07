Christina Morris of Fort Worth disappeared from a Plano parking garage more than three years ago.
Crime

Human remains found in Collin County could be Fort Worth woman missing since 2014

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 07, 2018 01:39 PM

Fort Worth

The family of Christina Morris, a Fort Worth woman who has been missing since August 2014, has been notified that human remains have been discovered near where investigators have been looking, WFAA reports.

The remains were found in Anna near the Collin County line, according to NBC 5.

Rebecca Lopez of WFAA tweeted that men excavating on Taylor Road found skeletal remains at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Allison Harris of Fox 4 said that Anna police and Collin County sheriff's officers were on the scene.

Enrique Arochi was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for Morris' kidnapping.

christina morris file (3)
Mother Jonni McElroy, and grandparents Linda and David Morris put up "Missing" posters for Christina Morris outside The Parks at Legacy on Aug. 21, 2015.
Michael Ainsworth The Dallas Morning News

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

