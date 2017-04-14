Denton County detention officer arrested in insurance fraud scheme

A Denton County detention officer was arrested last week after he allegedly made a fraudulent insurance claim on his vehicle, according to a Denton County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Detention Officer Corey Hughes’ vehicle was damaged in a recent hail storm and he no longer wanted to make payments on it, according to the news release. He conspired with someone to “steal” his vehicle so he could make an insurance claim.
That person was an undercover officer.
Hughes was working his part-time job at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony on April 7 when he had the undercover officer “steal” his vehicle, and later that day, Hughes filed a stolen vehicle report with The Colony police and filed an insurance claim, the news release said.
He was immediately arrested by Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree and Texas Rangers and booked into Denton County Jail, according to the news release. He faces charges of bribery and insurance fraud.
“(Hughes’) actions in no way reflect on the hundreds of dedicated employees of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office,” Murphree said in a prepared statement. “He is the exception, not the rule.”
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
