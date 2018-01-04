Three shot at skate park near Highland Middle School in Saginaw

Three young men were shot at a skate park in the 600 block of Stafford Station Drive near Highland Middle School in Saginaw about 7 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.
All three victims, one of whom is 14 and the other two in their 20s, were taken to the hospital, according to Capt. Russell Ragsdale, Saginaw police spokesman.
Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Ragsdale said. Police had a person of interest in custody, an adult male, who was being taken to the police station for further questioning about 9 p.m., Ragsdale said.
Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchell3
