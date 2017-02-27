Racial slurs, profanity spray-painted on Plano high school, reports say

Police were investigating spray-painted vulgarities at Plano West Senior High School on Monday, according to media reports.
Vandals spray-painted racial slurs, profane language and an obscene drawing on glass doors and brick walls, according to The Dallas Morning News. The graffiti was found early Monday as students began arriving at school.
Graffiti was also found Monday morning on some vans and on a tree that was planted in honor of a student who died last year, WFAA-TV reported.
Police said no other incidents were reported in the area, according to WFAA-TV.
