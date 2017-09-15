Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Burleson home

Police fired shots at a man during an incident at a home in Burleson on Friday afternoon
The man, who had an apparent gunshot wound to his mouth when police arrived, was wielding a knife and a gun when two Burleson police officers and a Johnson County constable fired their weapons, city spokeswoman DeAnna Phillips said.
It was not yet known whether the officers’ shots struck the man, who is in his 20s, or if his only wound was the one he had suffered before they arrived.
His condition was unknown, but he was conscious at the scene before being taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Phillips said.
The incident unfolded about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Pecan Street, where the officers had responded to a report of a shooting.
Investigators do not yet know if someone else was with the man at the home or how he suffered the initial gunshot wound, Phillips said.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
