Burleson police seek man who forced his way into woman's home and raped her

Police are looking for a man who forced his way into a woman's home on Tuesday and then sexually assaulted her.
The home invasion assault occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Wysteria Lane.
The woman told authorities that she heard a knock at her front door and when she answered the suspect forced his way in. The woman was alone in the home, police said.
The victim told police that she did not see a vehicle and that the suspect left on foot. The suspect is described as a thin man between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 who was wearing a black hoodie.
Never miss a local story.
Additional officers will be patrolling the area.
Police said they would be interested in reviewing any video footage of the neighborhood that may have been taken around the same time the incident occurred. Police also want anyone with any information about this crime to contact Detective C. Pilgrim at 817-426-9961.
The public is being asked to report any suspicious activity near their home or neighborhood to police at 817-426-9903.
Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments