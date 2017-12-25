Plano teen apparently shot, killed over marijuana deal in Irving, police say

A 17-year-old Plano youth drove to Irving to sell marijuana, police said, when a fight broke out and he was shot in the chest on Christmas Eve.

Brett Adkins was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Christmas Day at Baylor Grapevine Scott & White Hospital, police said in a news release. The Tarrant County medical examiner's website says he died of a gunshot wound to the left chest.

Officers responded at about 9 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Red River Trail in Irving and found Adkins suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, police spokesman officer James McClellan said in the release. An initial investigation shows Adkins had apparently gone to conduct a marijuana sale when a suspect he was meeting produced a handgun and a fight broke out.

A suspect fired one round, and then two suspects fled on foot, McClellan said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information should call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and refer to case number 17-28727. Tips also may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

An investigation continues, McClellan said in the release.

Judy Wiley, 817-390-7843; @judygwiley