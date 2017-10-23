Dad of Richardson 3-year-old changes story, is charged with felony injury to a child

Updated 7:04 p.m.: Richardson police have again arrested Wesley Mathews, father of Sherin Mathews, and charged him with felony injury to a child.

Richardson police said in a statement on Facebook that Mathews voluntarily went to the police station with his attorney Monday and asked to speak with detectives.

“He provided an alternate statement of events from those which he had given previously, regarding the disappearance of Sherin,” the statement said in part.

Mathews is being held in the Richardson Jail and his bail has been set at $1 million. If convicted of the first-degree felony, Mathews faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

Original story below:

As Richardson police await confirmation of the identity of the body of a young child believed to be that of a missing 3-year-old, the girl’s 4-year-old sister will stay in foster care for now.

This development came Monday as the girls’ father made his first public appearance, and one day after police found a body that they say “most likely” is that of Sherin Mathews in a culvert less than a mile from her home.

The case had neighbors and strangers helping with the search and holding vigils to pray for the toddler’s safe return.

Sherin went missing after her father sent her outside in the middle of the night as punishment for being disobedient, he told police.

Here’s a look at what we know:

▪ On Oct. 7, Sherin’s father, Wesley, reported his adoptive daughter’s disappearance.

He told police he sent her outside to stand by a tree near an alley, where coyotes had been seen in the past, at 3 a.m. after she wouldn’t drink her milk. He said he went to check on her 15 minutes later and she was gone, an arrest warrant affidavit says.

Five hours later, after doing laundry and waiting for her to come home and for the sun to come up so he could look for her, he reported Sherin’s disappearance to police.

He has said his wife, Sini, was asleep during this time.

▪ Charged that evening with abandoning or endangering a child, Wesley Mathews posted bond a day later and was released from jail. He was required to give up his passport and wear an electronic monitoring device.

Meanwhile, an Amber Alert was issued. Police asked for help from neighbors whose surveillance cameras might have captured something that would help in the investigation.

▪ Officials announced that someone left the home in the family SUV about an hour after Sherin went missing and returned by about 5 a.m.

Authorities seized dozens of items from the home, including cellphones, a washer and dryer and a digital camera.

▪ On Sunday, the family was notified that the body of a young child had been found in the neighborhood.

More Videos 3:39 Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews Pause 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 5:10 Here's an aerial shot of what the border wall could look like 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:16 A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony 1:39 Ideas building inside YMLA "Design Den" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews Richardson police say a child's body was found in a culvert about a mile from the home of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, who has been missing since Oct. 7. Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews Richardson police say a child's body was found in a culvert about a mile from the home of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, who has been missing since Oct. 7. Richardson Police Department Courtesy

The other daughter

The couple’s 4-year-old biological daughter has been placed in foster care.

Wesley Mathews was seen in public for the first time Monday morning, attending a Child Protective Services hearing regarding his biological daughter.

The girl will stay in foster care for a month. During that time, CPS officials will conduct a home study, the Dallas Morning News reports. The News also quotes Kent Starr, an attorney for Sini Mathews, as saying that as part of Wesley Mathews’ bond agreement, the couple cannot live together.

The next custody hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Sherin Mathews, who has a developmental disability, was abandoned by her biological parents and left in an orphanage in India when she was 1, The Times of India reported.

Wesley and Sini Mathews adopted her about two years ago, finding her underdeveloped and malnourished, the Morning News reported.

Real-time news editor Patrick M. Walker contributed to this report.