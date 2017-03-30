Denton man accused of hitting cars, cyclist, then robbing woman

A North Texas man was jailed this week after he crashed into several vehicles and a cyclist, then allegedly punched a woman and robbed her when she refused to give him her car so he could go and get a drink, according to Denton police.
Several people called police around 8 p.m. Tuesday to report multiple hit-and-run crashes involving a black Nissan Altima being driven by a black man wearing a white shirt on Fort Worth Drive, according to a Denton Police Department news release.
The driver, who was identified as Kevin Rashaad Walker, 28, reportedly struck three vehicles in separate incidents and fled the scene each time, according to the release. The suspect then hit a woman on a bicycle and went up on the curb at Myrtle Street and Fort Worth Drive, hitting two street signs. The car was apparently disabled, and Walker got out and ran to a nearby apartment complex.
He ran up to a 21-year-old woman who was getting out of her vehicle in the apartment parking lot, who said “he needed to use her car to get something to drink,” the news release said. When she refused, Walker reportedly punched her several times in the face, pulled her out of her car and hit her several more times.
According to the release, Walker then grabbed her keys and phone and attempted to run away, but was arrested in the apartments’ parking lot.
Walker was charged with robbery. Bond was set at $75,000, and he remained in Denton County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records. He could face additional charges, the news release said.
The cyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The woman Walker is accused of punching and robbing had a bloody and swollen nose and mouth but refused medical treatment, according to the news release.
