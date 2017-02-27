Cleburne child killed; stepfather faces capital murder charge

A 1-year-old Cleburne girl was killed Monday morning and her stepfather has been charged in her death.
Ava Garcia died at 11:47 a.m. at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said the little girl’s stepfather, Eric Benjamin Traylor, 27, faces a murder charge and is being held at the Johnson County Jail with bail set at $150,000.
Deputies responded to a call in the 1100 block of Pecan Ridge in Venus about 9 a.m. King said Traylor, who lives at the residence, initiated the call.
The child, who was taken by ambulance to the hospital, had a brain injury caused by blunt force, King said in a statement.
“The medical staff advised that the injury was non-accidental,” King said.
Traylor was taken to the Clifton Taylor Law Enforcement Center in Cleburne for questioning but declined to speak with detectives, so an arrest warrant was obtained. The initial charge of injury to a child with intent causing serious bodily injury was upgraded to capital murder after authorities learned the child had died.
Traylor is also being held for revocation of community supervision for aggravated assault deadly weapon with a $500,000 bond.
King said Traylor will be arraigned Tuesday morning on the new charge.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments