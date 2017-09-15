An officer-involved shooting happened in the 800 block of Pecan Street in Burleson on Friday, police said.
An officer-involved shooting happened in the 800 block of Pecan Street in Burleson on Friday, police said. Google Maps
An officer-involved shooting happened in the 800 block of Pecan Street in Burleson on Friday, police said. Google Maps

Crime

Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Burleson home

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

September 15, 2017 05:25 PM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 07:13 PM

BURLESON

Police fired shots at a man during an incident at a home in Burleson on Friday afternoon

The man, who had an apparent gunshot wound to his mouth when police arrived, was wielding a knife and a gun when two Burleson police officers and a Johnson County constable fired their weapons, city spokeswoman DeAnna Phillips said.

It was not yet known whether the officers’ shots struck the man, who is in his 20s, or if his only wound was the one he had suffered before they arrived.

His condition was unknown, but he was conscious at the scene before being taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Phillips said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident unfolded about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Pecan Street, where the officers had responded to a report of a shooting.

Investigators do not yet know if someone else was with the man at the home or how he suffered the initial gunshot wound, Phillips said.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13

    Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13
Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

View More Video