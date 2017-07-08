Teens charged with armed robbery took infant along for ride, Arlington police say

Arlington police found a surprise inside a gray SUV pulled over by north district units in the 500 block of West Randol Mill Road on Saturday.
The three teens inside the car were arrested in connection with separate armed robberies reported in North Arlington Friday and Saturday, but Arlington police say a fourth passenger – the 19-year-old driver’s infant – was unwittingly taken for a ride as the second robbery turned into a police pursuit.
Quardrion Atkins, the alleged driver, and two other teenage suspects were arrested Saturday in a supermarket parking lot near the intersection of North Cooper Street and West Randol Mill Road. Arlington police spokesman Chris Cook said the baby belonged to Atkins, who led police on a short pursuit from the 600 block of East Street just after 4 p.m.
Each of the three suspects have been charged with two counts aggravated robbery. Atkins will also be charged with endangering a child, “since he ran from police with an infant in the car,” Arlington Police spokeswoman Vanessa Harrison said in an email.
The trio allegedly robbed an apartment in North Arlington Friday night and a home along East Street on Saturday. With police in pursuit, the suspects dropped a handgun from one of the SUV’s windows, which police recovered, Cook said.
Great police work by North District! 3 bad guys involved in multiple armed robberies ran from us but didn't get far. Even had a baby in car! pic.twitter.com/R1eUEX4Bx0— Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) July 8, 2017
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson made note of the arrests Saturday afternoon on Twitter after the youngsters were taken into custody.
Arlington police did not immediately provide information on where the infant was taken following the arrests.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817
Comments