Crime

Burleson police seek man who forced his way into woman's home and raped her

By Mitch Mitchell

January 03, 2018 08:05 PM

BURLESON

Police are looking for a man who forced his way into a woman's home on Tuesday and then sexually assaulted her.

The home invasion assault occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Wysteria Lane.

The woman told authorities that she heard a knock at her front door and when she answered the suspect forced his way in. The woman was alone in the home, police said.

The victim told police that she did not see a vehicle and that the suspect left on foot. The suspect is described as a thin man between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 who was wearing a black hoodie.

Additional officers will be patrolling the area.

Police said they would be interested in reviewing any video footage of the neighborhood that may have been taken around the same time the incident occurred. Police also want anyone with any information about this crime to contact Detective C. Pilgrim at 817-426-9961.

The public is being asked to report any suspicious activity near their home or neighborhood to police at 817-426-9903.

  • Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

    Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

