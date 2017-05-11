Former Alvarado band booster treasurer accused of stealing $46,000

A former band booster club treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $50,000 for personal expenses from the Alvarado High School club, police said.
Kirsten Meyer, 38, turned herself in to the Johnson County Jail on Tuesday and faces a charge of theft of a nonprofit, a second-degree felony, police said. She bonded out later that day.
“I think we’re all still in shock. Kind of a little bit heartbroken because we have worked so hard for it,” Laura Aguirre, booster club president, told NBC 5. “We regroup and that’s what we’re working on and we’re going to do whatever it takes to take care of our kids.”
The club’s vice president realized there was an issue in late April when one of the accounts was overdrawn and then found about $36,000 worth of transactions that were not approved. When Aguirre approached Meyer, she confessed to taking money for personal expenses, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Meyer then voluntarily went to the Alvarado Police Department for an interview, where she told detectives that she began taking money in June 2015, when she was unable to make payments on a bill.
After going through the accounts again, booster club officials found the total was actually $46,000. Meyer told police the amount she took had become “bigger than she could handle,” the affidavit said.
Police said Meyer repaid the booster club $22,000 on Friday.
The booster club is accepting donations at the Alvarado First Financial Bank to help pay for the end-of-the-year band banquet Friday.
