Victim of ‘satanic’ gang murder in Houston identified

A teenager who was allegedly killed in a “satanic ritual” in Houston has been identified as a missing Houston-area girl.
Genesis Cornejo-Alvarado, 15, of Jersey Village, was identified Monday by medical examiners as the victim killed by two alleged MS-13 gang members who are in the country illegally, KHOU-TV reported.
Genesis disappeared Jan. 19, and police thought she ran away to New York with an unidentified man, according to KHOU-TV. Her family had just moved from the New York area to the Houston suburb, KTRK-TV reported.
On Thursday, Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 18, and Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 22, appeared in court after they were accused by a 14-year-old girl of kidnapping her and holding her for weeks against her will along with Genesis, according to reports.
The girl told police that one day Genesis spoke against the men’s devil worship, and they used her for a “satanic sacrifice,” reports said. They are accused of fatally shooting her and leaving her on the side of the road in southwest Houston, reports said. Her body was found Feb. 16.
The suspects are from El Salvador and have an immigration hold.
