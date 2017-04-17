Police arrest couple after child’s hand is seen sticking out of truck’s cargo area

WICHITA FALLS Police arrested a couple Saturday evening after a witness saw a child’s hand sticking out of the back of a moving truck, according to a Wichita Falls Police Department blog post Monday.
The witness told police they were behind the yellow Penske truck and, after seeing the hand, followed the truck to Walmart in the 5100 block of Greenbriar in Wichita Falls.
Two boys ages 5 and 7 were in the cargo area because there wasn’t enough room in the cab of the truck, driver Dustin Sisk, 32, and his wife, Hannah Maland, 24, told police. Each adult faces two charges of endangering a child and Sisk faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office jail roster Monday.
“Officers observed in the cargo area of the truck several heavy items that could have fallen on the children,” the blog says. “Officers did not see any food or water and the reported temperature at the time was 84 degrees. The only source of ventilation was an opening approximately four to six inches.”
After stopping the truck, police found less than two ounces of marijuana in the console, and Sisk told them it was his, according to the blog.
Sisk and Maland were taken to the Wichita County Jail, and state Child Protective Services took custody of the two boys, who were unharmed by the incident, the blog says.
The couple remains in jail, with bond set at $5,500 for Sisk and $1,000 for Maland, according to the jail roster.
Judy Wiley: 817-390-7843, @judygwiley
